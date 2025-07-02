  1. Food & Drink
A.M. Buzz readies to open in Detroit’s Cambria Hotel

This new coffee shop plays off of the building’s history as the former home of WWJ-AM

Jul 2, 2025 at 10:48 am
Image: The breakfast sandwiches at A.M. Buzz include bacon, egg, and cheese served on French toast.
The breakfast sandwiches at A.M. Buzz include bacon, egg, and cheese served on French toast. Koucar Management
A new coffee shop called A.M. Buzz is nearly ready to open inside Detroit’s Cambria Hotel.

The cafe says its grand opening will be on Monday, July 7 at 600 w. Lafayette Blvd. Its name and radio theme is a play off of the building’s former life as the headquarters for WWJ-AM.

“A.M. Buzz isn’t just about great coffee, it’s about energizing the community,” co-owner Christopher Kouza said in a statement. “From our $5 brekkie deals to the ‘Coffee to Cocktails’ happy hour and weekly appreciation days, we’ve built this café to give back to the people who power Detroit. We’re excited to open our doors and celebrate with everyone.”

The menu includes coffee drinks, breakfast sandwiches (made on English muffins, bagels, or French toast), acai bowls, salads, and more. The restaurant has seating for dining inside as well as a walk-up window geared toward the downtown crowd.

“We wanted to create more than a coffee shop, we wanted a space that gives people a reason to look forward to their morning,” co-owner Joseph Caradonna added. “We’re excited to offer convenience and great menu options providing something for every kind of hustle and every kind of buzz.”

Deals will be available for a variety of downtown workers with valid badge ID or uniform, including free drip coffee and other discounts available to Rocket Mortgage workers on Mondays, first responders on Tuesdays, educators and students on Wednesdays, local government workers on Thursdays, and volunteers and nonprofit workers on Fridays.

Grand opening celebrations kick off with an offer for one free drop coffee to all customers on Monday.

The opening week will also feature chance to win breakfast for coworkers through July 13 and delivery app discounts on July 14.

The “Coffee to Cocktails” deal launches July 10 every Thursday at the hotel and features deals including a $1 Drip Coffee, free Flavor Shot, free cookie from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. at A.M. Buzz; &8 cocktails, $4 beers, and happy hour bites from 4-10 p.m. at Cibo Detroit; and $8 cocktails, small plates, and live entertainment at the same time at Cielo Rooftop.

More information is available at ambuzzdetroit.com.

Location Details

A.M. Buzz

600 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit

(313) 733-0300

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

