The first time I ever heard about Paris, I was seven years old and flipping through an old atlas at my grandmother’s house.

My finger traced the Seine River as she recounted her brief layover there in the 1960s, describing the scent of fresh baguettes, smoke curling from street cafés, and how even the rain felt like part of the show.

From that day, Paris wasn’t just a place. It was a dreamscape stitched into my imagination, a place I had to experience for myself. When the opportunity came to spend a week exploring the City of Light, I went all in.

Planning was half the thrill: I booked flights with Air France (main cabin, excellent service), reserved a few centrally located hotels, downloaded a French phrase app, and, for the most part, made restaurant reservations weeks ahead.

In this Paris travel guide, I’ll walk you through every corner I uncovered, every crêpe I devoured, and every lesson I learned.

Now, you’ll be able to follow my footsteps or confidently carve out your own Paris story.

Why You Should Travel to Paris

There’s a reason Paris often tops travel wish lists. It’s a city that somehow manages to meet and exceed expectations simultaneously. Iconic monuments, romantic bridges, manicured gardens, and centuries of art and history?

Yes, please!

However, Paris is more than that. It’s the smell of buttered croissants at 7 a.m., the hushed awe of stepping into a cathedral lit by stained glass, the feel of cobblestones underfoot as you get lost in Le Marais.

History lives in the bones of the city. Walking along the Left Bank, I imagined writers like Hemingway and Stein ducking into cafés with manuscripts tucked under their arms. Every arrondissement offers a different chapter; Montmartre paints its story in pastels and street art, while Saint-Germain whispers elegance through its boutiques and bookshops.

Whether you’re chasing romance, culture, food, or fashion, traveling to Paris is like stepping into a well-composed poem.

Now, let’s get right into this Paris visitor guide.

Visiting Top Attractions in Paris

You could spend months in Paris and only scratch the surface. If you’re a first-time Paris visitor, though, these places deserve a front-row seat on your itinerary.

Eiffel Tower

No amount of photos or travel blogs can prepare you for the moment you lay eyes on the Eiffel Tower in person. It’s iconic, of course, but seeing it rise from the Paris skyline with your own eyes is something else entirely.

I arrived early in the morning to avoid the rush, and it was well worth the effort. The sun was beginning to climb over the horizon, casting a golden hue over the iron latticework, and the city slowly lit up beneath it.

Instead of taking the elevator, I chose to climb the stairs. It’s a bit of a workout, but I highly recommend it if you’re physically able. Each level offers an increasingly breathtaking view, and there’s something deeply satisfying about earning those panoramas step by step.

Along the way, informative signs share interesting facts about the structure’s history and engineering, making the ascent even more engaging.

Once at the top, I lingered, sipping a coffee from the café and watching the Seine shimmer in the morning light. It’s no wonder why, for many, the view from the top of the tower is considered the best way to see Paris!

Louvre Museum

The Louvre is a massive, magnificent, and occasionally overwhelming cultural titan. It helps to go in with a plan.

I recommend visiting on a weekday, ideally early in the day, so you can avoid the heaviest crowds. It’s tempting to make a beeline for the Mona Lisa, and yes, it’s worth seeing (even though there’s a sea of smartphones in front of it), but there is so much more to discover.

I was especially drawn to the quieter wings, like the Dutch and Flemish paintings, which were richly detailed and hauntingly beautiful. Napoleon’s lavish and opulent apartments offered a glimpse into imperial life.

With so much to take in, I highly recommend taking a guided tour (or at least the voice one). It helped me focus on key highlights while still allowing for personal exploration.

Catacombs of Paris

Descending into the Catacombs is like entering the underworld of the city: an eerie, fascinating journey into its very bones.

The cool, damp air hits you the moment you begin your descent; the further you go, the more surreal it becomes. The tunnels are lined with the carefully stacked remains of over six million Parisians, arranged in macabre and strangely artistic patterns.

It’s not for the faint of heart, but there’s a solemn beauty to it all. The Catacombs offer a moment of reflection and a connection to the city’s long, layered past.

I recommend wearing sturdy shoes and bringing a light sweater, as it gets surprisingly chilly underground.

Luxembourg Gardens

I found the Luxembourg Gardens completely by accident, stumbled in while looking for a boulangerie, and spent most of the day there; however, it should be a part of every Paris travel guide.

This beautiful green space in the heart of the Left Bank is where Parisians go to slow down. Locals read newspapers on shaded benches, flirt over espresso at the café, or challenge each other to chess matches on the stone tables.

The gardens are immaculately maintained, with vibrant flowerbeds, grand fountains, and statues tucked into corners. It’s the perfect place for a picnic, a nap in the sun, or simply people-watching.

I returned more than once during my stay, each time finding a new corner to explore.



Notre Dame Cathedral

Recently reopened after the devastating 2019 fire, Notre Dame continues to inspire awe.

I joined a small-group walking tour focusing on the cathedral’s exterior and the surrounding Île de la Cité, including stories about its Gothic architecture, religious symbolism, and role in Parisian history. We then entered inside, admiring the newly-renovated interior and seeing all that has been refurbished.

Even after the fire, the cathedral remains powerful and evocative. I felt a deep reverence just standing before it. Just a glimpse of its flying buttresses and rose windows from the outside is unforgettable!

Palace of Versailles

While not technically within Paris, the Palace of Versailles is a must-visit, easily reachable by RER train in under an hour. I booked tickets online and arrived right when it opened, which helped me beat the crowds.

The palace is stunning, especially the famed Hall of Mirrors, with its glittering chandeliers and historic grandeur. However, it was the gardens that truly captivated me.

I rented a bike and spent the afternoon meandering through perfectly manicured hedges, tranquil fountains, and hidden groves. Those paths have a sense of timelessness, and I left feeling like I had stepped out of the modern world entirely.

Paris Guide to Must-Try Restaurants

I came hungry and left full, but not just in my belly. The meals I had in Paris felt like chapters in a delicious story. Here are six unforgettable stops in my personal Paris city guide.

Bouillon République

Old-world charm wrapped in red velvet booths, Bouillon République delivered a near-perfect dining experience.

Our server warmly guided us, and the escargots were tender and perfectly seasoned. The homemade lemonade refreshed the palate before we dove into a flavor-packed vegetarian squash dish and a hearty steak.

Dessert? Three selections. The soft chocolate cake was worth the plane ticket alone.

Sphère

Walking into Sphère felt like entering an art gallery that also serves dinner. Every plate was a visual masterpiece.

The duck, paired with a smoky red, melted in my mouth. From the flawless service to the perfectly paced courses, this meal felt like a waltz.

It’s an ideal spot for those seeking thoughtful, flavor-rich dining during their Paris trip.

Le Colimaçon

This intimate bistro in Le Marais serves classic French with a twist.

The stuffed rabbit was tender and boldly seasoned, and I’d recommend the tarte tatin for dessert, as it was a dreamy take on an old favorite.

We got lucky finding a table without a reservation, but booking ahead is wise, as wait times typically exceed an hour.

Les Arlots

Unpretentious, cozy, and bursting with character, Les Arlots reminded me why bistro culture in Paris is sacred.

The tartare surprised me; I’m not usually a fan, but it won me over. The deviled eggs were a playful standout, and I’m still dreaming about the rice pudding.

This is food that makes you close your eyes and smile.

Restaurant L’Ange 20

Tucked near Place des Vosges, this place hit every mark.

We started with grilled gizzards (yes, really) and duck breast: savory, perfectly executed. My seven-hour lamb was fall-apart tender, and the beef chuck with foie gras redefined indulgence. The pistachio crème brûlée was a revelation.

It’s worth going out of your way if you’re traveling to Paris.

Pink Mamma

Italian food in Paris? Yes, and done beautifully.

We lined up before opening, snagged a spot on the second floor, and dove into pasta, steak, and two unforgettable starters.

The décor felt like a cross between a greenhouse and an art studio. I’ll be returning for the rooftop dining next time!

Where to Stay When Traveling to Paris

Location plays a key role when choosing where to stay. I selected hotels in Paris based on their proximity to the metro, overall ambience, and quality of service. Each spot offered its own unique charm.

Hôtel Madame Rêve

Hôtel Madame Rêve is the perfect fusion of Parisian elegance, modern design, and top-tier hospitality. Nestled in the heart of the city, just steps from the Louvre, this luxurious hotel offers a dreamlike stay for those who appreciate aesthetics as much as comfort.

My room was a masterpiece of contemporary style: sleek lines, warm textures, and natural light pouring through enormous windows that framed views of the Parisian skyline. The atmosphere was airy and calming, a true retreat after a day of sightseeing.

What truly sets this hotel apart, though, is its rooftop bar. At golden hour, it felt like standing on top of the world, with 360-degree views of iconic Paris landmarks bathed in warm light. I enjoyed a glass of champagne as the city began to sparkle.

Later, I dined at La Plume, the in-house restaurant, where every course was plated with artistry and bursting with flavor. As a Michelin Guide venue, you’ll be blown away by the quality of the ingredients to the impeccable service.

Résidhome Quai d'Ivry

For those seeking comfort, practicality, and a touch of home when visiting Paris, France, Résidhome Quai d’Ivry is a fantastic choice. This apartment-style hotel is ideal for extended stays or families and couples wanting more flexibility.

The suite had a small but functional kitchenette with a stovetop, microwave, and dishwasher. We cooked a few simple meals and appreciated the option to dine in when we were too tired to venture out.

While it’s situated outside the city centre, the hotel is exceptionally well-connected via public transit, making access to central Paris quick and easy. The neighborhood is quiet and safe, with shops and cafés nearby.

The staff were helpful and courteous, and the space was spotlessly clean, with thoughtful amenities that made it feel more like an apartment than a hotel room.

Château des Fleurs

Château des Fleurs is a charming boutique hotel with a premium on beauty, comfort, and personal service. This elegant property was located just minutes from the Arc de Triomphe and felt intimate and indulgent.

I stayed in one of the duplex suites, which offered two levels of stylish, cozy space, perfect for unwinding after a busy day. Every detail, from the plush bedding to the curated art on the walls, showed a deep commitment to quality.

The staff were incredibly warm and attentive, making us feel genuinely cared for throughout our stay. After hours of walking around the city, the on-site spa and jacuzzi were a godsend.

I also loved the convenience of their in-house restaurant, which served beautifully prepared French cuisine. Dining there in the evening, in a relaxed yet refined setting, is the perfect end to a long day.

Paris Travel Guide – FAQs

Planning a Paris trip comes with a lot of questions. Here are some quick answers I found helpful (consider them your Paris tips and tricks!).

Do I need to speak French?

You don’t need to speak French when traveling to France. While it helps to know a few basics (hello, thank you, excuse me), many Parisians speak English well, especially in tourist areas. That said, starting a conversation in French is always appreciated.

Should I use cash or a card?

Cards are widely accepted in Paris, especially in restaurants and shops. Still, I kept a small amount of euros for outdoor markets and smaller establishments.

What should I wear?

Parisians dress smartly yet comfortably. Bring layers, as the weather changes quickly. A neutral trench coat and stylish sneakers worked well for me, but it all depends on the season you choose to visit. Winter can be quite cold, whereas summer is hot.

Is the Paris metro easy to use?

Yes, absolutely. I used a multi-day travel pass and relied on Google Maps for directions. It’s fast, efficient, and a great way to see different areas of the city.

When’s the best time to go to Paris?

Spring and early fall offer mild weather and fewer crowds. I went in April, and while it rained occasionally, it added to the city’s atmosphere.

Concluding My Trip to Paris

For me, Paris is more than a destination. It’s an emotion. Every visit feels like turning the page on a favorite book, familiar but always surprising. From its layered history and architectural wonders to soul-stirring meals and enchanting walks, Paris stirs something inside you that lingers long after you’ve gone.

I’d do this trip again in a heartbeat, and I’ll probably keep doing it for the rest of my life. Whether you’re planning your first Paris adventure or your fifth, I hope this Paris travel guide offers inspiration, clarity, and a few delicious detours.

Let this be your sign if you’re dreaming about traveling to Paris.

Bon voyage!







I’m off to pack for my next adventure! In the meantime, you can write to me with questions, comments, or suggestions about what I should do next at [email protected].