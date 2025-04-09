New cafe at Detroit’s Cambria Hotel nods to radio station history

A coffee shop called A.M. Buzz is getting ready to open inside downtown Detroit’s Cambria Hotel this spring.

The name of the cafe is a nod to the building’s history as the one-time headquarters of Detroit’s WWJ-AM radio station. Located at 600 W. Lafayette Blvd.,the Walker-Roehrig Building opened in 1936 and was designed by the noted architect Albert Kahn.

WWJ has since moved its offices to Southfield. The Cambria Hotel opened its doors in 2023.

When it first broadcast in 1920 on the second floor of the nearby Detroit News building, WWJ was the first radio station to be owned by a newspaper.

“By incorporating our love for radio and the buzz it creates, we are excited to provide a place for the local community and visitors of Detroit to grab a breakfast and a coffee,” co-owner Joseph Caradonna said in a press release.

The other co-owner, Christopher Kouza, said A.M. Buzz will feature “vibrant cheerful colors in a welcoming atmosphere.”

The cafe will serve downtown customers with a walk-up window near the corner of Lafayette Boulevard and 3rd Street. Its menu will feature locally roasted drip coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and more.

Hours will be daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An opening date has not yet been set, but updates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks at AMBuzzDetroit.com and the cafe’s Instagram page @ambuzzdetroit.