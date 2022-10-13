Detroit brunch fave Hudson Cafe is opening a suburban location

@hudsoncafe, Instagram A rendering of the new Hudson Cafe, designed by interior design studio Olon.

Downtown Detroit’s long-standing brunch spot is moving into the suburbs.

The Hudson Cafe is plotting a second location in Northville “by popular demand,” according to a post on its Instagram page.

The post says the new restaurant will be located near Six Mile and Haggerty Roads, with a target opening date of early 2023.

“We cannot wait to feed the people of Northville, their guests, and the surrounding areas,” the post read.

The restaurant shared renderings of the new space, designed by metro Detroit-based interior design studio Olon.

No other details were announced, including a precise address. “We will keep you posted on our progress and appreciate all the love and support we have received so far!” the post added.

The original Hudson Cafe opened in 2011 in downtown Detroit, named after the former J.L. Hudson department store that once stood across the street.

