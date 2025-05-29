Detroit’s upcoming Little Liberia restaurant plans preview pop-ups at Brewery Faisan

Chef Ameneh Marhaba is offering diners a chance to preview her upcoming Little Liberia restaurant with a series of pop-up events ahead of its soft opening set for later this year.

The “This Is What Liberia Tastes Like” events will see dishes from what is being billed as Michigan’s first Liberian restaurant paired with beers from Brewery Faisan, located at 1087 Beaufait St. on Detroit’s east side.

That’s not far from the planned location of the restaurant on the ground floor of The Ribbon development at 16530 E. Warren Ave. in Detroit's East English Village neighborhood.

“Every day we’re getting closer and closer to our restaurant opening its doors,” Marhaba said in a statement. “These pop-ups will give people a first glimpse into what our future restaurant will offer, and more importantly, they give us a way to build community through food.”

The pop-ups are scheduled for noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 14 and 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 26 at Brewery Faisan.

Courtesy photo Little Liberia chef Ameneh Marhaba.

The rotating menus are set to include dishes like Fried Plantains, Monrovia Wings, Pepper Kala, and Roasted Beef Skewers on June 14, and Fried Plantains, Liberian Jollof Rice, Pepper Chicken, and Pepper Kala on July 26.

Marhaba originally intended to open Little Liberia in the former Room Project space in the New Center area, but plans changed in late 2024 due to what she described as “unanticipated obstacles that became increasingly difficult to tackle.” That area is home to a stretch of other African-inspired restaurants including Baobab Fare and Yum Village, in addition to soul food spot Joe Louis Southern Kitchen and a second Supino Pizzeria location.

“We are thrilled to announce that Little Liberia is now part of the East Warren Corridor,” Marhaba said. “This new space will allow Little Liberia to thrive in ways we hadn’t imagined. We are so grateful to everyone who has welcomed us with open arms, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone once our doors are open.”

Previously announced plans for the new location include a bar with craft cocktails, indoor and outdoor seating, and a retail store.

“We couldn’t be happier to join the East Warren Corridor,” Marhaba added. “This community is vibrant, welcoming, and the perfect place to bring Little Liberia’s vision to life. We can’t wait to share this journey with everyone.”