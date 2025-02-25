Non-Alcoholic Drinks to Try: 6 Best Booze-Free Alternatives in 2025

Feeling out of place at bars or parties without a drink in your hands? You’re not alone. Fortunately, there are non-alcoholic drinks that make everyone feel included.

FDA regulations state that anything under 0.5% ABV is considered non-alcoholic—a mere trace of alcohol. These beverages, often termed “low-alcohol” or “near beer,” offer guilt-free pleasure.

From zesty mocktails to bubbly sparkling waters, we’ve reviewed the top 6 brands of non-alcoholic drinks you should try.

Find out why we think the best non-alcoholic drink of 2025 is Super Speciosa Super Feels.

Top Non-Alcoholic Drinks in 2025: Overview

What Are Non-Alcoholic Drinks?

What exactly makes a drink non-alcoholic? Essentially, as discussed earlier, it’s any beverage that has less than 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) [6]. This percentage is so low that you’d need to drink an impractically large amount to feel any effects of being high.

In fact, most non-alcoholic drinks are zero-proof, which means no alcohol at all. This means you no longer need to wonder how long alcohol stays in your system because it’s virtually nonexistent.

How to Incorporate and Enjoy Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Here are some ways you can incorporate non-alcoholic drinks:

Pairings

Non-alcoholic drinks can be just as good as alcoholic drinks, especially when paired with the right foods. Imagine a crisp, non-alcoholic beer alongside a burger or barbeque, or you can pair a non-alcoholic aperitif with a charcuterie board or light salad.

Planning on having a steak for dinner? A bold, non-alcoholic pinot noir is a great pairing with red meat. Play around with different flavor profiles to find the combinations that you enjoy the best.

Special Occasions

Nowadays, you won’t have to worry about peer pressure with the non-alcoholic options you have at your disposal. Whether you’re throwing a dinner party, celebrating at a wedding, or just hanging out with friends at happy hour, non-alcoholic beverages allow everyone to join in the fun.

Looking for non-alcoholic drinks to order at a bar? Most cocktail bartenders offer “mock” versions of them—beverages with similar flavor profiles but without the alcoholic spirit.

You can also try non-alcoholic holiday drinks for occasions like Christmas parties. There are tons of recipes for non-alcoholic beverages like mulled wine, eggnog, and punch.

Mixology

If you’re planning on making mocktails at home, there should be a delicate balance of three flavors: Sweet, sour, and bitter.

For example, say you’re using grapefruit juice as the base for your drink. The sour, acidic flavor profile of this fruit juice will need the addition of sweetness, like a rosemary simple syrup, and bitterness, like a splash of tonic water.

The cocktail possibilities are almost endless—just find easy, non-alcoholic drinks to make at home with spirits, fresh juices, botanicals, and other ingredients. Like with pairings, experiment with your ingredients to craft the mocktails that best appeal to your taste buds.

5 Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks in 2025

1. Super Speciosa Super Feels - Best Non-Alcoholic Drink Overall

Pros

A blend of 35 mg of kratom extract and 25 mg of kava extract

Ideal for de-stressing and unwinding

No specific strain or vein color

Backed by rigorous testing

Cons

Some users experienced nausea

Overview

Want to wind down at the end of the day without alcohol on the menu? Super Speciosa Super Feels offers one of the best options for non-alcoholic drinks. This blend combines kratom and kava, two tropical plants known for their soothing, relaxing effects.

User Reviews of Super Speciosa Super Feels

One user on Reddit loved the taste, highlighting it as being notably smoother than other kratom shots, which are often quite bitter [1]. They enjoy this shot while relaxing, watching Netflix, or hanging out with friends, emphasizing its ability to create a calming atmosphere. However, other users experienced bouts of nausea and other stomach issues.

How to Use It

You should start with the recommended serving size of half the bottle, then wait 30 minutes to an hour to see how you react to it. The manufacturer also says to not exceed 2 servings, or 1 bottle, in 24 hours.

Price

1 bottle: $12.99

12 bottles: $119.99

Why Choose Super Speciosa Super Feels

Super Speciosa’s Super Feels Chill Vibes combines kava and kratom, a balanced mix designed to kick in quickly. The drink offers a great alternative to alcohol to wind down and feel refreshed after a stressful day.

2. FOCL Feel Good Drops - Best CBD and THC Mixer

Pros

Combination of 33 mg of CBD and 2.5 mg of THC

Includes “full-spectrum+” ingredients

Sugar-free with light flavoring

Offers 20% off for subscribing and includes a rewards program

Cons

THC may cause side effects like dry mouth or slower reaction times

Overview

FOCL’s Feel Good Drops are a great addition to your non-alcoholic mixed drink. The drops include a hefty dose of CBD of 33 mg for relaxation and a microdose of THC to give a slight euphoric buzz.

User Reviews of FOCL Feel Good Drops

We couldn’t find a specific customer review for FOCL Feel Good Drops, but we did find that users on Askgrowers generally see the brand as worth a 5-star rating [2].

How to Use It

Add a 1/2 up to a full dropper to your favorite recipe ingredients of non-alcoholic drinks, and enjoy! Start with a lower dose and work your way up.

Price

1-time purchase: $69

Subscription price: $55.20

3-pack: $165.60

Why Choose FOCL Feel Good Drops

FOCL Feel Good Drops are a great way to improve your mood and unwind without alcohol. Made with full-spectrum CBD and THC, the dropper makes it easy to add as much of the product to your beverage as you want.

3. Kratom Country Extract Shot - Most Potent Kratom Shot

Pros

150 mg of Red Thai Kratom in every shot

Fast-acting formula that lasts for hours

No additives, preservatives, or contaminants

Rigorous testing process for purity and potency

Products certified by the American Kratom Association (AKA)

Cons

Very high potency for some

Overview

Kratom Country’s Red Thai Kratom Extract is one of the purest, most potent forms of kratom products on the market. It beats powders and capsules in potency, meaning you can consume less to experience similar effects.

User Reviews of Kratom Country Extract Shot

Kratom Country claims the common effects of their extracts are a euphoric rush and mood boost. In some online reviews, some users wrote that they feel more energized and have an easier time focusing on their work. On the other hand, some reviewers wrote that the brand overall has gotten too expensive [3].

How to Use It

Kratom Country suggests starting with modest dosages of the extract, about 20 mg to 30 mg first; work your way up depending on how you react to it.

Price

1 Amp: $14.95

3 Amp: $39.90

Why Choose Kratom Country Extract Shot

Kratom Country’s extract shots are a great alternative to a glass of wine (or two) at the end of the day. Though the shots are pricey, the potency of each bottle means they can last you several days.

4. Kratom Country Kratom Powder - Most Versatile Powder

Pros

Effects can last up to 8 hours

Versatile powder form mixes well with drinks like orange juice

Can also be made into a kratom tea

Used for effects like relaxation, creativity, and energy boost

Cons

Some report that the brand has slow shipping times

Overview

Kratom Country’s Red Bali Kratom Powder is another non-alcoholic alternative that packs a punch. Though not a drink in itself, the powder is meant to be mixed with different ingredients to make delicious mocktails.

User Reviews of Kratom Country’s Kratom Powder

The quality of the red kratom powder is something many users rave about. One user mentioned that they “feel rejuvenated, energized, and also calm” when they take it every morning [4]. Other reviewers say they use it for pain relief or for a boost in creativity and focus.

One common complaint reviewers have is slow shipping times. In most cases, the issue seems to be with the shipping company or the location.

How to Use It

Kratom Country suggests making kratom tea or mixing it with other drinks. The powder’s earthy taste mixes really well with the sweet acidity of orange juice.

Price

1 Oz: $7.47

4 Oz: $21.99

8 Oz: $40.99

16 Oz: $71.99

32 Oz: $116.99

Why Choose Kratom Country’s Kratom Powder

If you’re looking for a non-alcoholic option to unwind and are a fan of versatile teas, Red Bali Kratom Powder could be worth a try. Just be prepared for the robust flavor, and keep in mind that the effects may vary from person to person.

5. CRYO Kratom Gold Kratom Shot - Fast and Long-Lasting Benefits

Pros

28.6 mg of mitragynine per ml of liquid

Only one ampoule for a serving

Quick and long-lasting benefits

Free shipping on orders over $25

Cons

Some complaints of numbing sensations post-use

Overview

CRYO Kratom Gold Shot offers another potent and refined kratom experience. The shot is marketed as an ultra-pure extract, and its super-concentrated form is designed to deliver fast-acting effects.

User Reviews of CRYO Kratom Gold Shot

So, what does the extract deliver? One user on Reddit shared that the extract is strong and recommends taking only 1/3 or 1/2 of the serving size [5]. However, they noted that while it doesn’t taste bitter, it does “numb” your mouth.

How to Use It

CRYO Kratom Gold Extract is effective at such low doses that you can essentially mix it with anything without really affecting the taste. The brand suggests adding an ampoule to your protein smoothies, iced coffee, teas, or mocktails.

Price

$12 per serving (1 ampoule) for subscribers

$15 per serving for a 1-time purchase

Why Choose CRYO Kratom Gold Shot

CRYO Kratom’s Gold Extract is another solid option for non-alcoholic alternatives. If you’re looking to experience the benefits of kratom, the refined, compact form of this kratom extract makes it convenient to incorporate into your daily routine.

Non-Alcoholic Drinks: A Buying Guide

When it comes to picking the right non-alcoholic drink, it’s tougher than it looks. Here’s your roadmap to get it right.

Factors to Consider Before Buying Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Type of Beverage: Think beyond non-alcoholic wine, spirits, and beer. There are herb-infused drinks and other low-ABV options (<0.5% ABV). Pin down your taste preferences and nutritional needs before you hit the shelves.

Brand Quality: Research is key. Scour the web for user reviews of reputable non-alcoholic drink brands. Trusted brands usually deliver quality.

Ingredients: Check the labels. Avoid buying alcohol alternatives with not-so-healthy ingredients and additives like a hefty dose of table sugar. You deserve better.

Price: Inflation is real. Compare prices. Find deals. Save where you can.

Where to Buy the Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks in 2025

With a surge in popularity among health-conscious consumers, non-alcoholic drinks are more accessible than ever. Look online to locate distributors and stores that stock these beverages, both online and locally.

Pricing and Value for Money

Trendiness often comes with a hefty price tag. However, non-alcoholic drinks offer a spectrum of affordability. If ready-made options are too pricey, consider DIY recipes or mix-it-yourself packets available at a fraction of the cost. Shopping around pays off.

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Options

If sustainability is as crucial to you as abstaining from alcohol, there are eco-conscious brands worth exploring. Companies like Athletic Brewing Company, a B Corp-certified entity, excel in sustainable practices and ethics, contributing millions to environmental causes.

Popular Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Going to a party and want to fit in a little better? Here are some non-alcoholic options that will help you blend into the party atmosphere:

Non-Alcoholic Beers

The non-alcoholic beer market has come a long way, with companies like Athletic Brewing and HOP WTR offering the essence of traditional beers—hoppy, complex flavors—without the alcohol. Even popular brands like Heineken and Guinness offer “zero-alcohol” versions of their popular beers.

Non-Alcoholic Wines

Looking for the complex flavors of wine without the buzz? Brands like French Bloom, Leitz, and Oddbird are producing non-alcoholic wines with the depth and character of their alcoholic version.

They even create wine proxies–blends of juices, botanicals, and other ingredients–to mimic the unique flavors of wine. Are you a fan of prosecco? Wineries even produce non-alcoholic champagne, too!

Non-Alcoholic Spirits

You can also find non-alcoholic versions of popular spirits like rum, tequila, and gin. These beverages offer the complexity and nuance of traditional spirits so you can craft your favorite cocktails without the alcohol.

Mocktails

Alcohol brands also create non-alcoholic cocktails–premixed mocktails without the booze. You can find tons of different mocktail drinks on the market.

Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea that offers a healthier alternative to soda. With a slight fizz and tangy taste, kombucha is not only refreshing, but it also provides probiotics for a gut-friendly beverage option.

Soft Drinks

The world of non-alcoholic drinks consistently offers more and more drinks to choose from, with artisanal soft drinks that feature botanical infusions and complex flavors. These drinks are perfect for anyone looking for something beyond a Coke Zero.

Health Benefits of Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of switching to non-alcoholic beverages:

Reduced Caloric Intake

Alcohol is also notorious for being high in “empty” calories—calories from food or drinks with no nutritional value. With fewer calories and no alcohol, non-alcoholic drinks can be great for anyone trying to manage their weight.

Improved Hydration

One of the worst parts of drinking alcohol is the side effects of dehydration: headache, nausea, and fatigue. But non-alcoholic drinks like seltzers and herbal teas are perfect to keep your body hydrated and functioning at its best.

A Healthy Liver

Alcohol is exceptionally hard on your liver, potentially causing permanent damage to this crucial organ [7]. However, giving up alcohol gives your liver time to recover and work more efficiently and can lower the risk of further damage.

Enhanced Mental Clarity

Outside of the effects that being drunk has–lack of balance, loss of memory, and slurred speech–you’ve likely felt slow and unfocused the day after drinking because of a hangover. Long-term drinking can actually negatively affect how your brain works and even reduce the size of the neurons that help your brain communicate with the rest of your body [8].

However, abstaining from alcohol can help improve your mental clarity, even if you’re recovering from alcohol addiction. Studies have found that you can improve and potentially reverse the damage done to your brain after a few months of abstaining from drinking [9].

Improved Digestion

Non-alcoholic options like kombucha are packed with probiotics and other ingredients that promote healthy digestion and overall gut health.

Balanced Electrolytes

If you drink sports drinks, electrolyte-infused water, or electrolyte powder instead of alcohol, you can maintain a healthy balance of electrolytes, which is essential for your body to function properly.

How We Evaluated the Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Here are things we considered when selecting the best non-alcoholic beverages to replace alcoholic drinks:

Taste and Flavor Profile

Taste was a major factor in our choices. We considered the complexity, balance, and mixability of the beverages.

Ingredients and Nutritional Value

We also paid close attention to ingredients and nutritional information, giving a higher rating to drinks with natural, high-quality ingredients.

Packaging and Presentation

Attractive, sophisticated packaging also helped increase our rating of non alcoholic beverages on our list.

Availability and Price

We considered how easy it is to find the non-alcoholic drinks on our list and whether they offer good value for the price.

Consumer Reviews and Ratings

Lastly and importantly, we took into account what real customers had to say about them, looking for reviews outside the company’s website.

FAQs About Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Let’s take a look at some of the most common questions about non-alcoholic drinks that most online users have.

What Is the Healthiest Non-Alcoholic Drink?

The healthiest non-alcoholic drinks are made without added sugars or preservatives. Options like water, unsweetened herbal teas, and seltzers are healthier.

What Is a Non-Alcoholic Drink That Gives You Buzz?

Non-alcoholic drinks that have THC or kratom, like Super Speciosa Super Feels and FOCL Feel Good Drops, may give you that buzz you’re looking for.

What Are Popular Non-Alcoholic Drinks?

There are many popular non-alcoholic drinks, like non-alcoholic beer, wines, spritzers, kombucha, and mocktails.

What Is the Most Popular Mocktail?

Some of the most popular mocktails include phony negroni, virgin margarita, bloody mary, and non-alcoholic Moscow mules.

Final Thoughts on Non-Alcoholic Drinks

The sober and sober-curious now have a wealth of non-alcoholic alternatives that can satisfy their palates while helping them blend into a party. Plus, shots like Super Speciosa Super Feels can give you a relaxing feel, and it’s a safer substitution for an alcohol buzz.

