The heat hit me when I stepped out of the airport in Atlanta; thick, honeyed air clung to my skin like a memory. It reminded me of childhood summers in North Carolina, the way the evenings stretched long and slow, and the scent of magnolia and barbeque that teased your senses from dusk until dark.

This time, though, I wasn’t passing through. I was here to explore and ask locals one simple question: If someone had just a week in Georgia, what shouldn’t they miss?

Their answers poured in, a chorus of personal go-tos and hometown pride that gave me the blueprint for one of the most immersive trips I’ve taken in the South.

I hit the road with anticipation and curiosity, aiming to experience the top things to do in Georgia, from legendary landmarks to low-key hidden gems, from Savannah’s cobbled streets to Atlanta’s buzzing food scene.

Here’s what I found when I asked Georgians what to see and do across their state (and why this state should be on every traveler’s radar).

Why You Should Visit Georgia

Georgia is the kind of place that doesn’t just welcome you; it wraps you up like a warm biscuit straight from the oven. This Southern state blends natural beauty with deep-rooted history, diverse culture and a serious passion for food.

Whether hiking mountain trails or sipping sweet tea on a shaded porch, there’s a rhythm to life here that invites you to slow down and take it all in.

You’ll find every flavor of adventure tucked within Georgia’s borders: bustling cityscapes in Atlanta, serene marshlands along the coast, artsy enclaves like Athens and small towns where time is seemingly paused.

The state’s rich tapestry of experiences means the list of things to do in Georgia is as wide-ranging as its landscapes, making it a prime destination for foodies, history buffs, families and solo wanderers alike.

Things to Do in Georgia

Once I mapped out all the recommendations, I knew I would be busy.

Georgia’s tourist attractions are wide-ranging, and the best way to appreciate the variety is to see them for yourself. In Georgia, things to do can range from outdoor adventures to indoor activities.

Stone Mountain



Stone Mountain is one of the most iconic things to see in Georgia, and it’s massive in both size and significance. I took the Summit Skyride up for a panoramic view, but the one-mile hike to the top is worth every step if you’re feeling active.

At the summit, the city skyline glints in the distance while ancient granite stretches beneath your feet.

Come at night for the laser show; it’s kitschy, but pure Americana. This is something you must see in Georgia!

Rock City Gardens



Just outside Chattanooga, but technically in Georgia, Rock City is equal parts whimsy and wonder. Twisting garden trails, swinging bridges and panoramic lookouts make this one of the top attractions in Georgia.

The ‘See Seven States’ view was a standout moment for me, especially as the fog lifted and the landscape unfolded like a map.

A Guided Walking Tour of Atlanta



You could drive Atlanta, sure, but to walk it? That’s how you hear its heartbeat.

While there's plenty of stuff to do in Georgia, some things really stand out. This is one of these things!

I joined a small group tour through Sweet Auburn, learning about the civil rights movement from a local guide who made history come alive through stories and side streets. It’s one of the best things to do in Georgia if you want context beyond the headlines.

World of Coca-Cola



In downtown Atlanta, the World of Coca-Cola might sound like a tourist trap—and to some degree, it is—but it’s also an unexpectedly fun place to spend a few hours.

One of the fun places to go in Georgia, the tasting room alone (with drinks from around the globe) is worth the ticket.

Georgia Aquarium: Deep Sea Drama



One of the largest aquariums in the world, the Georgia Aquarium is nothing short of awe-inspiring. I arrived early to beat the crowds and found myself nose-to-nose with a whale shark.

It’s not just a family-friendly stop; it’s a full-on experience. Add this to your itinerary if you only have one day for sightseeing in Georgia’s capital.

What’s in Georgia to Eat?

You haven’t really traveled until you’ve tasted a place. Georgia delivers when it comes to culinary soul.

The Olde Pink House (Savannah)



Dining here felt like stepping into a storybook. This restored mansion oozes history from its candlelit corners, each room telling its tale. I was so glad that Savannah locals recommended this place to me!

My meal, a plate of blackened oysters and shrimp with buttery grits, was exquisite. A pro tip suggested to me was to book well in advance.

Canoe (Atlanta)



Set along the serene Chattahoochee River, Canoe is elegant with a Southern wink. Every dish I tried, from the garden salad with goat cheese to a melt-in-your-mouth duck entrée, was plated with intention.

The service? Impeccable. The warm, knowledgeable staff made the whole experience feel like dinner at a friend’s (very fancy) home.

Cali N Tito’s (Athens)



Imagine a Latin American roadside shack decked out in international flags and bursting with flavors. That’s Cali N Tito’s. It’s BYOB and cash only, so come prepared (I’m happy I was told about this in advance).

I devoured queso-smothered chorizo while families laughed around colorful, graffiti-covered tables.

The portions are enormous, and the vibe? Unforgettable. It’s a true local gem.

The Animal Farm (Columbus)



Tucked in a revitalized corner of Columbus, The Animal Farm is a hip spot with comfort food swagger. I waited 20 minutes for a table and didn’t regret a second.

The burger was juicy perfection, and their Old Fashioned cocktail had just the right bite. There’s a relaxed, stylish buzz here that’s hard to leave behind.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen (Marietta)



This Cajun-leaning joint came highly recommended and lived up to the hype. Think bold, spicy taste and seriously fresh seafood.

I ordered the Sea Bass and shrimp Cobb salad, followed by the legendary spinach dip. It’s dark, cozy and buzzing with energy.

Where to Sleep After Sightseeing in Georgia



Georgia offers accommodations for every travel style, from historic inns to modern hotels. These were the top-recommended stays by locals, each chosen for location, character and comfort.

River Street Inn (Savannah)

Staying here felt like time travel in the best way. Originally a cotton warehouse, this charming riverside hotel boasts exposed brick walls and a front-row seat to Savannah’s historic waterfront.

The staff greeted me like family, and the room, with its tall windows and vintage accents, was pure Southern romance.

Hyatt House Atlanta (Atlanta)

Convenient and polished, this hotel was my home base in the city. I appreciated the included breakfast (hello, made-to-order omelets) and the proximity to everything: Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola and Centennial Olympic Park were all walkable.

Bonus: the 24/7 gym meant I could balance out all that fried chicken.

Hotel Indigo Athens Downtown (Athens)

Modern but cozy, this boutique hotel is steps from the action, yet offers a peaceful retreat. I loved the locally inspired decor, hardwood floors and easygoing staff.

The on-site restaurant was a pleasant surprise, and I grabbed a great latte at the bar before heading out to explore.

City Mills Hotel (Columbus)

Industrial chic meets Southern comfort here. My room had exposed beams, a river view and minimalist charm.

Downstairs, the communal lounge and fire pit patio made it easy to converse with fellow travelers. It’s a great spot if you like the vibe of a cool Airbnb with hotel perks.

Stanley House Inn (Marietta)

This B&B won me over completely. The 19th-century Queen Anne mansion is full of character, from antique furnishings to four-poster beds.

Each morning began with a homemade breakfast and ended with tea in the courtyard. It was the perfect antidote to busy travel days.

Frequently Asked Questions About Visiting Georgia

Before heading to the Georgia tourist attractions, here’s what you might want to know.

What’s the best time of year to visit Georgia?

Spring (March to May) and fall (September to November) are the sweet spots. You’ll enjoy comfortable temperatures, blooming azaleas or vibrant fall foliage and fewer crowds than in the summer.

Coastal cities like Savannah can be especially magical in spring, while North Georgia’s mountains put on a stunning autumn show.

Is Georgia a good destination for solo travelers?

Georgia is a welcoming state for solo explorers. Cities like Atlanta, Savannah and Athens offer walkable downtowns with plenty of social spots like cafés, breweries and music venues.

Outdoor areas, including state parks and scenic hiking trails , are generally well-marked and safe, though solo hikers should always take basic precautions.

Do I need to rent a car to get around?

If you’re sticking to central Atlanta, ride shares and public transportation like MARTA will get you around just fine, but if you plan to visit smaller towns, the coast or mountain areas, a rental car is highly recommended.

Many of Georgia’s best attractions are spread out and not easily accessible without your own wheels.

Is Georgia expensive to visit?

It depends on your travel style. You can absolutely explore Georgia on a budget; many state parks and public attractions have low or no admission fees, and delicious meals can be found at affordable diners and family-run restaurants.

Cities like Atlanta and Savannah have pricier accommodations in peak seasons, so book early or look for midweek deals if you’re trying to save.

What should I pack for a trip to Georgia?

Layers are key, especially in the spring and fall when temperatures can swing from cool mornings to warm afternoons.

In summer, breathable fabrics, sunscreen, a hat and bug spray are must-haves. If you plan to hike, bring sturdy shoes and a reusable water bottle.

Don’t forget a rain jacket, as Georgia’s weather can be unpredictable, especially in the warmer months.

What kind of food is Georgia known for?

Georgia is famous for its Southern comfort food; think fried chicken, biscuits, shrimp, grits and peach cobbler.

There’s a lot more to taste, though, as Atlanta’s international food scene is thriving, and towns like Athens, Augusta and Macon are full of creative chefs mixing old traditions with modern twists.

Don’t leave without trying boiled peanuts, sweet tea or anything with pecans!

Is Georgia family-friendly?

Absolutely. Whether it’s a day at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, exploring Jekyll Island’s beaches and historic forts or riding the scenic train in Blue Ridge, the state offers plenty of kid-friendly fun.

Many museums, parks and attractions cater to all ages, and Southern hospitality ensures that even the youngest visitors feel welcome.

Are there any safety concerns for tourists in Georgia?

Georgia is generally a safe destination for travelers. Like any place, exercise caution in unfamiliar areas, especially at night. Petty theft or car break-ins can occur in larger cities, so don’t leave valuables in plain sight.

As well, if you’re heading outdoors, stay on marked trails and be mindful of wildlife; snakes and ticks are part of the Southern wilderness.

Can I visit Georgia’s islands and beaches?

Yes! Georgia’s coast is dotted with stunning barrier islands. Tybee Island is close to Savannah and popular with families, while Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island offer a quieter, more laid-back vibe.

Cumberland Island, only accessible by ferry, is a wild, unspoiled gem known for its wild horses and historic ruins.

What cultural events or festivals happen in Georgia?

Georgia loves a good festival. Don’t miss the Savannah Music Festival in spring, the Atlanta Dogwood Festival or the Georgia Peach Festival in Byron and Fort Valley each summer.

Fall brings state fairs, apple festivals in North Georgia and Oktoberfest in the Bavarian-style town of Helen.

Whatever time you visit, chances are something fun is going on.

What’s the drinking scene like in Georgia?

Craft beer is booming in Georgia, with standout breweries like Creature Comforts (Athens), SweetWater (Atlanta) and veteran-owned Service Brewing Co. (Savannah).

There’s also a growing wine scene in the North Georgia mountains, especially around Dahlonega.

Local distilleries like ASW Distillery or Old Fourth offer fantastic tasting experiences if spirits are your thing.

Final Thoughts on Georgia: A State I’d Visit Again (and Again)

Georgia surprised me not because I didn’t expect it to be beautiful or vibrant, but because of how it made me feel. I felt welcome. I felt full (of food and joy). I felt connected to the people, the places and the stories stitched into each cobblestone and trail.

From historic inns in Savannah to fun things to do in Georgia for adults and families alike, every mile held something meaningful.

Whether you’re drawn to scenic hiking trails, thriving food scenes or top attractions in Georgia like the Georgia Aquarium or Rock City, you’ll find yourself enchanted by the blend of charm and character that makes this state so special.

If you’re wondering what to do in Georgia, what to see in Georgia, what’s in Georgia that’s worth the trip, the answer is simple: everything. Pack a bag, bring your appetite and let the South show you how unforgettable a place can be.

Now it’s your turn.

Book the trip, explore the sights and discover for yourself the best things to do in Georgia. You’ll come back with stories, full stomachs and maybe a bit of that Southern spirit stitched into your travel history.