Texas is God’s own country, and we reckon if the Big Man Himself were to create a list of the best Texas sports betting sites, it would look a lot like ours.

BetOnline is the top choice overall for betting in Texas, with our team of experts impressed by its 25+ years of experience, excellent odds, and $250 welcome bonus.

For the rest of this article, we’ll be guiding you through everything you need to know about sports gambling in Texas, including what the top 10 options have to offer and how to sign up.

Let’s go.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best overall

Best overall Bovada : Top pick for props

Top pick for props BetAnySports : Reduced juice

Reduced juice EveryGame : Best live betting odds

Best live betting odds BetWhale : 150% deposit boost

150% deposit boost SportsBetting.ag : Quick payouts

Quick payouts BetUS : 300% referral program

300% referral program MyBookie : Best for college sports betting

Best for college sports betting BUSR : Ideal for horse racing

Ideal for horse racing XBet: Great mobile compatibility

Ready to find out what the best Texas sports betting sites have to offer? Keep on reading as we discuss more details below.

1. BetOnline – Best Texas Sports Betting Site Overall

$250 bonus bets for new players

25+ years experience

Same game parlays

Regular betting contests

Over 20 payment methods

Up to $100,000 withdrawals

Cons:

Doesn’t offer alternative lines

Can’t withdraw via credit card

BetOnline has been giving Texan sports bettors what they want for more than a quarter of a century: Great odds, huge bonuses, and innovative betting tools that help you stay ahead of the game.

Online Sports Betting: 5/5

From college sports to obscure Polish volleyball and everything in between, BetOnline covers it all. You can place NFL moneyline bets, take your chances with an NBA props bet, or opt in to a pre-selected soccer parlay.

You also have the option of turning your bets into teasers, if bets or round robins, with BetOnline releasing early lines and giving you the chance to place pre-game bets or live bets.

The only thing missing is alternative lines, but we were quite impressed with their point spread and totals odds.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

BetOnline recently changed its welcome offer so that it’s now a 50% matched bonus worth up to $250. The minimum deposit is still the same ($50), and you need to enter the code ‘FREE250’ when asked.

In terms of regular offers, you’ll usually find that each day, there are odds boosters you can quickly opt in for. These are usually centred on the day’s biggest games and give you the chance to maximise your profits.

You can also take advantage of an eSports parlay power-up, as well as enter betting contests. Some are free and come with massive prize pools, including a $10,000 MLB pick’em contest and a $50,000 Super Bowl Props Pool.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

This Texas sports betting site supports over 20 payment options, and you can make deposits via credit cards, 15+ cryptocurrencies, bank transfers, and money orders.

However, when it comes to withdrawals, credit cards are nowhere to be found, but thankfully, there are plenty of alternatives.

If you’re playing with crypto, you’re in luck. The variety is unmatched, and BetOnline has even added the TrumpMeme coin recently. The minimum deposit is just $20 for most coins, and you can withdraw as much as $100,000 per transaction.

User Experience: 5/5

BetOnline is available on all devices, including mobile, tablet, and desktop. Signing up takes a minute, and we liked the slick interface, which ensures everything from sports events to markets is easy to find.

A range of betting tools comes as part of the package here, including a Props Builder and a re-bet feature, which lets you place the same bet twice if the odds have changed and you’ve already reached the max stake.

For customer support, a toll-free phone number is available next to live chat and email.

>> Grab your $250 bonus at BetOnline

2. Bovada – Best Texas Online Sportsbook for Prop Bets



Pros:

75% up to $750 welcome bonus

Game, team, and player props available

Over 25 sports available

Excellent rewards program

Offers alternative lines

Cons:

No reload bonus

Sometimes posts late lines

Next on our list is Bovada – home to the best props builder in Texas, which you can use to build your bets around game, team, and player props on all the top sports.

Online Sports Betting: 4.9/5

Props betting is when you bet on specific outcomes in a sporting event, such as a player recording a double-double in an NBA game, a tennis set going to a tie-break, or a player registering an assist in a soccer match.

Bovada gives you plenty of scope and lots of betting options, and it should suit data-driven bettors who like to ‘beat the bookies’ by finding value amidst the pile of odds.

You can, of course, bet on the moneyline, the point spread, and the totals here, too, with Bovada offering alternative lines. It isn’t seen as a reduced juice online sportsbook anymore, though, and also has a tendency to release late lines.

If you want to switch between gambling activities, know that Bovada also ranks as one of the highest-traffic poker sites for real money.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Bovada’s 75% matched deposit welcome bonus has remained the same for quite a while now, with new customers lapping it up. It’s worth up to $750 and comes with a low $20 minimum deposit requirement.

We’d like to see this sports betting Texas site offering a reload bonus as well. However, you can opt for a referral promo, which is worth up to $200. It’s easy to claim – you just need to send your friend a referral link, and once they make a qualifying payment, you’ll get bonus cash.

Other than that, you’ll earn points anytime you place a sports bet, with parlays earning 15 points. Over time, these can be redeemed for bonus bets or real money.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

Bovada supports a range of trustworthy payment methods and ensures that all deposits are instant, with withdrawals completed either on the same day or within 2-3 business days.

Credit and debit cards like VISA and MasterCard are accepted, as are direct bank transfers, player transfers, and MatchPay, which you can also use to make PayPal transactions. A few cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, are accepted as well.

USDT has the lowest minimum deposit at $5, but most minimum deposits fall into the $10 - $20 range.

User Experience: 4.8/5

Bovada has been around for over 10 years and continues to sport an impressively understated user interface. Greys and whites dominate, and while this online sportsbook doesn’t ‘pop,’ it looks professional and lets you get on with things.

Tools like the aforementioned Props Builder, as well as an early cashout that lets you close your bets early, further enhance the UX.

24/7 live chat is the most useful customer service channel, but phone and email support are also available.

>> Cash your $750 welcome bonus at Bovada

3. BetAnySports – Best Online Sports Betting Texas Site for Reduced Juice

25% cash bonus up to $500

Reduced juice odds on US sports

Wide range of bet types

20+ years experience

Offers phone support

Cons:

High min withdrawal

No referral bonus

Reduced juice ensures you get more bang for your buck, and BetAnySports is willing to let you slash your commissions in half on all the top sports. It’s our top pick on this front, with new players entitled to a 50% welcome bonus worth up to $500.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

BetAnySports gives you the choice of diving into offshore lines, live lines, ultimate lines, and props. It might be a tad confusing at first, but we’re certain everyone will find their preferred ‘niche’ pretty quickly.

Indeed, this Texas online sportsbook is aimed at everyone, from newbies to experienced bettors and high rollers. You can pick from ‘featured bets,’ add pre-selected picks to your bet slip with one click, and bet on virtually anything and everything within a single sporting event.

College sports betting is available, and you can bet in-play. Some of the more unusual bet types offered here include 2-way and 3-way moneyline bets.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

A 25% cash bonus is currently available to new customers at BetAnySports. It’s worth up to $500, and the minimum deposit is set at $20.

As mentioned, you can then cut your commission in half by selecting ‘Less Juice’ when you place bets on US sports, including the NFL and the MLB. The only minor downside with this offer is that it can’t be used on sports like soccer and tennis.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

At BetAnySports, you can fund your account with crypto, credit cards, and eChecks. Deposit limits range from $25 to $10,000 for Bitcoin, $50 to $350 for credit cards, and $100 to $499 for eChecks.

For withdrawals, you can use Bitcoin, ACH transfers, checks, and wire transfers. The minimum withdrawal is $100 for ACH transfers and $1,000 for checks and wire transfers.

And because you can’t withdraw your money via credit card, you’ll have to wait a few days for a payout to be processed unless you’re using Bitcoin.

User Experience: 4.8/5

With its different bet types and lines, BetAnySports can initially be confusing if you’re a total beginner. However, there are helpful guides on the website that walk you through everything.

What’s more, this is a superbly designed Texas online sportsbook that’s clean, modern, and easy to navigate.

We’d like to see a greater commitment to responsible gambling, but you can reach the customer service team via phone, live chat, and email.

>> Swipe your $500 bonus at BetAnySports

4. EveryGame – Best Texas Online Sportsbook for Live Betting

$1,000 crypto sign-up bonus

30+ years experience

Excellent live betting odds

Set your own deposit limits

Phone support

Cons:

Can’t withdraw via credit card

No Props Builder

With in-play betting, you get to bet on sporting events that have already started, taking advantage of momentum and real-time odds. EveryGame is the best Texan sports betting site on this front, and new players are entitled to a $1,000 crypto welcome bonus.

Online Sports Betting: 4.7/5

Clicking the ‘Live Betting’ tab at EveryGame opens a new window, where you’ll find the current in-play betting action. It covers a lot of sports, including soccer, the NFL, and tennis, along with niche sports like volleyball.

Live betting markets include the moneyline, the point spread, and the totals, with EveryGame giving you plenty of ways to spot value on games that are already in full flow.

You can also bet pre-game here, too, as well as dip into the futures betting markets and bet on eSports.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

If you’re playing with crypto, you can opt in for a 50% bonus up to $1,000 at EveryGame, which comes with a $20 minimum deposit. If you’re playing with fiat currencies, you can claim a 100% bonus up to $500 instead.

Most of EveryGame’s subsequent promos are centred around betting contests, including a $5k tennis betting challenge and a $5k Hot Hoops Chase. Free MLB bets are up for grabs on the regular, too, while specials are often released during popular events, such as the NBA playoffs.

All of EveryGame’s offers are relatively easy to claim in terms of their low minimum deposit requirements, and there’s also a 35% referral program that lets you earn real money by referring your buddies to the site.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

EveryGame has several deposit methods, including eWallets and prepaid cards like AstroPay, NeoSurf, PaySafeCard, and eZeeWallet. VISA, MasterCard, AMEX, and Discover are also available, as is crypto. The minimum deposit is $20 for most banking options.

For payouts, you’re limited to Bitcoin and a few altcoins, as well as check, bank wire transfer, and User2User.

User Experience: 4.5/5

With more than 30 years of experience, EveryGame is often touted as one of Texas’s oldest online sportsbooks. The site has retained its stripped-back ethos over the years and continues to prioritise functionality over aesthetics.

We’d like to see a few additional betting tools, though the ‘Hottest Bets’ feature is a great way of finding the day’s most competitive odds. EveryGame also regularly holds polls to see who other bettors are backing.

Phone support is available but requires you to schedule a call ahead of time, while a responsible gambling section gives you the chance to set your own deposit limits.

>> Lock in your $1,000 sign-up bonus at EveryGame

5. BetWhale – Best Bonuses of All Texas Online Sports Betting Sites



Pros:

150% welcome bonus

Cashback for loyal players

Easy-to-use website

Low, 10x wagering requirements

25+ sports available

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal

No referral bonus

Bonuses are a great way for Texan sports bettors to improve the overall sports betting experience. That’s exactly what BetWhale excels at.

Online Sports Betting: 4.6/5

BetWhale’s sports coverage is solid. You can bet on over 25 sports in total, including eSports, horse racing, and greyhound racing, with competitive odds available on a range of markets.

A raft of alternative lines is generally available for most sporting events, which means you can take your time and find a gem of a bet amidst the melee.

You can also bet on a few games and player props here, and because BetWhale typically releases its odds early, you’ve got plenty of opportunities to weigh up your options.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

BetWhale’s 150% matched deposit welcome bonus is one of the biggest in Texas in terms of how much this online sportsbook will match your first deposit. Instead of doubling it, they’ll more than double it.

You’ll need to enter the bonus code ‘THEBOOST’ to grab it, as well as meet the $50 minimum first deposit, which is a bit higher than average. The low 10x wagering requirements, however, are a huge plus.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

First off, we had no choice but to give BetWhale the thumbs down for their $150 minimum withdrawal, which applies to all banking options. It may often be too high for some players and cause frustration.

However, the fact that BetWhale supports PayPal and Flexepin, which aren’t usually available at other Texas sports betting sites, is a positive.

What’s more, BetWhale lets you withdraw funds via credit and debit cards, which – again – is frequently not an option at Texas online sportsbooks.

User Experience: 4.4/5

Signing up for BetWhale is easy and shouldn’t take longer than a minute or two. However, you might be asked to upload proof of ID before you can process your first withdrawal.

The site itself is easy to get to hang of and should cause no issues in terms of navigation or usability.

There’s a responsible gambling section, but self-exclusion is the only real tool here, with no option of setting your own deposit limits. For customer service, BetWhale offers phone support, live chat, and email support.

>> Opt in for a150% welcome bonus at BetWhale

How We Chose the Best Sites for Sports Betting in Texas

Online betting in Texas has come so far that there are now hundreds of sportsbooks to choose from. We rolled up our sleeves, knuckled down, and came up with 4 key benchmarks that each candidate had to meet to make our top 10.

Sports Betting Markets & Odds

Each time you place a sports bet at any of the gambling websites and sportsbooks in this guide, you’ll be able to find the market you want, along with the best prices in town. Each site hosts over 20 sports, including eSports and horse racing, and combines traditional markets with props and more.

Bonuses and Promotions

You can start online gambling Texas with a generous welcome bonus at all the top-rated Texas betting sites, with our experts singling out sportsbooks that treat you to regular offers that are easy to claim and come with fair wagering requirements.

Payment Methods

We strongly believe that the secret to a great sports betting experience is being able to easily make a deposit and take home your winnings with no hassle.

This is why we prioritized Texas online sports betting sites that support popular payment methods we all know and trust and that offer fast payouts.

User Experience

Our final consideration is related to the ‘little things’ that make betting in Texas so much fun and pain-free. This included a stellar mobile betting experience, 24/7 customer support, a clean interface, an easy sign-up process, and additional betting tools.

Is BetOnline the Best Online Sports Betting Texas Site?

Yes. BetOnline impressed our team of sports betting experts for different reasons, including but not limited to:

Best Odds: Whether you want to stick to the moneyline or take bigger risks with point spread betting, BetOnline always delivers the most competitive odds in the industry.

Wide Range of Betting Tools: You can cash out your bets before the outcome has been decided, customize your wagers with a Props Builder, and place same-game parlays.

Regular Betting Contests: As well as making money betting on sports, you can use your sporting knowledge to win extra cash by taking part in BetOnline’s regular sports betting contests centered around the biggest events.

Interestingly, BetOnline also ranks as one of the highest payout online casinos.

Why Place an Online Sports Bet in Texas?

Sports gambling in Texas is growing in popularity all the time, with bettors taking advantage of the numerous benefits:

Convenience: Because Texas betting sites and apps are open 24/7, you can bet at your leisure without leaving the house.

Lots of Markets: When you sign up for the best Texas sportsbooks, you’ll find betting markets you probably hadn’t considered before.

Regular Bonuses: All the best Texas sportsbooks treat sports bettors to a constant flurry of offers that boost your bankroll, including welcome packages, reload bonuses, and cashback.

You Can Cash Out Your Bets: If you’re starting to feel nervous about the outcome of a bet, Texas sports betting sites give you the option to close it before the event has finished, either locking in some profit or reducing your potential losses.

Texas Sports Betting – FAQs

Are Texas Sports Betting Sites Safe?

Texas online sports betting sites are perfectly safe, but only if you stick to licensed and regulated sportsbooks. These sites are carefully vetted by gambling commissions, which make sure that they comply with safety and security standards.

What Sports Can I Bet on at Texas Online Sportsbooks?

At Texas online sportsbooks, you can bet on all the popular US sports, including the NFL, the NBA, and the MLB. You can also bet on college sports, as well as international sports like tennis, soccer, and golf.

eSports are also available, as is horse racing, greyhound racing, and niche options like volleyball and handball.

How Long Do Withdrawals Take at Sports Gambling Texas Sites?

Withdrawal times vary depending on the payment method, as well as the site itself. Cryptocurrency withdrawals are usually the fastest and are often completed within a few minutes to a few hours.

eWallet payouts are completed on the same day, while credit and debit card withdrawals might take a little longer. Bank transfers and check withdrawals take the longest amount of time, going up to 10 business days in some cases.

Can I Wager at Texas Sports Betting Sites Using My Mobile Device?

Yes, you can wager at Texas sports betting sites using your mobile device. All of the top-rated sportsbooks are mobile-compatible, and you can bet on your favorite events either on the mobile app or via your mobile browser.

Is Online Betting in Texas Worth It?

Online betting in Texas is worth it if you see it as a fun activity. Provided you don’t get carried away, it can be a great way to get more involved with the sports you enjoy watching, and it can make the whole process way more exciting.

Comparison of the 5 Best Texas Online Sportsbooks

BetOnline: Best site for sports gambling in Texas. BetOnline has more than 25 years of experience, provides a suite of betting tools, and offers newcomers $250 in bonus bets.

Bovada: Recommended for props betting, Bovada lets you place game, team, and player props on all the top sports while using an advanced Props Builder to take your game to the next level. You can explore the site with a $750 welcome bonus.

BetAnySports: Reduced juice is a huge attraction at BetAnySports, which lets you slash commission by up to 50% on popular sports like the NFL. New users can grab up to $500 in bonus cash.

EveryGame: Our top pick for live betting, EveryGame has been delivering excellent in-play betting odds for over 30 years. Fast-loading menus, rapid countdown timers, and a wide variety of live betting markets are all part of the appeal, as is the $1,000 crypto sign-up package.

BetWhale: Ready to claim some of the most generous bonuses, get faster withdrawals, and wager on 25+ sports? Join BetWhale and boost your bankroll with a 150% deposit welcome bonus.

How to Sign Up for Texas Online Sports Betting Sites

Most of the time, creating a Texas sports betting account is as simple as filling out a form or two. You don’t need to jump through hoops to start wagering. Let’s walk you through what you need to do in order to register at our top pick, BetOnline, or any other site from our list.

Step 1: Click ‘JOIN’

Go to BetOnline’s official website

Or choose another site from our recommendations

Click the ‘JOIN’ button at the top right

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

Complete the required fields with accurate information

Read the terms and conditions

Accept that you agree and click ‘Register’

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Check the email address you provided

Go to the inbox

Find a message from a sportsbook

Follow the instructions so your account is ready to use

Step 4: Make a First Deposit & Start Betting

Locate the banking section

Choose your favorite method

Make a qualifying payment

Start wagering on your favorite sports

Tips & Tricks for Sports Betting in Texas

Betting in Texas isn’t exactly rocket science, but it still helps if you get started armed with a few tips and tricks shared by seasoned bettors. Here’s what our experts have to say:

Join Multiple Texas Online Sportsbooks

Sticking to one Texas online sportsbook means you might miss out on better odds, generous promotions, and different betting markets. Each sportsbook has its own unique strengths, which is why it’s always a good idea to join different ones.

Compare the Odds

While you might think that all Texas online sportsbooks would offer the exact same odds for the same betting markets/sporting events, you’d be wrong. The truth is that there’s always one platform that offers a better price than everyone else.

By comparing the odds anytime you’re planning to bet, you’ll always be able to secure the best price available.

Explore the Different Markets

With so many betting markets to choose from, it’s well worth taking some time to explore what’s out there. This allows you to spot beyond traditional markets like the moneyline, and you might even catch the bookies out with a market and price that looks too good to be true.

Place Prop Bets

The beauty of props betting is that it doesn’t matter who wins the game. All you need is for certain things to happen.

For example, let’s say you’re undecided about who will win between the Clippers and the Lakers. What you are sure about is that Doncic will record over 25.5 points. If so, you could swerve the moneyline and place this prop bet instead.

Ready to Start Betting at Texas Online Sportsbooks?

These are the best sportsbooks for online betting in Texas that you can join today. Each one has been independently tested and rated by our team of experts, who scored them highly for their odds, markets, and bonuses.

BetOnline is our top pick overall, with all new players in the Lone Star State entitled to $250 worth of bonus bets.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember to gamble responsibly and set your own deposit limits to stay in control.







DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 21+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

