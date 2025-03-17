Every hiker knows the pull of the great outdoors: the fresh air, the quiet surroundings, and the sense of accomplishment when you reach that perfect view. For me, hiking is more than just exercise – it’s a way to clear my head and feel recharged. When I first heard that Maryland is home to over 1,400 hiking trails, I said to myself: Challenge accepted!

Since then, I’ve hiked a few Maryland favorites, but there are still a couple on my bucket list. Here’s how my journey went.

My favorite Maryland hikes (so far)

Cunningham Falls State Park: Great for easing into hiking

Billy Goat Trail: Breathtaking views of the Potomac River

Cascade Falls Loop Trail: Perfect for kids and adults alike

Annapolis Rock: Most challenging hike I’ve been to

Rocks State Park: Feels like a secret treasure with an amazing history

Maryland is home to some of the best hiking trails. Whether you’re after stunning views, breathtaking waterfalls, or just a good challenge, Maryland’s trail network offers something for everyone.

Cunningham Falls State Park – Best for beginners

Location: Thurmont, MD

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 5.1-mile loop trail

Time to Complete: ~2.5 hours

Cunningham Falls was the very first trail I explored in Maryland, and it’s stayed close to my heart ever since. It’s a popular spot, so I passed plenty of fellow hikers and runners, which gave the place a welcoming, friendly vibe.

The real showstopper, though, is Cunningham Falls itself – Maryland’s tallest waterfall at 78 feet. I’ll never forget sitting near the base of the falls, with the sound of rushing water and the unique greenery all around. I must’ve spent an hour there, just soaking it all in.

The trails are well-marked and perfect for first-timers or anyone looking for a relaxing day out.

Billy Goat Trail (Section A) – Most beautiful hike

Location: Great Falls, MD

Difficulty: Strenuous

Distance: 4 miles round trip

Time to Complete: ~3 hours

This one’s a real adventure. Billy Goat Trail lives up to its name with rocky scrambles and breathtaking views of the Potomac River – one of the nation’s most historic waterways.

My favorite moment was perching on a boulder with the river stretching out below – it felt like having the world at my feet. The rocky terrain is challenging, so you’ll need sturdy shoes and plenty of water. Just a heads-up: it’s not for the faint of heart, but the view is worth every step.

Cascade Falls Loop Trail – Best for families

Location: Patapsco Valley State Park, Ellicott City, MD

Difficulty: Easy

Distance: 3 miles (loop trail)

Time to Complete: ~1.5 hours

Patapsco Valley State Park is Maryland’s oldest state park, established in 1907, and Cascade Falls is one of its gems. There’s plenty here to keep the little ones entertained. I brought my nephews along, and they couldn’t get enough of the swinging bridges and spotting little critters along the way. It felt like a mini adventure within the hike.

The terrain is gentle and shady, perfect for hot summer days leading to the Cascade Falls. It’s a peaceful spot to stop, have a quick snack break, and snap a few photos before heading back.

Annapolis Rock via Appalachian Trail – Best for a challenge

Location: South Mountain State Park, Boonsboro, MD

Difficulty: Moderate

Distance: 5 miles (out and back)

Time to Complete: ~2.5 hours

Did you know the Appalachian Trail stretches 2,190 miles from Georgia to Maine? Hiking a section of it was always on my bucket list, and Annapolis Rock was the perfect place to start. It offers stunning views of Greenbrier Lake and Black Rock Cliff, and reaching the top is nothing short of spectacular.

I won’t lie: the uphill climb had me questioning my life choices a few times, but the rolling valleys and distant ridges made it all worthwhile. I went on a sunny weekday, so I practically had the trail to myself.

There are nearby campgrounds if you want to turn your hike into an overnight adventure, and even a caretaker who can give you information about the local flora and fauna. For those wanting more, you can continue toward Black Rock for another impressive overlook.

Rocks State Park – My favorite hidden gem

Location: Jarrettsville, MD

Difficulty: Moderate

Distance: 3 miles round trip

Time to Complete: ~1.5 hours

This park is a bit off the beaten path, but it’s so worth it. The highlight here is the King and Queen Seat, a massive rock formation with sweeping views. Fun fact: this spot was once a ceremonial gathering place for the Susquehannock Tribe. So, it’s one of those spots that makes you feel like you’ve stumbled upon a secret treasure.

The hike itself is short but steep, starting with an uphill climb and winding through a serene forest. I loved the peaceful vibe and the sense of discovery. Pack a picnic and enjoy the view from the top – it’s the perfect way to end the hike.

What you need to know before hiking in Maryland

What to bring on a hike in MD

Packing can make or break your hike, and I was lucky enough to learn this early on. Comfortable hiking shoes are an absolute must, especially for rocky trails like Billy Goat Trail. On my first visit, I underestimated how much water I’d need. Trust me, that’s a mistake you only make once. Now, I never head out without at least two bottles, especially for longer hikes like Annapolis Rock.

Snacks are another essential. A granola bar while sitting at Cunningham Falls or an energy boost before tackling a steep climb always hits the spot. Depending on the season, I’ll toss in bug spray, sunscreen, and a lightweight jacket because Maryland weather likes to keep you guessing.

And while most trails are well-marked, I keep my phone handy with a trail app just in case. I suggest you do the same.

What’s the best time to visit?

For me, spring and fall are hands down the best seasons for hiking in Maryland. The weather is perfect, and I love the simple joys of crunching leaves underfoot on a crisp fall day or spotting new blooms in spring.

Summer mornings can also be great if you’re an early bird, but the midday heat? Not so much. Winter hikes, on the other hand, are really peaceful, with far fewer people on the trails. Just be careful of icy patches, and make sure you’re geared up for the cold!

What to expect on Maryland trails

Each trail is a story of its own, so knowing what to expect can save you a lot of trouble. For example, Cunningham Falls is beginner-friendly and has plenty of signs to keep you on track. Billy Goat Trail, on the other hand, is no joke – it’s all rocky scrambles and steep climbs.

Don’t forget to check the pet policies before heading out – some trails welcome dogs on a leash, while others, like the Great Falls Overlook, don’t allow pets at all.

Another thing I’ve noticed is that parking fills up fast, especially at popular spots. I try to get there early, around 8 or 9 a.m., to avoid the stress of hunting for a spot. And if you’re planning to visit a state park, bring a few dollars for the entrance fee. Most take cards, but it never hurts to have some cash on hand.

My favorite hikes in Maryland

Maryland has given me some of the best hikes of my life, from laid-back strolls to trails that really test your limits. Each trail has its own vibe – some are perfect for unwinding, while others get your heart racing and legs burning. But one thing’s for sure: Maryland’s trails always leave me feeling recharged and ready for the next adventure.

Would I do it all again? In a heartbeat. And with so many more trails still on my bucket list, it feels like the journey is just getting started!

Hiking in Maryland – FAQs

When’s the best time to go hiking in Maryland?

Spring and fall are the best times to go hiking in Maryland due to the great weather and gorgeous scenery. Summer mornings can work, too, as long as you beat the heat.

What should I pack for a hike in Maryland?

Comfortable hiking shoes, plenty of water, snacks, bug spray, and sunscreen are must-haves. Also, don’t forget a lightweight jacket, especially if the weather’s unpredictable.

Are dogs allowed on Maryland’s hiking trails?

Many trails, like Cunningham Falls, welcome dogs on a leash, but make sure to check ahead – some spots, like Great Falls Overlook, don’t allow pets.

Which hike has the best views in Maryland?

Cunningham Falls offers some of Maryland’s best views and features the state’s tallest waterfall. It’s a must-visit for nature lovers, with stunning scenery and lush greenery all around.

Are Maryland hiking trails open year-round?

Yes, most trails are open year-round, but icy patches can make winter hiking tricky. When hiking in winter, make sure to bring proper footwear and warm clothing to stay safe and comfortable.