Hamtramck Music Fest returns for summer edition in 2022

Mike Pfeiffer
Rock band Tart performs at a previous installation of the Hamtramck Music Festival.
The Hamtramck Music Festival is set to return this summer.
This year's festival is scheduled for Aug. 11-14, organizers said on Monday. It's expected to feature more than 100 local artists, performing in about 20 music venues across Hamtramck.
No acts have been announced yet, but artists can apply to perform at the Hamtramck Music Festival
through May 15.
The Hamtramck Music Festival is usually held in early March, filling the void left by Metro Times
' former Blowout Music Festival, which ran from 1997 to 2015, and in its final years was moved to later in the spring and expanded to venues in Ferndale and Midtown. The Hamtramck Music Festival launched in 2014, with the aim to keep a local music festival in Hamtramck during early March.
While Hamtramck Music Festival narrowly missed the closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it was moved to the summer in 2021. Due to the summer move, the Hamtramck Music Fest board of directors voted against resuming the fest in Hamtramck in March 2022.
To fill the void left by Hamtramck Music Festival, organizers launched a separate event, the Corktown Music Festival
, in March. The Corktown Music Festival is also holding a warmer weather iteration this year, from June 10-11
.
More information is available at hamtramckmusicfest.com
.
