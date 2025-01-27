Best Probiotic for Women in 2025 Suggested by Users

You’ve heard about probiotic supplements and their many reported benefits for gut health, immune health, and more. However, you may be struggling to find a product that works for you.

This comprehensive guide cuts through the noise, offering evidence-based recommendations for the top options in 2025. The best probiotic for women starts with our top pick, the potent Yourbiology Gut+, which contains several evidence-backed ingredients.

Best Probiotic for Women: Out Top Picks for 2025 at a Glance

How We Chose the Best Probiotics for Women

When choosing the best probiotics, we prioritized products based on their CFU count and types of bacteria, affordability, and real-world results.

Number of Strains

A quality probiotic blend contains several bacterial strains to balance species diversity with the right number of colony-forming units.

CFU Count

The CFU count must be high enough to enable colonization, which is essential because not every colony will become established. This will improve digestive health and significantly counteract harmful bacteria.

Price

The best probiotic brands won't benefit you if you can't afford them. Several months of supplementation are typically necessary to see meaningful results, so price matters, as you are unlikely to make only one purchase.

Customer Ratings

Customer reviews better reflect real-world results than any clinical trial can. Reviews show how well the entire formula works with real-world diets, lifestyle conditions, and various health problems.

Detailed Reviews of the Best Probiotics for Women

The best probiotics for women are usually consequential for gut health, preventing vaginal and urinary tract infections, and even weight loss. They contain ingredients that protect the bacteria against stomach acid and prebiotic fiber, as well as feed them. Our top pick is Yourbiology Gut+, and our runner-up is Health Nutrition Probiotic 40-Billion, which is reputed for its impact on immune support.

1. Yourbiology Gut+ - Best Probiotic for Women Overall

Pros

Includes pre and probiotics with digestive enzymes

Added vitamin D3 for an extra mood boost

Vegan capsules

No refrigeration needed

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Fructooligosaccharides may cause digestive system discomfort in some people.

Who Is Yourbiology Gut+ Best For?

YourBiology Gut+ is best suited for women seeking to enhance their gut and digestive health. The blend of probiotics and prebiotics aims to improve digestion, reduce bloating, and support overall gut wellness.

Two of the beneficial species, Lactobacillus acidophilus, and Bifidobacterium lactis, can improve digestive health complaints such as bloating in just four weeks. B. lactis may also strengthen the intestinal tract lining and relieve infectious diarrhea [1] [2].

Women struggling with recurrent bacterial vaginosis may also benefit. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium species readily colonize the vaginal canal and prevent infection [3].

Even better, the inclusion of Lactobacillus paracasei could improve inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema. For example, one study demonstrated a 27% reduction in symptom severity over three months. These benefits came from L. paracasei’s ability to restore the intestinal barrier’s strength, giving volunteers a more balanced, healthy immune system [4].

Who Should Avoid Yourbiology Gut+?

Avoid Gut+ if you have a severely compromised immune system or short bowel syndrome.

Number of Strains & CFU Count

10 probiotic strains

2 prebiotics

3 digestive enzymes

20 billion colony-forming units (CFU)

Price

A month’s supply costs $79.99

User Reviews

On the website, a customer shared their positive experience with Yourbiology Gut+, noting it helped them fully resolve a candida yeast infection after adjusting their diet and taking the probiotic formula [5]. Customers also enjoy the company’s SuperGreens+ product as a morning greens drink.

On Trustpilot, another customer mentioned leaving a bad review initially due to a lack of contact for 8 weeks. Still, after eventually reaching out through a sister company, the issue was resolved. Despite this, they expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of an explanation for the delay in communication [6].

2. Health Nutrition Probiotic 40-Billion - Best Probiotic for Immune Support

Pros

Supports the growth of healthy gut flora

Promotes optimal digestive function

Supports a robust immune response

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Free delivery only for US residents

Who Is Health Nutrition Probiotic 40-Billion Best For?

Probiotic 40-Billion by Health Nutrition is best for immune support and those seeking effective relief from digestive complaints, bacterial vaginosis, and better overall health.

Its 4 species can relieve systemic inflammation by restoring the intestinal barrier. Additionally, they may protect against vaginosis, which is more common in women after menopause.

Inflammation contributes to aging by keeping the body in an “alert” mode that weakens its ability to fight off infection. Reducing inflammation may help to calm this alert mode and prevent immune cells from burning out [7].

Who Should Avoid Health Nutrition Probiotic 40-Billion?

Probiotic 40-Billion is not suitable for vegetarians or vegans, as its leucine content is derived from animal products.

Number of Strains & CFU Count

4 science-backed species of good bacteria provide diversity without negatively affecting each other's CFU counts

40 billion CFUs per dose

Price

A 1 month supply costs $24.99

User Reviews

On their website, a customer mentioned experiencing more balanced bowel movements and an unexpected immunity boost, calling it an impressive probiotic [8].

However, Probiotic 40-Billion doesn’t have reviews on third-party platforms like Amazon or Trustpilot. If you’re considering adding it to your routine, exploring fitness forums and online communities for personal experiences and insights might be helpful before deciding.

3. Oweli Probiotic - Best Probiotic for Whole-Body Benefits

Pros

Promotes a healthy metabolism to support weight goals

Contributes to the maintenance of healthy skin

Supports overall well-being and emotional health

Enhances digestive function and regularity

Cons

Only 15% off for subscribers

Who Is Oweli Probiotic Best For?

Consider Oweli Probiotic if you’re looking for one of the most effective probiotics for overall health. One lab study found that Lactobacillus acidophilus was the best of several species for protecting intestinal health, even during infection [9].

Studies on probiotic strains for digestive and immune health, including conditions such as eczema, show that these abilities are behind probiotics’ benefits for general health.

Who Should Avoid Oweli Probiotics?

Individuals with pre-existing gastrointestinal conditions like strictures or narrowing should avoid it because the supplement contains cellulose, and excessive cellulose intake might increase the risk of blockages.

Number of Strains & CFU Count

3 strains from the Lactobacillus family and 1 strain from Bifidobacterium

40 billion colony-forming units per dose

Price

A 1 month supply costs $29.99

User Reviews

On Reddit, a customer shared that Oweli Probiotics works well to support their digestive health and immune system. For more rounded feedback read independent reviews online or ask your doctor before using it.

4. Transparent Labs Gut Health Probiotic - Best Probiotic for Balanced Gut Microbiota.

Pros

Promotes efficient nutrient assimilation

Supports healthy weight maintenance and management goals

No artificial sweeteners or coloring

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Cons

Free shipping only on orders above $99.00

Who Is Transparent Labs Gut Health Probiotic Best For?

Consider Transparent Labs Probiotic supplement if you’re looking to balance your gut microbiota. Its 10 probiotic strains support a healthy gut microbiome and immune function. It contains strains of Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, and Streptococci, which are renowned for their capacity to cultivate a flourishing gut microbiome.

This leads to an orchestrating immune response, maintaining hormone balance, facilitating digestion and bowel regularity, supporting cognitive function, and even influencing body weight.

Who Should Avoid Transparent Labs Gut Health Probiotic?

Individuals with kidney disease may be unable to effectively eliminate excess calcium from their bodies as Transparent Labs Probiotic contains calcium carbonate.

Number of Strains & CFU Count

10 clinically studied probiotic strains, including Lactobacilli, Bifidobacteria, and Streptococci

100 billion colony-forming units per dose

Price

A one-time purchase of a 1 month supply costs $45.99

User Reviews

On the website, a customer mentioned that taking Transparent Labs Probiotic every morning with a glass of water has noticeably improved their bowel movement regularity. However, another customer shared disappointment, mentioning that it didn’t help with constipation as they had hoped [11].

5. Performance Lab Prebiotic - Best for Consistent Digestive Support

Pros

Replenishes healthy Bifidobacterium levels in the gut

Encourages a balanced and healthy digestive system

Contributes to a strong and healthy immune system

Free from allergens, coffee, gluten, or soy

Cons

Has just 1 probiotic strain

Who Is Performance Lab Prebiotic Best For?

Performance Lab Prebiotic may be the ideal choice if you're seeking to cultivate a thriving gut microbiome for improved digestive health and associated advantages, such as enhanced weight management, cardiovascular well-being, and a robust immune system.

Featuring a single, potent strain, this prebiotic may be particularly beneficial for individuals who have experienced limited success with conventional probiotic supplements and are eager to explore alternative approaches to fostering a robust and flourishing gut ecosystem.

Who Should Avoid Performance Lab Prebiotic?

Individuals with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) may need to avoid this supplement due to its fiber content. High fiber intake can exacerbate IBS symptoms such as bloating, gas, and abdominal pain in some individuals.

Number of Strains& CFU Count

Just 1 strain, Bifidobacterium, which already exists in the gut

Contains 60 billion colony-forming units per serving

Price

A 1 month supply costs $44.00

User reviews

On the website, a customer shared that after taking the Performance Lab Prebiotic for a few months, their gut issues improved significantly. They found that combining it with a probiotic led to incredible results and improved their sleep. On the flip side, another customer mentioned that while the product is excellent, it is a bit pricey [12].

6. Akasha Naturals Flora Plus - Best Probiotic for Vaginal Health

Pros

Potent probiotic supplement featuring Lactobacillus acidophilus

May support both digestive and vaginal health

Enhances vitality and stamina

Vegetarian friendly

Cons

People with kidney disease may have difficulty excreting the silica in this product.

Who Is Akasha Naturals Flora Plus Best For?

Akasha Naturals Flora Plus is best for women concerned about both vaginal and gastrointestinal health. It contains a Lactobacillus species and a Bifidobacterium species.

Under healthy circumstances, a vaginal microbiome mostly made of Lactobacillus species crowds out disease-causing bacteria. These produce acids, antibacterial substances, and anti-adhesives to prevent problem species from taking hold [3].

Who Should Avoid Akasha Naturals Flora Plus?

Use caution or avoid this product if you are allergic to magnesium stearate.

Number of Strains & CFU Count

Contains 2 strains

Provides a potent dose of probiotics at 15 billion CFUs

Price

A bottle of 60 capsules costs $52.75

User reviews

On the website, a customer shared that they felt great when taking the Flora Plus probiotic, calling it fantastic [13]. That said, no reviews are available on third-party platforms like Amazon or Trustpilot. If you’re thinking of adding it to your routine, ask your doctor first or explore fitness forums and online communities for personal experiences.

7. MindBodyGreen Advanced Probiotic+ - Best Probiotic for Women With IBS

Pros

Alleviate bloating and gas for enhanced digestive comfort

Supports the overall well-being of the gastrointestinal tract

Non-GMO and free from gluten, dairy, and soy

Vegan friendly

Cons

Only 30-day money-back guarantee

Who Is MindBodyGreen Probiotic+ Best For?

Choose MindBodyGreen Probiotic+ if your primary concern is irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Clinical studies involving a species ​​in MindBodyGreen Probiotic+ have found significant improvements in IBS symptoms. In one trial using L. acidophilus and some other strains, women and people with diarrhea-predominant IBS benefitted the most [14].

Who Should Avoid MindBodyGreen Probiotic+?

People with kidney disease should avoid this supplement because it contains L-leucine, which may put extra strain on the kidneys. It’s important to consult your doctor before using this supplement.

Number of Strains & CFU Count

3 strains, including 1 strain of Lactobacillus and 2 strains of Bifidobacterium

Each capsule contains 22 billion CFUs

Price

A one-time purchase of a 1 month supply costs $80.00

User reviews

On the website, a customer praised the product, noting a significant improvement in bloating and more consistent bowel movements. However, another customer felt the blend wasn’t suitable for them and didn’t find it worth the cost [15].

8. Ancient Nutrition SBO Probiotics Ultimate - Best Probiotic for Women Over 50

Pros

Formulated with a unique blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics

No refrigeration needed

Clinically studied ingredients

Aids in maintaining regular bowel function

Cons

Only 30-day money-back guarantee

Who Is Ancient Nutrition SBO Probiotics Ultimate Best For?

Ancient Nutrition SBO Probiotics Ultimate is an ideal choice for women over 50 seeking a comprehensive gut health solution. It is the best probiotic for menopausal women, and it combines probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics in a single formula.

This innovative supplement supports a healthy digestive system by promoting regular bowel movements, reducing occasional constipation, and alleviating symptoms like gas and bloating. It uses soil-based organisms that can withstand the harsh conditions of the digestive tract, ensuring optimal delivery and colonization of beneficial bacteria.

Who Should Avoid Ancient Nutrition SBO Probiotics Ultimate?

Those looking for a more simplistic formula that only includes probiotics may find Ancient Nutrition SBO Probiotics Ultimate over the top.

Number of Strains & CFU Count

Ancient Nutrition SBO Probiotics Ultimate has a total of 4 strains

Each serving consists of 50 billion colony-forming units.

Price

A 1 month supply costs $49.95

User reviews

On the website, one customer reported positive results, saying the SBO Probiotic helped regulate bowel movements and reduce bloating, making them continue the product. However, another customer couldn’t tell if it was helping with their stomach issues [16].

9. Just Thrive Probiotic - Best Probiotic for Women for Weight Loss

Pros

Includes the hardy Bacillus coagulans

May reduce triglycerides

It can function as an antioxidant

100% money-back guarantee

Cons

Does not include more “popular” probiotic strains such as L. acidophilus

Who Is Just Thrive Probiotic Best For?

Consider Just Thrive Probiotic if you’re looking for weight loss support and cardiovascular protection.

Lab studies show that Bacillus probiotics may partially suppress body fat accumulation and protect insulin sensitivity by reducing inflammation. This could also include liver fat, an essential benefit as fatty liver disease is a common obesity-related illness [17].

One clinical trial demonstrated that a formula including Bacillus coagulans and Bacillus indicus, two species in Just Thrive Probiotic, can significantly lower triglycerides within three months [18].

Who Should Avoid Just Thrive Probiotic?

If you are immunocompromised, avoid Just Thrive Probiotic or consult your doctor first.

Number of Strains & CFU Count

4 Bacillus strains with anti-inflammatory and metabolic benefits

3 billion colony-forming units

Price

A one-time purchase of a 1 month supply costs $129 per bottle

User reviews

On the website, a customer praised Just Thrive Probiotic for being the best they’ve tried, noting noticeable improvements in their gut and bowel cycle after starting it. They’ve been using it for over a year with great results and rated it 5/5 [19].

On the other hand, another customer on Amazon mentioned they liked the company and found the quality to be impressive. Still, it was hard to tell if the product was as beneficial as claimed, and gave it 4 stars [20].

10. Sculpt Nation Probiotics - Best OTC Probiotic for Women

Pros

Promotes a better digestive system

It may help with losing weight

100% risk free

Cons

Free shipping starting with 3 bottles

Who Is Sculpt Nation Probiotics Best For?

Sculpt Nation Probiotics is designed to be the best probiotic for women seeking to enhance their overall well-being by optimizing gut health. This premium formula supports a robust gut-brain connection, facilitating improved digestion, enhanced nutrient absorption, and a strengthened immune system, all contributing to a fitter, healthier body.

Who Should Avoid Sculpt Nation Probiotics?

Vegans should steer clear as Sculpt Nation Probiotics contains gelatin.

Number of Strains & CFU Count

7 strains, including Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium

3.8 billion colony-forming units

Price

A 1 month supply costs $49.00

User reviews

On Trustpilot, one customer expressed satisfaction with the product, noting positive effects and feeling comfortable after researching the ingredients [21]. However, another customer had an issue with a lost first shipment, praising customer service but noting that there was a delay before a replacement order was sent [22].

How Do Probiotics for Women Work?

The best probiotic for women works by creating an inhospitable environment for disease-causing species by producing acidic and antimicrobial substances. It also produces substances that positively influence the immune system, intestinal tract, and metabolism.

How Long Does It Take for Probiotics to Work?

Clinical studies show that probiotics can bring you significant results in as little as four weeks. However, some trials must last three months to measure some effects.

How Long Should You Take Probiotics For?

Probiotics can begin to significantly colonize areas such as the intestines or vagina within a week. However, it’s best to take them a little longer to reinforce and optimize your results.

When Should Women Consider Probiotics?

If you have taken antibiotics for a digestive tract or vaginal infection, it’s important to replenish your healthy microbiome. Digestive symptoms indicating that you may need the best natural probiotic for women include diarrhea, gas, and bloating, while urinary tract or vaginal infections may continuously reappear.

Benefits of Probiotics for Women

The best probiotic for women has a number of benefits for women’s health, including both the digestive tract and systemic effects.

Digestive Health

Taking probiotics can improve digestive health. Research demonstrates that functional digestive symptoms such as bloating can significantly improve within a month or may resolve faster than without probiotics [1].

Weight Management

Some species, particularly the Bacillus strains, can inhibit weight gain and suppress fat accumulation in the liver but do note that they don’t have the same effect as the best weight loss pills.

Immune System

Bifidobacterium lactis, among other species, can strengthen and “seal” the intestinal tract. This prevents systemic inflammation from undigested food and microbes’ migration into the blood and may even remediate inflammatory bowel issues [2].

Skin Health

Skin inflammation, which may result in conditions such as eczema, often originates from the digestive system. Studies on patients with eczema show that restoring the intestinal lining’s integrity can calm the immune system, improving symptom severity [4].

Vaginal Flora

Inside the vagina, Lactobacillus species protect against infections such as candida and E. coli. Probiotics can restore a healthy microbiome [3].

Urinary Health

E. coli, Candida albicans, and other harmful species can migrate from the vaginal microbiome into your urethra. As a result, keeping their colony counts down with probiotics may reduce your risk of urinary tract infections.

Nutrient Absorption

When your intestinal lining is protected, it can better function and absorb nutrients.

Sleep and Mood

Many people who take probiotics report improved mood and sleep quality. Relief of digestive and urogenital issues can prevent interrupted sleep, while some probiotics may benefit the production of mood-lifting, calming neurotransmitters.

Who Should Avoid Probiotics?

Research shows that probiotics are safe for the vast majority of people. However, immunocompromised patients, people with short bowel syndrome, and elderly people should use caution. Consult a healthcare provider before starting to take probiotics if any of these describe you [23].

Are Probiotics Safe for Pregnancy?

It is safe to take a probiotic supplement during pregnancy. Although pregnancy does cause some suppression of the immune system, it is not severe enough to make probiotics dangerous.

What Foods Have Probiotics?

Many fermented foods contain live probiotics. They include yogurt, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and some formulations of kombucha. Some products will include their bacterial species on the label and the number of CFUs you can expect per serving.

Prebiotic vs Probiotic

Think of prebiotics as the "fertilizer" and probiotics as the "seeds" for your gut garden. Prebiotics are types of fiber that feed the good bacteria (probiotics) already living in your gut, helping them flourish.

Probiotics, on the other hand, are live microorganisms that add to the population of beneficial bacteria in your digestive system. Both play important roles in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, which is crucial for digestion, immunity, and overall well-being.

FAQs on the Best Probiotics for Women

Let’s answer common questions people ask about the best probiotics for women:

What Is a Probiotic?

Probiotics are defined as live bacterial supplements that provide health benefits when we consume them in high enough doses. Some of the most common probiotic strains belong to the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium genus.

What Is the Highest Rated Probiotic for Women?

Yourbiology Gut+ is our top pick, but the best option for you will depend on your preferences and needs.

Is There a Downside to Taking Probiotics?

For most healthy individuals, probiotics are generally safe. However, some may experience mild side effects like gas, bloating, or digestive upset, especially when first starting. In rare cases, those with compromised immune systems might experience infections. Always consult your doctor if you have concerns or experience severe side effects.

What Are the 2 Most Important Probiotics?

Two of the most researched and beneficial probiotic genera are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. These strains offer various benefits for digestion, immunity, and overall health. Specific species within these genera, like Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG and Bifidobacterium lactis, are particularly well-regarded.

Why Do Cardiologists Warn Against Probiotics?

Cardiologists advise caution with probiotics for people with heart valve issues or those undergoing cardiac procedures. In extremely rare cases, certain probiotic strains have been linked to infective endocarditis, a heart valve infection.

What Not to Mix With Probiotics?

Avoid taking probiotics with hot beverages or alcohol, as these can damage the live bacteria—stick to non-alcoholic drinks instead. Additionally, be mindful of timing with antibiotics, as antibiotics can kill off the beneficial bacteria in probiotics. It's generally recommended to take probiotics a few hours apart from antibiotics.

What Probiotics Are Good for Belly Fat?

Research indicates that probiotics may play a role in weight management and reducing belly fat for those struggling with excess weight or obesity. The most effective results seem to come from a blend of different Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus strains [24]. However, probiotics are not a magic bullet and should be combined with a healthy diet and exercise for optimal results.

Should I Take Probiotics in the Morning or at Night?

Both morning and night can be suitable times for taking probiotics. Some studies suggest taking them with a meal may improve survival of the bacteria. Ultimately, consistency is key, so choose a time that you can easily incorporate into your daily routine [25].

Final Words on Probiotics for Women

Overall, the best probiotic supplement for women’s health is Yourbiology Gut+, with Health Nutrition Probiotic 40-Billion a close runner-up. These, among all of our top picks, contain evidence-based bacterial species in clinically effective doses. They also often feature additional ingredients with supporting benefits, such as bacteriophages, anti-inflammatory nutrients, and prebiotics.

