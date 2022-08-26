Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

You have one last chance to eat at Detroit's Cass Cafe

Longstanding Cass Corridor restaurant will open again for Dally in the Alley weekend

By on Fri, Aug 26, 2022 at 11:30 am

click to enlarge Cass Cafe is a vegan-friendly spot and Detroit artist hangout. - Liza Lagman Sperl/ Flickr Creative Commons
Liza Lagman Sperl/ Flickr Creative Commons
Cass Cafe is a vegan-friendly spot and Detroit artist hangout.

The food gods are giving us another chance to eat at Detroit’s Cass Cafe before it permanently closes (forreal this time). The beloved Cass Corridor restaurant is opening for one final round during this year’s Dally in the Alley, Sept. 10-11.

Things will pick up right where the restaurant left off with brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m and a limited lunch/dinner menu from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It was a sad day in Detroit when Cass Cafe shut its doors on July 17. Part cafe and part gallery, the restaurant has been a local haunt for artists, art lovers, and non-meat eaters since the early 1990s with its frequent exhibits and vegetarian-friendly menu.

The cafe will have several live musicians on deck for its last hurrah during the corridor’s annual art and music festival. The Donald Baker Band and singer/songwriter Audra Kubat will perform at Cass Cafe on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Ralph Koziarski will play Sunday’s brunch on Sept. 11.

A portion of Cass Cafe’s proceeds from the weekend will go to community organization Auntie Na’s Village.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck
20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area

20 places to get a damn good beer in the Detroit area
American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island 114 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-961-7758; americanconeyisland.com ; 118 W. Lafayette, Detroit; 313-964-8198 You can’t mention one without mentioning the other. While many Detroiters claim loyalty to their neighborhood coneys, it’s a right of passage to pledge an allegiance to one of the originators.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town

Trending

The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall

By Alex Washington

The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall

Detroit’s PizzaPlex now serves Filipino BBQ

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit’s PizzaPlex now serves Filipino BBQ

Dearborn’s Sesame House serves up kaak, a Lebanese bagel sandwich

By Tom Perkins

Among the best kaaks at Sesame House has bulgareh cheese, olive oil, cucumbers, tomatoes, and kalamata olives.

Sugar Factory announces opening date for Detroit location and is taking reservations

By Alex Washington

The Sugar Factory is slated to open in downtown Detroit this summer.

Also in Food & Drink

The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall

By Alex Washington

The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall

Dearborn’s Sesame House serves up kaak, a Lebanese bagel sandwich

By Tom Perkins

Among the best kaaks at Sesame House has bulgareh cheese, olive oil, cucumbers, tomatoes, and kalamata olives.

New pizza menu, natural wine program at Rose’s Fine Food shine on Detroit’s east side

By Tom Perkins

New pizza menu, natural wine program at Rose’s Fine Food shine on Detroit’s east side

Dearborn’s Aliz Seafood House is a great catch

By Jane Slaughter

Dearborn’s Aliz Seafood House is a great catch
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us