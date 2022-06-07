Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

More than 60 bands will perform in Detroit as part of the Corktown Summer Days fest

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 2:36 pm

click to enlarge Tiger Sex is one of the 60+ bands playing at Corktown Summer Days this week. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Tiger Sex is one of the 60+ bands playing at Corktown Summer Days this week.

How many music festivals can one town have? Apparently Detroit’s appetite for live music is insatiable. The Corktown Music Festival debuted in March, launched by music fans who wanted to keep the momentum going after the Hamtramck Music Festival had pivoted to a summer schedule due to the pandemic (which itself was launched years ago to fill the void left by the former Metro Times Blowout).

Apparently things went so well that the folks behind the Corktown Music Festival have launched a summer series, dubbed Corktown Summer Days, which will see more than 60 bands performing across PJ’s Lager House, Nancy Whiskey, The Gaelic League, and McShane’s Pub. The festival is a benefit for 4 Paws 1 Heart, a 501(c)3 nonprofit for homeless cats and dogs. (Even more good news, Hamtramck Music Festival is returning Aug. 11-14).

See facebook.com/corktownmusicfestival for full schedule. Tickets are $20.

