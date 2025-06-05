  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News

Big Rock Italian Chophouse readies to open in Birmingham’s former Big Rock Chophouse space

A previously announced restaurant and cigar club are planning to open this summer

By
Jun 5, 2025 at 1:14 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Big Rock Italian Chophouse will replace the former Big Rock Chophouse in Birmingham’s old Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot. - Rendering courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Rendering courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants
Big Rock Italian Chophouse will replace the former Big Rock Chophouse in Birmingham’s old Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot.

A new restaurant and cigar club is gearing up to launch in Birmingham’s former Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot, where Big Rock Chophouse served for nearly 40 years until it closed in 2021.

The previously announced Big Rock Italian Chophouse and The Rock Cigar Club are slated to open in the space on July 15, according to parent company Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. The Ohio-based restaurant group also operates Ocean Prime in Troy, among dozens of others.

On Thursday, the company announced the leadership team for the new concept, including general manager Steve Hermiz, executive chef Chris Mayer, and sales and concierge manager Sue Simich.

“Our culture is to put people first, both our associates and guests,” CMR founder and CEO Cameron Mitchell said in a statement. “Sue, Chris and Steve all absolutely represent this philosophy of creating a truly extraordinary experience for our guests at every level.”

Hermiz comes from experience opening Ocean Prime locations in New York City and Las Vegas and will oversee operations and lead The Rock Cigar Club. Mayer has more than two decades of experience, having gotten his start at Ocean Prime’s Troy location. Meanwhile, Simich started working at her family’s restaurant and has been at CMR for more than 20 years.

The former Big Rock Chop House. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The former Big Rock Chop House.

Following a two-year renovation, the 11,000-square-foot Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot space has been divided into two parts with Big Rock Italian Chophouse occupying 7,718 square feet and The Rock Cigar Club taking up 2,357 square feet. The restaurant seats around 360 guests, including 40 on an outdoor patio. There are also three private dining rooms for events.

A menu will feature steaks, Italian-inspired fare, seafood, and wines, with details to be announced closer to the opening date, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants says.

Big Rock Italian Chophouse and The Rock Cigar Club will be located at 245 S. Eton St., Birmingham, with more information available at bigrockitalianchophouse.com and therockcigarclub.com.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Detroit City Distillery made a cocktail using Achatz pie filling

By Lee DeVito

Detroit City Distillery’s Michigan 4-Berry Pie cocktail is made from Achatz Handmade Pie Company pie filling.

Nope, the ‘nasty’ bathrooms on Belle Isle aren't moonlighting as a fried chicken joint

By Steve Neavling

The Chicken Coupe moved into an old concession stand on Belle Isle, not the bathrooms, as wild social media posts have claimed.

Bobcat Bonnie’s closes Ferndale location

By Lee DeVito

Image: Bobcat Bonnie’s closes Ferndale location

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe