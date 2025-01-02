What Alcohol Can You Drink on Keto? Best Keto-Friendly Beverages

On the keto diet but missing out on happy hour? You don’t have to! Enjoying a drink without sabotaging your progress is possible—you just have to choose wisely. So, what alcohol can you drink on keto?

From zero-carb spirits to the best low-carb mixers, we’ll break down the best alcohol for keto dieters. Plus, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the keto diet, what to avoid, and how to support your diet.

What Alcohol Can You Drink on Keto?

We’ve established two things: that carbs are bad for the keto diet and that some alcohol is high in carbs. Now, let’s look a little closer into some keto-friendly options you can enjoy without sacrificing your state of ketosis.

Low-Carb Alcoholic Beverages

There are tons of low-carb options for alcoholic drinks:

Spirits: If you’re on keto, straight distilled liquor like vodka, tequila, rum, gin, and whiskey are your go-to—zero carbs, making them perfect for the diet. You can sip them straight or mix them with low-carb, sugar-free options like soda water, diet soda, or sugar-free tonic.

Keto-Friendly Wines: Dry wines—both red and white—are also solid options with around 4 grams of carbs per 5-ounce pour. Stick with the crisp, dry types like sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, or a bold cabernet sauvignon. These have much less sugar content than your sweet chardonnays or dessert wines.

Low-Carb Beer: While beer is usually a carb-heavy no-go, you can enjoy a few of the light options in moderation. Look for beers with 3 grams of carbs or less.

Cocktails With Low-Carb Mixers: Love cocktails? The trick is picking the right mixers. Go for sugar-free, low-carb mixers like soda water, diet soda, or diet ginger ale.

Low-Carb Fermented Alcoholic Beverages

You also have the option of fermented alcoholic beverages—though these may be harder to find at a bar.

Kombucha: Kombucha, a fermented tea drink, can be a decent keto option since the fermentation process eats up some of the sugar. Just be sure to check the label—some flavors and brands sneak in extra carbs.

Mead: When made from honey, water, and yeast, mead might sound like a carb bomb, but it’s often lower in carbs than other sweetened drinks. Still, you’ll want to check the nutritional facts and drink in moderation.

How Does Alcohol Affect Ketosis?

Alcohol’s effect on ketosis is more complicated than you might think. If you’re trying to balance both, it helps to understand what happens when you mix the two.

One of the biggest issues? We mentioned before—but simply put, alcohol hijacks your metabolism. When you take a sip, your body zeroes in on breaking down the alcohol, pushing fat-burning to the side for a bit. So, while you’re sipping that cocktail, the whole ketosis process is temporarily paused.

Then there’s the appetite boost and impaired judgment to consider, too. On top of this, alcohol is often calorie-dense. All together, you’ve got a recipe for stalling your keto progress or, worse, gaining weight—so you’re better off sticking to non-alcoholic drinks when possible.

What Is the Carb Content in Common Alcoholic Beverages?

So, you’re on keto, and carbs are everything—even when it comes to alcohol. Not all drinks are keto-friendly, so let’s look at carbs in alcohol chart:

Vodka (44 ml or 1.5 oz) - 0 g of carbs

Tequila (44 ml or 1.5 oz) - 0 g of carbs

Rum (44 ml or 1.5 oz) - 0 g of carbs

Gin (44 ml or 1.5 oz) - 0 g of carbs

Whiskey (44 ml or 1.5 oz) - 0 g of carbs

Dry red wine (150 ml or 5 oz) - 3.92 g of carbs

Dry white wine (150 ml or 5 oz) - 3.92 g of carbs

Light beer (355 ml or 12 oz) - 2-3 g of carbs

Alcoholic Drinks To Avoid on Keto

Now that you know the answer to “what alcohol can you drink on keto,” you may have noticed there are a lot of drinks missing. Let’s look at some of the drinks you should avoid:

High-Carb Beers: Most regular beers are packed with carbohydrates, with 12 to 15 grams in a typical 12-ounce serving. Light beers are better if you want to throw back a cold one.

Sweetened Cocktails: Cocktails loaded with sugary mixes like fruit juice, syrups, and sweetened sodas? Hard pass. These mixers can send your carb count skyrocketing, derailing your keto efforts in just 1 drink.

Liqueurs and Dessert Wines: Drinks like port, sherry, and Moscato are loaded with sugar and carbs—1 small 2 oz pour can have more than 10 grams. These are definitely not your keto friends, so skip them if you’re serious about the diet.

Tips for Drinking Alcohol on Keto

Drinking on keto is totally doable, but it does take a little strategy to stay on track. Here’s how to enjoy alcohol without messing up your progress:

Moderation Is Key

Sure, some drinks fit into a keto plan, but remember, alcohol is still loaded with calories. Overdo it, and you could be looking at weight gain or getting knocked out of ketosis. Keep it light—1 or 2 servings—and don’t forget to watch your total calorie count.

Stay Hydrated

Alcohol can leave you dehydrated, which is already something to watch for on keto. To avoid feeling drained, make sure you're drinking water before, during, and after your drinks—and even look into the best electrolyte powder. Your body will thank you.

Avoid Sugary Mixers

Mixing a cocktail? Skip the more sugary mixers like fruit juice or syrups. To keep it keto-friendly, you’ll have some options, like soda water, sugar-free mixers, or diet sodas.

FAQs About Alcohol and Keto

Now that we know what alcohol you can drink on the keto diet, let’s look at some of the other common questions.

What Is the Keto Diet?

The keto diet—a high-fat, moderate-protein, and super low-carb approach to dieting—has gained popularity in the last decade. But what’s the real goal of this diet? It’s all about getting your body into ketosis, a metabolic state where you switch from relying on glucose (sugars) for energy to burning fat and ketones instead [1].

To make this happen, you’ve got to slash your carbohydrate intake considerably—usually down to less than 50 grams a day. Once that’s in check, your body starts cranking out ketones, courtesy of your liver. This has led many to weight loss, sharper mental focus, and even better blood sugar control.

But here’s the tricky part—staying in ketosis isn’t easy. Slip up and eat too many carbs? Ketosis could be out the window. Alcohol? That’s another wildcard that can throw your body off track.

There are several supplements you can take while on the keto diet to ensure you’re getting the nutrients you need, such as electrolytes, MCT oil, and magnesium for weight loss.

Is Alcohol Keto-Friendly?

Alcohol and keto—it’s a complicated relationship. While you can fit some drinks into your keto lifestyle, it’s important to tread carefully and keep moderation in mind.



First off, alcohol isn’t exactly a macronutrient your keto plan loves. Why? Because your body treats alcohol differently compared to fat, protein, or carbs. When you drink, your body goes all-in on processing that alcohol, ignoring fat-burning for a while [2].

On top of that, alcohol has a sneaky way of making you hungrier and a little less disciplined. That extra glass of wine could lead you to a carb-heavy snack—which could easily kick you out of ketosis.

But here’s the thing: not all booze is a total keto disaster. Some drinks are lower in carbs and, if enjoyed in moderation, won’t completely derail your progress. It all comes down to the type of alcohol and how much of it you’re drinking.

Does Alcohol Kick You Out of Ketosis?

It is possible that alcohol can kick you out of ketosis—though it really depends on what you’re drinking, how much you’re drinking, and how long it stays in your system. Spirits like tequila, vodka, and whiskey are generally your best bet since they’re carb-free. But if you go overboard, even the keto-friendly stuff can still throw off your diet.

Can I Drink Alcohol While in Ketosis?

Yes, you can absolutely enjoy a drink while staying in ketosis! Just keep it moderate and smart. Go for low-carb choices like dry wines, spirits, and low-carb beers.

What Happens If I Drink Too Much Alcohol on Keto?

Overindulging in alcohol on keto can lead to a few problems. It might disrupt your ketosis, which means you could lose those metabolic benefits. Plus, too much alcohol can ramp up your appetite, mess with your judgment, and make you gain weight.

Can I Find Low-Carb Alcoholic Drinks in a Can?

Yes, there are plenty of low-carb and keto-friendly drinks in cans out there. Think light beers, canned wines, or some pre-made cocktails with low carb mixers. But, be sure to check the labels to see if they fit your keto macros.

Which Keto-Friendly Drinks Can I Order at a Bar?

When you’re out and about, some solid keto drink choices include:

Vodka or tequila soda

Dry red or white wine

Rum and diet Coke

Whiskey on the rocks

Light beer

Are There Any Keto-Friendly Alcoholic Drinks at Restaurants?

Yes, more restaurants and bars are catching on and offering keto-friendly options. Follow our tips from above to find the best drink for you.

How Long To Get Back Into Ketosis After Drinking Alcohol?

So, you had a drink (or 2… or more)—no judgment here! How soon can you recover and get back to ketosis? Generally, it can take a bit of time, anywhere from a few days to a week, to get back into full ketosis. The time all depends on how much alcohol you consume and your diet overall.

Can You Drink Vodka on Keto?

Yes, vodka is one of the best answers to “what alcohol can you drink on keto.” It’s carb-free, so it won’t kick you out of ketosis.

Can You Drink Alcohol on Keto and Still Lose Weight?

Yes! Follow our tips above—like drinking vodka sodas—to avoid getting kicked out of ketosis and sticking with your keto diet. And be sure to drink moderately to avoid consuming too many extra calories.

What Alcohol Can You Drink on Keto: Final Thoughts

There are several answers to the question “what alcohol can you drink on keto.” However, the most important thing is knowing the carb and sugar content in different alcoholic drinks. This can help you stay on track with your low-carb lifestyle. It opens up a ton of options for you—whether you’re at a party, out with some friends, or at home.

With a bit of planning and some mindful choices, you can enjoy an occasional drink without throwing your keto goals off course.

References