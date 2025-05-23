Toastique to open new café in downtown Detroit this fall

Courtesy of Toastique Toastique is coming to 89 Monroe St. in downtown Detroit.

Toastique, a fast-growing gourmet toast and juice bar, is bringing its all-day café concept to downtown Detroit this fall, expanding its footprint in Michigan with a second location.

The new café will open at 89 Monroe St., offering Toastique’s signature lineup of nutrient-packed toasts, smoothies, juices, and coffee drinks. Known for its health-conscious offerings, the café caters to customers looking for quick, nutritious options.

“Bringing Toastique to downtown Detroit reflects Bedrock’s efforts to add to downtown’s evolving culinary landscape,” Naumann Idrees, Bedrock’s senior vice president of leasing, said. “With its emphasis on clean ingredients and thoughtful presentation, we look forward to seeing Toastique become a new favorite for residents, workers and visitors alike.”

Founded in Washington, D.C., in 2018, Toastique has expanded rapidly across the country with a focus on wellness, sustainability, and community. The brand’s first Michigan location opened in Ann Arbor in 2024.

The company highlights its use of fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients and environmentally conscious practices.

An official date for the Detroit location has not yet been announced.

More information is available at toastique.com.