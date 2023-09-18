Detroit’s Room Project to be replaced by Little Liberia restaurant

click to enlarge Alejandro Ugalde/ Featherstone Little Liberia started as an African-fusion pop-up in 2016.

We were crushed by the news that Detroit’s women and nonbinary-centered co-working space Room Project is closing in November.

It turns out that the beloved community space is being replaced by a restaurant. African-fusion pop-up Little Liberia has announced its first brick-and-mortar will open in Room’s current space at 6513 Woodward Ave. in Detroit’s New Center area. The grand opening is expected to come in mid to late 2024.

Owner and Chef Ameneh Marhaba started Little Liberia as a pop-up in 2016. It serves an array of fragrant Liberian dishes like groundnut stew and palm butter, Liberian country dry rice, cassava leaves, and plantain chips.

“I am excited to bring Little Liberia’s flavors to a permanent location in the heart of Detroit,” Marhaba said in an announcement. “The support and love we’ve received from our community have been overwhelming, and I’m excited to create a space where our guests and fellow immigrants can experience the essence of West Africa whenever they please and feel safe doing so.”

click to enlarge Alejandro Ugalde/ Featherstone Little Liberia Owner and Chef Ameneh Marhaba.

Marhaba won a 2022 Hatch Detroit award for Little Liberia’s brick-and-mortar. According to a press release, the chef “recently signed her building lease with the support of Midtown [Detroit] Inc.” who owns the Woodward Avenue space.

Midtown Detroit Inc. did not respond to our request for comment when Room Project first announced the closing. Metro Times has reached out to them again and will update this article if they respond.

Room Project founder Cristin Lee tells Metro Times when Room initially rented the space it was grant underwritten, which has allowed the organization to pay rent well below market rate.

“[Midtown Detroit Inc.] gave us a home for 5.5 years and allowed something to happen that is so rare and distinct and magical and there’s a deep appreciation but we have to hold that with a deep sadness about the nature of the commercial realities that are dictating Detroit,” she says.

Lee stepped away from Room Project about a year ago.

We’re happy for Little Liberia and Chef Ameneh Marhaba, but our heart still cries for Room.

