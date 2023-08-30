Travis Scott finally reschedules Detroit concert

click to enlarge Shutterstock Travis Scott is known for his wild live shows.

Chart-topping rapper Travis Scott has finally set a new date for his postponed Detroit concert.

In an announcement sent late Tuesday night, concert company 313 Presents says the “UTOPIA — Circus Maximus Tour” will now come to Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 313presents.com, livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, and travisscott.com.

Earlier this month, Scott announced a tour in support of his latest album, UTOPIA, which has spent the past four weeks at the top of the Billboard Top 200 and is considered the biggest hip-hop release of 2023 so far. An initial Detroit date was announced for Sept. 27, but mere minutes later 313 Presents sent a follow-up message asking us to pull the story, saying that the tour had “shifted their timeline.” It is not clear why the tour was postponed.

A press release promises that the tour “will transport fans into an unparalleled audiovisual experience.” The release also claims that UTOPIA “has been heralded as ‘album of the decade’” — a decade we’re not even three years into yet.

The rapper has stirred controversy for encouraging violence at his shows. In 2021 at his Astroworld music festival in his hometown of Houston, 10 people were crushed to death and dozens were injured when a crowd got out of control. A number of lawsuits against Scott and festival officials are pending.

The tour says $2 from every ticket sold will go to the Cactus Jack Foundation to help provide toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and other expenses for underserved Houston youth.

