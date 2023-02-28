Detroit’s Movement fest releases full lineup: Basement Jaxx, Skrillex, Cybotron, Zeds Dead, and more

click to enlarge Doug Wojciechowski The crowd at Detroit’s 2022 Movement Music Festival.

Detroit’s Movement Music Festival has released its full 2023 lineup, which includes a mix of international players and homegrown talent set to perform during Memorial Day weekend at Hart Plaza.

At the top level, U.K. duo Basement Jaxx has been tapped for a headline DJ set, joining previously announced headliners Underworld and Charlotte de Witte. Other newly announced big-name acts include electronic music star Skrillex, Detroit’s pioneering and influential ’80s act Cybotron, Memphis hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, dubstep duo Zeds Dead (Altered States), and many more.

The new additions join previously announced 2023 Movement acts including Detroit’s mysterious Moodymann, who is marking his first return to the fest in a decade, along with Caribou, Green Velvet, DJ Minx, and others.

In all, more than 115 acts will perform at Hart Plaza during Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29.

“Since its inception, Movement has been dedicated to bringing music fans a completely original experience to Detroit, with a focus on showcasing authentic and diverse lineups that are purely about the music and culture,” festival producer Paxahau said in a statement. “The 2023 lineup continues to showcase the festival’s wide-range in programming, featuring an inspired selection of dance music’s most in-demand artists, underground mainstays, and notable first-time performers; a potent cross section of seasoned vets and future generations of electronic music.”

General admission and VIP weekend and one-day passes are available from movementfestival.com.

The full lineup, in alphabetical order by day, is below:

Saturday, May 27

2LANES

AK

AKUA

AL ESTER

AUX88 (LIVE)

BASEMENT JAXX (DJ SET)

BMG

CARL CRAIG FT. JON DIXON (LIVE)

DERRICK CARTER B2B MARK FARINA

DJ GODFATHER

DJ HOLOGRAPHIC

DJ MINX

ERIKA

FUSEGRADE

IDA ENGBERG

J HOUSE & MÁSQUENADA (HOUSEPARTY)

KASH DOLL

KYLE HALL B2B BYRON THE AQUARIUS

LADYLIKE

MACEO PLEX

MAGDA B2B MIKE SERVITO

MARK BROOM

MASTERS AT WORK

MILAN ATKINS

MISTER JOSHOOA

MJ NEBREDA

MOODYMANN

NIKS

OCTAVE ONE (LIVE)

ONYVAA

SHAUN J. WRIGHT

SHEEFY MCFLY

SHIGETO FT. DEZ ANDRÈS (LIVE)

SILLYGIRLCARMEN

SOUL CLAP

STACEY HOTWAXX HALE

STACEY PULLEN

SURGEON

THREE 6 MAFIA

TSHA

UNIIQU3

ZEDS DEAD (ALTERED STATES)

Sunday, May 28

ADAM PORT

AMX

ASH LAURYN

ASHER PERKINS

BEN KLOCK

BEN SIMS

BUZZ GOREE

CARIBOU

CASSY

CHARLOTTE DE WITTE

CHRIS LIEBING

CRAIG GONZALEZ

CYBOTRON

DECODER B2B JAY YORK

DJ CENT

DJ NOBU

DJ SEOUL

DRU RUIZ

EDDIE FOWLKES

ELA MINUS

GREEN VELVET

HUEY MNEMONIC

JOE HIX

KEVIN REYNOLDS (LIVE)

KEVIN SAUNDERSON B2B DANTIEZ

KiNK (LIVE)

LINDSEY HERBERT

MATHEW JONSON (LIVE)

MELÉ

PARANOID LONDON (LIVE)

REBECCA GOLDBERG (313 ACID QUEEN SET)

RICARDO VILLALOBOS

RIMARKABLE

ROBERT HOOD (LIVE)

RYAN CROSSON B2B SHAUN REEVES

SAM DIVINE

SANTONIO ECHOLS

SCAN 7 (LIVE)

SETH TROXLER

SPECIAL REQUEST

SUBURBAN KNIGHT

T.LINDER

ZIP

Monday, May 29

AUDIA

AUDION (LIVE)

BEATNOK

BEIGE

BEN SCOTT

BONOBO (DJ SET)

BRIAN KAGE

DJ SEINFELD

DOM DOLLA B2B JOHN SUMMIT

FATHER DUKES

FISHER

FJAAK

GIORGIA ANGIULI (LIVE)

HEIDI

HENRY BROOKS

JAVONNTTE & ISAAC (HYBRID SET)

KASKADE REDUX

KLANGKUENSTLER

LADYMONIX

LAUREN FLAX

LEE FOSS

LOGIC1000

LSDXOXO

LUKE HESS

MIJA

MULTIPLES (SURGEON & SPEEDY J) HARDWARE (LIVE)

REBŪKE

SARA LANDRY

SINISTARR

SKRILLEX

SOUNDMURDERER

SPFDJ

STEPHAN BODZIN (LIVE)

UNDERWORLD

WHODAT

click to enlarge Courtesy of Paxahau The full 2023 Movement Music Festival lineup.

