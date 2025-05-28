While it has not been the best year for WI sports teams, Wisconsin sports betting is better than ever, and our team of experts has lined up the best sportsbooks you can join in the Badger State.

BetOnline is the best sports betting site overall, and you can get started today with a no-strings-attached bonus before placing same game parlays and taking advantage of daily odds boosts.

In this article, we’ll go over the top 10 WI sportsbooks and show you how to sign up and claim their bonuses.

Let’s start.

Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best overall

Best overall Bovada : Top pick for prop bets

Top pick for prop bets BetAnySports : 50% reduced juice

50% reduced juice EveryGame : Recommended for live betting

Recommended for live betting BetWhale : Best loyalty rewards

Best loyalty rewards SportsBetting.ag : Crypto-boosted bonuses

Crypto-boosted bonuses BetUS : Exclusive sportsbook features

Exclusive sportsbook features MyBookie : Best college sports betting odds

Best college sports betting odds BUSR : Top pick for mobile

Top pick for mobile XBet: Best NBA odds

Ready to find your new favourite Wisconsin sports betting sites? Let’s dive into the reviews.

1. BetOnline – Best Wisconsin Spots Betting Site Overall

Pros:

50% up to $250 welcome offer

25+ sports to bet on

High bet limits

Daily odds boosts

Regular betting contests

Same game parlays

Cons:

Some contests require a fee

Can’t withdraw via credit card

BetOnline brings its A-game on all fronts. From having the best odds and the fastest payouts, to the earliest lines and the biggest selection of sports, it’s got all you need for a top-class sports betting experience in Wisconsin.

Online Sports Betting: 5/5

You can bet on more than 25 sports at BetOnline, with the choice extending from popular sports like the NFL, the NBA, and soccer right up to niche sports like surfing, wrestling, and handball.

You can also bet on college football and college basketball, with BetOnline releasing their odds so early that you’ve got plenty of time to assess your options before the lines change.

You can bet the moneyline, the point spread, and the totals, as well as choose from props, both in play and pre-game. And while the lack of alternative lines is a disappointment, you can place round robins, teaser bets, and if bets here.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

The BetOnline welcome bonus is a 50% matched deposit bonus that’s worth up to $250. To claim it, you need to make a first deposit of at least $50 and enter the promo code ‘FREE250’ when prompted.

You can then claim a number of sports-specific promos here, including La Liga insurance, NBA one-point payback if your moneyline bet loses by a single point, as well as a UCF split decision refund.

Things get even more interesting if you enter the sports betting contests, such as the $250,000 NFL Survivor contest and the $10,000 NFL Draft Props Predictor challenge. Some contests require a fee, but others are free.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

We have no complaints with the deposit options available at BetOnline. These include major credit and debit cards, which come with a reasonable $25 minimum deposit.

You can also fund your account and take home your winnings via 15+ cryptocurrencies, with each one coming with a $1,000,000 maximum deposit limit.

For withdrawals, regular payment options are more limited. You can’t withdraw via credit or debit card, while P2P has the lowest minimum withdrawal, but even that is set at $100. A big positive, all payouts are carried out consistently.

User Experience: 5/5

BetOnline has been providing a top-notch sports betting experience for over 25 years. Despite its age, the website continues to look slick, and it’s super easy to use.

It’s packed with betting tools, too, which include same game parlays, a re-bet function, and a Props Builder tool.

If you need to ask a question, you can contact the customer support team via phone, live chat, or email.

2. Bovada – Best Prop Betting Site of All Wisconsin Sportsbooks

Pros:

75% up to $750 welcome bonus

Bet on over 20 sports

Superb Prop Builder tool

Request your own bets

Alternative lines

Cons:

No reload bonuses

No phone support

Aside from its reputation as one of the best poker sites around, Bovada is also a highly-regarded Wisconsin sports betting site that came close to clinching the top spot. Where it truly excels, though, is with prop bets, such as game, team, and player props on all your favourite sports.

Online Sports Betting: 4.85/5

If you’re looking to bet on props like Giannis to score over 30.5 points for the Bucks, Bovada is a solid option. It comes with an in-built Props Builder tool that elevates your game, allowing you to swerve traditional betting markets for something different.

You can also bet on series props during tournaments like the NBA playoffs, and use data to place smarter bets.

Bovada also offers markets like the moneyline, the spread, and the totals, as well as alternative lines and futures bets. And if you can’t find something, you can request a bet.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

Bovada’s 75% matched deposit welcome bonus has been a fan favourite for years. It’s worth up to $750, and you only need a first deposit of $20 or more to claim it. There’s no need to enter a code.

Then, you’ll be entitled to up to $200 worth of bonus bets if you successfully refer a friend to the site. This offer is increased to $275 if your buddy deposits with crypto.

Apart from that, you’ll add rewards points to your account anytime you place a $1+ bet. Parlays are worth more than straight bets, and over time, you’ll be able to trade your points for bonus bets or turn them into real money.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

Bovada supports a number of payment methods that most Wisconsin bettors should easily recognize. These include VISA, MasterCard, and AMEX, as well as Match Pay, which you can use to link a PayPal account.

Zelle and Voucher are also available, as are a handful of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin.

The $20 minimum deposit and withdrawal is reasonable, and while maximum deposits are generally capped around the $3,000 mark, this should be fine for most.

User Experience: 4.9/5

Bovada is another Wisconsin sports betting site that’s locked and loaded with an array of betting tools, including their elite Props Builder tool, as well as an early cashout feature that lets you settle a bet before the outcome has been fully decided.

There’s also a Parlay Booster here, which maximises your potential profits on pre-selected bets.

We’d like to see phone support added to the customer service channels, but for now, you can reach the friendly team via live chat and email.

3. BetAnySports – Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Site for Reduced Juice

Pros:

25% up to $500 sign-up bonus

Reduced juice odds

20+ years of experience

The seventh deposit is free

Multilingual phone support

Cons:

$1,000 minimum withdrawal for some options

No VIP program

Wish you could pay less on each bet? Reduced juice lets you do that – and with 50% less commission up for grabs, BetAnySports is the best place to lower your risk.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

At BetAnySports, you can choose from offshore lines and ultimate lines. If you want to take advantage of reduced juice odds, you’ll need to select offshore lines and then ‘Lower Juice’ before placing your bets.

And if you’re worried that everything might seem a tad confusing (including the 2-way and 3-way moneyline bets), everything is explained for you on the website.

There’s no doubt that BetAnySports will suit seasoned bettors, but that doesn’t mean newbies won’t feel comfortable, too. All the popular sports are available here, as are traditional markets like the moneyline and the point spread, and you can bet live and pre-game.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Despite its reputation as a reduced juice online sportsbook, BetAnySports is still generous with its offers. You can get started with a 25% welcome bonus, which is worth up to $500, and comes with a $25 minimum first deposit.

Then, provided you make six qualifying deposits, BetAnySports will match your seventh deposit to the tune of $5,000.

Unsurprisingly for a reduced juice sports betting site, there is no VIP program here. However, we think all bettors will appreciate the 25% monthly cashback, as well as the 10% referral bonus.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

If there’s an area BetAnySports comes up a little short, it’s with their withdrawals. Only three options are currently available – Bitcoin, wire transfer, and checks, with the last two coming with a $1,000 minimum withdrawal.

Again, this all points to the general idea that BetAnySports is ideal for seasoned bettors prepared to place large bets.

For deposits, you can use your credit card, with the minimum amount set at a more reasonable $50.

User Experience: 4.8/5

BetAnySports recently underwent a revamp and looks cleaner and more modern than ever before. You’ll only get the full experience once you create an account and log in, and you can access the site on all devices.

For a sports betting site that’s been around for more than 20 years and which accepts large bets, we’d like to see a greater commitment to responsible gambling, such as deposit and loss limits.

Customer support is excellent, though, and includes multilingual phone support, live chat, and email.

4. EveryGame – Best Live Betting Site in Wisconsin

Pros:

50% up to $1,000 welcome offer

30+ years of experience

Excellent live betting odds

Weekly free live bets

eWallets accepted

Cons:

Sportsbook layout needs an update

Doesn’t have a loyalty program

EveryGame has been delivering the best live betting experience in Wisconsin for more than 30 years. You can claim a 50% welcome bonus to get started, bet on over 15 sports, and enter daily betting contests.

Online Sports Betting: 4.7/5

At EveryGame, you can bet in-play on all your favourite sports, with live betting markets including the moneyline, the point spread, and the totals.

You can also bet on alternative lines in real time, and bet on individual quarters and halves. The countdown timer is rapid, which makes it easier for you to place your bets before the odds change.

You can also bet pre-game, too, as well as try your luck with futures. And while EveryGame doesn’t have as many sports as some online gambling sites, all the major pens are covered.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

If you’re playing with crypto, you can opt in to a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus as a new player at EveryGame. Alternatively, if you’re playing with fiat currency, you can claim a 100% up to $500 offer instead.

Weekly live bets are available for regular bettors, though they’re limited to live NHL and NBA games.

20x $50 free parlay bets are also up for grabs each week, and all it takes to enter is to place a qualifying parlay. If it loses by just one leg, you’ll automatically enter the draw. Other offers here include regular betting contests, including a $5k Hot Hoops Chase.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

EveryGame supports more deposit options than many other Wisconsin sports betting sites, with the likes of NeoSurf, AstroPay, eZeeWallet, and PaySafeCard available alongside credit cards.

However, the list of withdrawal options is restricted to crypto, check, bank wire transfer, and User2User, which means you’ll be waiting a little longer for your winnings unless you use digital coins. That’s pretty much how it is in most crypto casinos and sportsbooks.

There are also some fees to be aware of if you use a check or bank wire transfer, but User2User is completely free of charge.

User Experience: 4.75/5

EveryGame has barely changed cosmetically over the years – but that’s hardly a bad thing. It continues to offer a smooth, easy-going UX that’s characterised by a hassle-free interface.

More betting tools would be nice, but we’re pleased by EveryGame’s dedication to responsible gambling, which lets you set your own limits.

You can schedule a call if you need to ask the team a question, though live chat is a much faster customer service channel.

5. BetWhale – Best Loyalty Rewards of All WI Sportsbooks

Pros:

200% up to $6,000 welcome offer

Cashback for loyal players

Great live streaming features

Alternative lines

Round robins available

Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawal

No reload bonuses

BetWhale is home to the standout loyalty program in Wisconsin right now. The more you play, the more perks you’ll unlock, including regular cashback.

You can also get started right now with a 200% welcome bonus.

Online Sports Betting: 4.7/5

BetWhale is a solid sports betting site that lets you bet on over 20 sports, as well as horse racing and eSports. You can dip into alternative lines, place props bets, or stick to the moneyline bet.

Indeed, this sports betting site claims to offer more markets than anyone else, while complementing the experience is live streaming on a number of sports, including table tennis and some basketball leagues.

Some of the niche sports include darts and futsal, while college football and college basketball are also covered.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

BetWhale recently boosted its welcome bonus from a 150% matched deposit offer to a 200% matched deposit offer. It’s worth up to $6,000 and comes with 15x wagering requirements.

The only downside is that a $100 minimum deposit might be a tad steep for some bettors.

There aren’t too many regular offers up for grabs here, but the real magic happens when you enter BetWhale’s loyalty program. To do this, all you have to do is make regular deposits, and you’ll then be entitled to cashback, faster payouts, free bets, and other exciting perks.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

We think a lot of Wisconsin bettors will like the fact that BetWhale supports PayPal, something that’s unusual for an online sports betting site.

As a further bonus, you can withdraw via credit and debit cards – something you can’t do at many other online sportsbooks.

However, we have to take a few points off due to the $150 minimum withdrawal, which is applied across the board. Same-day payouts mitigate this a little, but not enough.

User Experience: 4.7/5

Live streaming certainly improves the UX at BetWhale, although it’s worth noting that you can’t stream major leagues like the NBA.

The interface is super intuitive, with BetWhale listing all their sports in a row at the top of the screen for easy access. It's little details like this that contribute to a pain-free experience.

Toll-free phone support is on hand whenever you need assistance, signing up takes less than a minute, and the site is available on desktop and mobile devices.

How We Chose the Best Sports Betting Wisconsin Sites

With so many excellent Wisconsin legal sports betting sites to choose from, it was important that we brought you the absolute best ones.

To make this happen, we scored each one for four key benchmarks:

Sports Betting Odds & Markets

You’ve got the choice to bet how you want at the top sports betting sites, with each one offering a variety of markets on a wide range of sporting events, leagues, and competitions.

Bonuses and Promotions

Not only did we want to add online sportsbooks that offer frequent promotions, but we also wanted to add those that make it easy for you to claim their offers.

Minimum deposits are reasonable, as are wagering requirements, and you can grab bonuses like welcome offers, reload bonuses, and cashback at different sports betting sites.

Payment Methods

Before you start placing sports wagers, you’ll need to fund your account. This is easy to do at all the top sports betting sites, which support tried and trusted payment methods you’ll recognise.

The withdrawal processes are fuss-free, too, and each site offers secure transactions.

User Experience

We tested each sports betting site on different devices, as well as compared their customer service channels and additional features.

Each site that made the cut offers an exemplary UX, making it easy for you to place your sports wagers with no distractions.

You’ll find that the same benchmarks can be used to screen the best Maryland sportsbooks.

Why BetOnline is the Best for Sports Gambling Wisconsin

BetOnline impressed our team over and over when it came to an all-around sports betting experience. It excelled on numerous fronts and deserves its place as the top pick for sports betting in Wisconsin:

Best Odds: When you bet at BetOnline, you’ll lock in the best odds that day.

When you bet at BetOnline, you’ll lock in the best odds that day. Suite of Betting Tools: From Props Builders to same game parlays and an early cashout tool, BetOnline has all the features you need to take things to the next level.

From Props Builders to same game parlays and an early cashout tool, BetOnline has all the features you need to take things to the next level. Daily Odds Boosts: Each day, you can opt in to pre-selected bets that are available at boosted odds.

Each day, you can opt in to pre-selected bets that are available at boosted odds. Early Lines: BetOnline releases their betting lines before anyone else, meaning you can grab a juicy price before the line changes.

All these features make BetOnline popular not only in Wisconsin, but it also has a reputation as one of the best Florida sports betting sites.

Why Try Online Sports Betting in Wisconsin?

Online sports betting Wisconsin is growing in popularity all the time. The fact that you don’t have to ask the question “is sports betting legal in Wisconsin?” says a lot. But aside from that, here are three good reasons why you should switch to placing wagers online:

It’s convenient: You can bet whenever you want at Wisconsin sportsbooks, which operate 24/7. This means you never need to leave the house if the mood fits you.

It’s safe: With tighter security than ever before, you can be sure that all your details will be safe and sound at the best Wisconsin sports betting sites.

Regular bonuses: Just like in Texas sportsbooks, the offers never stop at the top online sportsbooks in Wisconsin. They’re easy to claim, and they give you the chance to boost your bankroll, meaning you’ve got more funds in your pocket for sports bets.

Wisconsin Sports Betting – FAQs

Can You Sports Bet in Wisconsin?

Legalized sports betting is available in Wisconsin, but it’s super restricted as per Wisconsin sports betting laws. You can only place in-person bets at one of the six tribal casinos, which also offer sports betting via their mobile apps (provided you place the bets onsite).

Online sports wagering is even more complex than retail sports betting, though the easiest workaround is to join offshore sites that offer sports betting to Wisconsin bettors.

Is Sports Betting in Wisconsin Safe?

Sports betting in Wisconsin is safe, provided you sign up for licensed and legal Wisconsin sports betting sites. Such sportsbooks are obligated to protect your details via mandatory security protocols, such as SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

You can find legit online sportsbooks by reading review guides like this, as well as existing customer reviews. Other things to look out for when researching sportsbooks are legit payment methods that you recognise.

What Types of Sports Bets Can I Place at WI Sportsbooks?

All the top Wisconsin sportsbooks let you place a wide variety of bets, including the moneyline, the point spread, and the totals bet.

You’ll also find prop betting options at all the top sites, including game, team, and player props, as well as futures bets. You can turn your bets into parlays, too, and bet on Wisconsin sports teams, as well as teams from all over the US and beyond.

Can I Bet on My Mobile?

Yes, sports wagering is available on your mobile device. Many Wisconsin sports betting sites have an app you can download and install, though you can also access the site and place sports bets through your mobile browser.

How Do I Win More Sports Bets?

While you need some luck whenever you place sports wagers, it’s important to understand the sports you’re betting on. The more knowledge you have, the likelier it is that you might win more bets.

You should also come up with a strategy that works for you, while having the discipline to pick and choose your bets without getting carried away is also important for winning more bets.

What is the Best Site for Sports Betting in Wisconsin?

The best site for sports betting in Wisconsin right now is BetOnline. At this hugely reputable legal Wisconsin sports betting site, you can bet on more than 25 sports, claim a 50% welcome bonus as a new player, and take advantage of 24/7 customer support.

BetOnline is also notable for its early betting lines, its suite of tools, which includes same game parlays, as well as its swift payouts.

Comparison of the Best Wisconsin Online Sportsbooks

BetOnline: Best for online sports betting Wisconsin overall. Bet on more than 25 sports, use tools like same game parlays, and claim up to $250 in free bets with 0x rollover.

Bovada: Perfect for props, Bovada has an advanced Props Builder tool that lets you customize your bets. You can also request a bet, choose from alternative lines, and claim a $750 bonus.

BetAnySports: Cut your commission in half by selecting the ‘Less Juice’ option, with BetAnySports offering reduced juice on all the major sports. Get up to a $500 welcome offer.

EveryGame: Ideal for live betting, EveryGame offers real time odds on 15+ sports. A slick interface, in-play betting markets, weekly free live bets, and a $1,000 bonus are all part of the deal.

BetWhale: Get rewarded for your loyalty at BetWhale, where loyal players can enjoy cashback, higher limits, and faster payouts. Score a 200% welcome bonus now.

How to Get Started at the Top Wisconsin Sportsbooks

Creating an account at any Wisconsin sports betting site is super easy for sports fans. Usually, you just need to fill out one or two forms, entering details like your email address and mobile number.

Let’s show you how to join our top choice, BetOnline, in just 3 steps:

1. Register for an Account

Head to BetOnline’s official homepage

Click the green ‘JOIN’ button at the top right of the screen

2. Complete the Form

You’ll be taken to a single-page form

There are six fields to fill in, including your name, email address, and date of birth

Click ‘Create Account’

3. Make a Deposit

Log in to your new account

Head to the ‘banking’ section to link a payment method

Deposit at least $50 to claim the 50% welcome bonus

Start betting on sports

Tips & Tricks for Betting at Online Sportsbooks in Wisconsin

The good news for all sports fans is that sports betting isn’t difficult if you’re just looking to have a bit of fun.

However, if you want to have as much fun as possible and win more bets, it always helps to know the shortcuts. Here’s what our experts have to say:

Join Multiple Wisconsin Sportsbooks

While joining different Wisconsin sportsbooks doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll win more bets, it does mean you’ll get a feel for the things they excel at.

For example, you might find that one online betting site is better for NFL betting than the rest, while another sports betting site might have better live betting markets.

They’re all free to join, so why not spend some time creating accounts at a few of the best Wisconsin sportsbooks?

Claim the Welcome Bonuses

As soon as you’ve created an account at any sports betting site, it’s a smart idea to grab the welcome offer before you start to place bets.

If you don’t, you might miss out altogether by accidentally making a first deposit that’s lower than the minimum required to unlock the offer.

And since welcome bonuses are a great way to boost your bankroll straight away, we always recommend grabbing them.

Compare the Odds

While all the best Wisconsin sports betting sites offer competitive odds, you’ll notice that their odds are slightly different for each market. Whether you're betting on horse races, the Green Bay Packers winning, or the Milwaukee Bucks, be sure to check odds in more than one sportsbook. It's not like betting in retail sportsbooks where you can't check odds from other bookies.

To make sure you don’t sell yourself short by failing to get the best possible price, compare the odds at each sportsbook anytime you want to bet.

Listen to Tipsters

Tipsters aren’t right 100% of the time – but they’re right a lot of the time. If you’re unsure what bet to place, it might be a good idea to listen to the advice of expert tipsters.

You can find tipsters on social media. Just make sure to do some research first so that you know for sure the tipster has a proven track record of landing winners.

Set Time Limits

Sports betting in Wisconsin can be a lot of fun, but it stops being fun the moment it starts to consume you.

To make sure you’re getting as much enjoyment out of this as possible, set some time limits so that you’re not betting too often.

Do Your Research

Before signing up for any Wisconsin sportsbook, make sure you’ve done your research first. The last thing you want to do is join a rogue betting site that isn’t licensed or legal. It’s also helpful to know more about the policies on legal sports betting in Wisconsin.

There are many sports betting apps legal in Wisconsin, but just as many that are prohibited. Check the homepage of any sportsbook to see if it’s licensed before you create an account, and read existing customer reviews to see if they offer the best payouts or if there are any red flags you should know about.

Start Online Sports Betting in Wisconsin Now!

These are the best Wisconsin sports betting sites you can join today. Each one has been independently tested for its sports betting options, odds, and bonuses by our team of experts, and they’re all safe and secure to join.

BetOnline is the top pick for legal online sports betting in Wisconsin overall. You can join today and claim a 50% up to $250 welcome bonus, before betting on more than 25 sports at the best odds.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember to always bet responsibly and to have fun first and foremost.

