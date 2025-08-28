  1. Food & Drink
Detroit Sandwich Party returns to Eastern Market

Get that bread

By
Aug 28, 2025 at 10:05 am
The Detroit Sandwich Party launched in Eastern Market in 2024. - Scott Millington
Scott Millington
The Detroit Sandwich Party launched in Eastern Market in 2024.

This is probably the most fun you can have between two slices of bread this week. 

The Detroit Sandwich is set to return on Sunday for its second year at Eastern Market’s Shed 5.

The event was inspired by food influencer Carlos Parisi’s Detroit Sandwich Week, which fills that gluttonous week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve with pop-up sandwich menus at local bars and restaurants. 

There is no cover, and sandwiches and alcoholic drinks are available to purchase. Except unique offerings from local sandwich shops like Rocco’s Italian Deli, Grobbel’s Garage, Soul ‘N’ The Wall, Bar Chenin, Marrow Provisions, and others.

More information is available at easternmarket.org or @detroitsandwichparty on Instagram.
Event Details
Image: Detroit Sandwich Party

Detroit Sandwich Party

Sun., Aug. 31, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Eastern Market - Shed 5 2932 Russell St., Detroit Detroit

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

