You have one last chance to eat at Detroit's Cass Cafe

Liza Lagman Sperl/ Flickr Creative Commons
Cass Cafe is a vegan-friendly spot and Detroit artist hangout.
The food gods are giving us another chance to eat at Detroit’s Cass Cafe before it permanently closes (forreal this time). The beloved Cass Corridor restaurant is opening for one final round during this year’s Dally in the Alley, Sept. 10-11.
Things will pick up right where the restaurant left off with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and a limited lunch/dinner menu from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
It was a sad day in Detroit when Cass Cafe shut its doors on July 17
. Part cafe and part gallery, the restaurant has been a local haunt for artists, art lovers, and non-meat eaters since the early 1990s with its frequent exhibits and vegetarian-friendly menu.
The cafe will have several live musicians on deck for its last hurrah during the corridor’s annual art and music festival. The Donald Baker Band and singer/songwriter Audra Kubat will perform at Cass Cafe on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Ralph Koziarski will play Sunday’s brunch on Sept. 11.
A portion of Cass Cafe’s proceeds from the weekend will go to community organization Auntie Na’s Village
.
