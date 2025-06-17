  1. Food & Drink
Street Beet announces Birmingham location

As it gets ready to open its first brick and mortar in Corktown, the popular plant-based pop-up will open an additional location inside a Birmingham grocery store

By
Jun 17, 2025 at 12:43 pm
Image: Street Beet has become popular for its plant-based takes on comfort food.
Street Beet has become popular for its plant-based takes on comfort food.
Street Beet is expanding to the suburbs.

The popular plant-based pop-up, which is getting ready to open its first brick and mortar in the former Bobcat Bonnie’s space in Detroit, says it will also expand to downtown Birmingham.

The Birmingham location will be situated inside a grocery store at 233 N. Old Woodward Ave. with a walk-up window for carry-out and grab-and-go orders.

“We’ve always wanted to bring Street Beet to the suburbs and expand into more neighborhoods, so when we got the opportunity to post up inside of a bodega in Birmingham, it was a no-brainer,” Street Beet’s Meghan Shaw said in a press release. “This is the perfect next step in the Street Beet world takeover — proving that plant-based food isn’t boring, that you don’t have to be vegan to enjoy it, and that we can make the world a better place, one fried ‘chicken’ sandwich at a time.”

Street Beet says it has partnered with a hedge fund with the goal of “making Street Beet a household name — reaching people from all backgrounds, neighborhoods, and walks of life.”

Additional locations in Rochester and Ann Arbor are also in the works, the company says.

In the meantime, Street Beet is still operating out of the Third Street Bar in Midtown. It says it plans to open its Detroit location at 1800 Michigan Ave. in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood by the end of July.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

