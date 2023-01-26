Detroit’s Movement Festival announces initial 2023 lineup

Acts include Underworld, Charlotte de Witte, Caribou, Moodymann, and more

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023

click to enlarge Claude VonStroke performing at Movement Music Festival in 2022. - Katie Laskowska
Katie Laskowska
Claude VonStroke performing at Movement Music Festival in 2022.

Movement Music Festival is set to return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza Memorial Day weekend, and on Thursday organizer Paxahau announced a teaser lineup to whet the appetites of electronic music fans everywhere.

As usual, the lineup includes a mix of artists spanning eras and genres, from Underworld, a seminal U.K. group formed in 1987, to the newest rising stars.

“Since its inception, Movement has been deeply dedicated to bringing a completely original experience to Detroit, with a focus on showcasing authentic and diverse lineups that provide an experience that is purely about the music and culture,” Paxahau said in a statement.

Headliners include Underworld and Belgian techno DJ Charlotte de Witte. Of course, since Detroit is the techno capital of the world, the lineup also features plenty of homegrown talent, including acts like Moodymann (making his first performance at the festival in a decade), Robert Hood, Carl Craig, and DJ Minx.

Other highlights include Canada’s Caribou, New York’s Louie Vega and Kenny Dope as Masters At Work, Chicago’s Green Velvet, the U.K.’s Surgeon, and a b2b set from Australian producer Dom Dolla and breakout Chicago house star John Summit.

First-time performers at the fest include Swedish-born producer DJ Seinfeld, the U.K.’s TSHA, Brooklyn-based electronic music producer and vocalist Ela Minus, Italy’s Giorgia Angiuli, and Berlin-based producer LSDXOXO and DJ SPFDJ.

The festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 27-Monday, May 29. Tickets are on sale now; more information is available at movementfestival.com.

You can read the full initial lineup below.

CARIBOU
CARL CRAIG
CHARLOTTE DE WITTE
CHRIS LIEBING
DERRICK CARTER B2B MARK FARINA
DJ MINX
DJ SEINFELD
DOM DOLLA B2B JOHN SUMMIT
ELA MINUS
FJAAK
GIORGIA ANGIULI - LIVE
GREEN VELVET
KLANGKUENSTLER
LSDXOXO
MASTERS AT WORK
MOODYMANN
ROBERT HOOD - LIVE
SPFDJ
SURGEON
TSHA
UNDERWORLD

