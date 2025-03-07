  1. Food & Drink
Street Beet is moving into Bobcat Bonnie’s former Corktown space

Led by Meghan Shaw, Street Beet has grown a following with its playful, plant-based pop-ups

By
Mar 7, 2025 at 10:55 am
Street Beet's Megan Shaw.
Street Beet’s Megan Shaw. Courtesy photo
Corktown’s former Bobcat Bonnie’s won’t be vacant for long.

On Friday, Street Beet announced it plans to set up a brick and mortar location in the space.

“This move marks a huge step for us, bringing an expanded plant-based menu, a full-service dining experience, a walk-up window for quick bites, and a vibrant community hub with game nights, DJs, and more,” Street Beet said in its announcement.

Led by chef-owner Megan Shaw, Street Beet made a name for itself with its plant-based pop-ups riffing on comfort food classics and fast food. The pop-up launched in 2018 and has operated a residency out of Third Street Bar. It says it will continue to do so until it is ready to move into the ex-Bobcat Bonnie’s space.

Street Beet says the new Corktown location will allow it to expand its offerings with full-service breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch. It says it also plans to launch a bar program with an emphasis on non-alcoholic mocktails.

Eva Guillen will handle daily operations and Mary “Lou” Hammer will serve as resident pastry chef.

The space is also set to include Washed Up Coffee by Emily Potter and Amélie Haakonsen, who comes from experience at Dessert Oasis Coffee Roasters.

While a grand opening date has not yet been announced, Street Beet says it plans to eventually offer service seven days a week.

“With Street Beet serving up house-made pastries and the space designed as a welcoming spot to work, hang out, and connect — it’s set to become a new favorite for both coffee lovers and the community,” Street Beet says.

Local chain Bobcat Bonnie’s announced the closure of its flagship location in Corktown earlier this week. First launched in 2015, it once grew to include locations in Ypsilanti, Wyandotte, and Clinton Township, though those closed in recent years amid labor disputes with staff.

Bobcat Bonnie’s says it offered its Corktown staff jobs at its Ferndale location. It also has a restaurant in Lansing.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

