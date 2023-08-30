Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Travis Scott finally reschedules Detroit concert

Earlier this month, the rapper announced — and then abruptly unannounced — a date at Little Caesars Arena

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 8:22 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Travis Scott is known for his wild live shows. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Travis Scott is known for his wild live shows.

Chart-topping rapper Travis Scott has finally set a new date for his postponed Detroit concert.

In an announcement sent late Tuesday night, concert company 313 Presents says the “UTOPIA — Circus Maximus Tour” will now come to Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 313presents.com, livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, and travisscott.com.

Earlier this month, Scott announced a tour in support of his latest album, UTOPIA, which has spent the past four weeks at the top of the Billboard Top 200 and is considered the biggest hip-hop release of 2023 so far. An initial Detroit date was announced for Sept. 27, but mere minutes later 313 Presents sent a follow-up message asking us to pull the story, saying that the tour had “shifted their timeline.” It is not clear why the tour was postponed.

A press release promises that the tour “will transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience.” The release also claims that UTOPIA “has been heralded as ‘album of the decade’” — a decade we’re not even three years into yet.

The rapper has stirred controversy for encouraging violence at his shows. In 2021 at his Astroworld music festival in his hometown of Houston, 10 people were crushed to death and dozens were injured when a crowd got out of control. A number of lawsuits against Scott and festival officials are pending.

The tour says $2 from every ticket sold will go to the Cactus Jack Foundation to help provide toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and other expenses for underserved Houston youth.

Event Details
Travis Scott Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus

Travis Scott Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus

Tue., Dec. 12, 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$61.50-$251.50

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit hardcore collective the Armed is getting buzz for new LP ‘Perfect Saviors’

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

The Armed.

HouseParty is back in Detroit’s Belt alleyway for Labor Day weekend

By Randiah Camille Green

HouseParty is back in Detroit’s Belt alleyway for Labor Day weekend (2)

DSO to perform four free community concerts in Detroit, Farmington Hills, and St. Clair Shores

By Randiah Camille Green

The four concerts are free to attend, but advance tickets are required.

Don’t sleep on Baker’s Keyboard Lounge in Detroit

By Joe Zimmer and Broccoli

Baker’s Keyboard Lounge is self-described as the “world’s oldest jazz club.”

Also in Music

HouseParty is back in Detroit’s Belt alleyway for Labor Day weekend

By Randiah Camille Green

HouseParty is back in Detroit’s Belt alleyway for Labor Day weekend (2)

Detroit hardcore collective the Armed is getting buzz for new LP ‘Perfect Saviors’

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

The Armed.

Detroit’s Martin H. Solis Jr. and other Tejano musicians get historical marker

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Martin H. Solis Jr. and other Tejano musicians get historical marker (2)

EMS had difficulty accessing ‘extremely overcrowded’ Moneybagg Yo concert in Detroit, causing it to end early

By Lee DeVito

Moneybagg Yo brought his “Larger Than Life Tour” to Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre.
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us