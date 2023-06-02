Detroit’s Saucy Brew Works abruptly closes

click to enlarge Courtesy of Saucy Brew Works Saucey Brew Works.

Another Detroit brewery has abruptly shuttered.

On Thursday, Brush Park’s Saucy Brew Works announced in a Facebook post that it was closing for good after two years in business:

After careful consideration and assessment of various factors, the management of Saucy Brew Works Detroit has made the difficult decision to cease all activities at this location beginning June 1st. Since opening our doors in 2021, Saucy Brew Works Detroit has been proud to serve our patrons with quality craft beer and delicious food in a warm and inviting atmosphere. We are immensely grateful to the Detroit community and our loyal customers who have supported us throughout our journey.



We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our incredible team members who have been the backbone of Saucy Brew Works Detroit. Their hard work, passion, and commitment have been instrumental in creating memorable experiences for our guests over the years. We are working diligently to support our employees during this transition, providing assistance and resources to ensure a smooth transition to their next endeavors.



Thank you all for being a part of our journey and for making Saucy Brew Works Detroit a special place. Your patronage and loyalty will forever be cherished.

The Cleveland-based beer and pizza chain announced its Detroit expansion in 2019. It opened its doors in 2021 at 2671 John R St., Detroit, after initial eyeing a 2020 launch.

“Not only it was a great location, we thought it was our best-looking place of all of them,” the chain’s Brent Zimmerman told cleveland.com. “It just never caught any steam. We started construction during COVID. We had to stop and start four different times. We had to rehire a whole staff a couple of times because of COVID. It never really got that launch into the market.”

Zimmerman said that the brewery faced additional challenges, as “the Detroit office market has been slow to recover,” he said.

“We’ve been ruminating this for months and months now — what can we do differently, what can we change?” he told cleveland.com. “We’ve uncovered every stone possible. We couldn’t get sales to where they needed to be.”

In 2021, Saucy Brew Works announced it planned to launch a line of cannabis products in Michigan, partnering with a local company to make pre-rolls, vape carts, and edibles.

Last month, Michigan-based Founders Brewing Co. announced the abrupt closure of its Detroit taproom. Its owners also blamed sluggish sales, although the taproom has also faced numerous legal complaints for racial discrimination over the years.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter