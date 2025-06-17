Street Beet announces Birmingham location

Street Beet is expanding to the suburbs.

The popular plant-based pop-up, which is getting ready to open its first brick and mortar in the former Bobcat Bonnie’s space in Detroit, says it will also expand to downtown Birmingham.

The Birmingham location will be situated inside a grocery store at 233 N. Old Woodward Ave. with a walk-up window for carry-out and grab-and-go orders.

“We’ve always wanted to bring Street Beet to the suburbs and expand into more neighborhoods, so when we got the opportunity to post up inside of a bodega in Birmingham, it was a no-brainer,” Street Beet’s Meghan Shaw said in a press release. “This is the perfect next step in the Street Beet world takeover — proving that plant-based food isn’t boring, that you don’t have to be vegan to enjoy it, and that we can make the world a better place, one fried ‘chicken’ sandwich at a time.”

Street Beet says it has partnered with a hedge fund with the goal of “making Street Beet a household name — reaching people from all backgrounds, neighborhoods, and walks of life.”

Additional locations in Rochester and Ann Arbor are also in the works, the company says.

In the meantime, Street Beet is still operating out of the Third Street Bar in Midtown. It says it plans to open its Detroit location at 1800 Michigan Ave. in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood by the end of July.