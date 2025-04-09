  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News

New cafe at Detroit’s Cambria Hotel nods to radio station history

Named A.M. Buzz, the coffee shop pays homage to the building’s former life as the home of WWJ

By
Apr 9, 2025 at 1:46 pm
Image: The Cambria Hotel is located in the former WWJ building in Detroit.
The Cambria Hotel is located in the former WWJ building in Detroit. Steve Neavling
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A coffee shop called A.M. Buzz is getting ready to open inside downtown Detroit’s Cambria Hotel this spring.

The name of the cafe is a nod to the building’s history as the one-time headquarters of Detroit’s WWJ-AM radio station. Located at 600 W. Lafayette Blvd.,the Walker-Roehrig Building opened in 1936 and was designed by the noted architect Albert Kahn.

WWJ has since moved its offices to Southfield. The Cambria Hotel opened its doors in 2023.

When it first broadcast in 1920 on the second floor of the nearby Detroit News building, WWJ was the first radio station to be owned by a newspaper.

“By incorporating our love for radio and the buzz it creates, we are excited to provide a place for the local community and visitors of Detroit to grab a breakfast and a coffee,” co-owner Joseph Caradonna said in a press release.

The other co-owner, Christopher Kouza, said A.M. Buzz will feature “vibrant cheerful colors in a welcoming atmosphere.”

The cafe will serve downtown customers with a walk-up window near the corner of Lafayette Boulevard and 3rd Street. Its menu will feature locally roasted drip coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and more.

Hours will be daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

An opening date has not yet been set, but updates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks at AMBuzzDetroit.com and the cafe’s Instagram page @ambuzzdetroit.

Location Details

Cambria Hotel

600 W. Lafayette Blvd., Detroit

www.cambriadetroit.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Grey Ghost’s ‘Little Ghost’ to open this summer in Ferndale

By Lee DeVito

Image: Grey Ghost’s ‘Little Ghost’ to open this summer in Ferndale

More than 80 food trucks are coming to downtown Detroit this summer

By Lee DeVito

The Downtown Street Eats program returns from April 7-Oct. 10.

Detroit’s Moondog Café announces grand opening

By Lee DeVito

Image: Detroit’s Moondog Café announces grand opening

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe