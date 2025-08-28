Detroit Sandwich Party returns to Eastern Market

Scott Millington The Detroit Sandwich Party launched in Eastern Market in 2024.

This is probably the most fun you can have between two slices of bread this week.

The Detroit Sandwich is set to return on Sunday for its second year at Eastern Market’s Shed 5.

The event was inspired by food influencer Carlos Parisi’s Detroit Sandwich Week, which fills that gluttonous week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve with pop-up sandwich menus at local bars and restaurants.

There is no cover, and sandwiches and alcoholic drinks are available to purchase. Except unique offerings from local sandwich shops like Rocco’s Italian Deli, Grobbel’s Garage, Soul ‘N’ The Wall, Bar Chenin, Marrow Provisions, and others.