Big Rock Italian Chophouse readies to open in Birmingham’s former Big Rock Chophouse space

Rendering courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Big Rock Italian Chophouse will replace the former Big Rock Chophouse in Birmingham’s old Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot.

A new restaurant and cigar club is gearing up to launch in Birmingham’s former Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot, where Big Rock Chophouse served for nearly 40 years until it closed in 2021.

The previously announced Big Rock Italian Chophouse and The Rock Cigar Club are slated to open in the space on July 15, according to parent company Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. The Ohio-based restaurant group also operates Ocean Prime in Troy, among dozens of others.

On Thursday, the company announced the leadership team for the new concept, including general manager Steve Hermiz, executive chef Chris Mayer, and sales and concierge manager Sue Simich.

“Our culture is to put people first, both our associates and guests,” CMR founder and CEO Cameron Mitchell said in a statement. “Sue, Chris and Steve all absolutely represent this philosophy of creating a truly extraordinary experience for our guests at every level.”

Hermiz comes from experience opening Ocean Prime locations in New York City and Las Vegas and will oversee operations and lead The Rock Cigar Club. Mayer has more than two decades of experience, having gotten his start at Ocean Prime’s Troy location. Meanwhile, Simich started working at her family’s restaurant and has been at CMR for more than 20 years.

Courtesy photo The former Big Rock Chop House.

Following a two-year renovation, the 11,000-square-foot Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot space has been divided into two parts with Big Rock Italian Chophouse occupying 7,718 square feet and The Rock Cigar Club taking up 2,357 square feet. The restaurant seats around 360 guests, including 40 on an outdoor patio. There are also three private dining rooms for events.

A menu will feature steaks, Italian-inspired fare, seafood, and wines, with details to be announced closer to the opening date, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants says.

Big Rock Italian Chophouse and The Rock Cigar Club will be located at 245 S. Eton St., Birmingham, with more information available at bigrockitalianchophouse.com and therockcigarclub.com.