The scent of fresh croissants drifting from a patisserie in the 7th arrondissement brought me right back to the first time I visited Paris: Barely 18, wide-eyed and wandering the cobblestone streets with a creased map and a camera.

Back then, I had no idea what I was doing, nor the money to afford a hotel with an Eiffel Tower view. Nonetheless, something about that first visit carved out a soft, permanent place in my heart. I’ve since returned to the City of Light countless times, each visit revealing something new.

With so many options—from luxury palaces to boutique gems—every time I visit Paris now, I know exactly what I want: a hotel that doesn’t just offer comfort, but also that iconic view.

You know the one.

That sparkling steel tower lights up the skyline like a beacon, reminding you that you are in the City of Lights.

After travel in Paris that has amounted to weeks of time spent here, lots of research and planning and plenty of dreaming, I finally narrowed down the list of hotels with a view of the Eiffel Tower. Have you been excitedly Googling “hotel with a view of the Eiffel Tower” recently? Look no further; I have the solution for you.

If you’re planning your Parisian escape, this guide will help you pick the perfect hotel with an Eiffel Tower view, learn how to make the most of the famous landmark and discover what to eat and do nearby.

4 Hotels with an Eiffel Tower View

There’s something magical about sipping coffee—or Champagne—on your private balcony with the Eiffel Tower glittering in the distance. The fact is, everyone wants to find the best hotels in Paris with an Eiffel Tower view.

These Paris hotels with Eiffel Tower views turn every morning into a dream and every night into a postcard.

Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel



One of my favorite Paris hotels with a view of the Eiffel Tower, I stayed at the Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel on my last trip to the city, and I’m already plotting a return. This 4-star hotel is just a short stroll from the base of the tower; with more than 400 modern rooms, simply request one with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

My room on the third floor had a king-size bed, sleek decor and a front-row seat to the tower itself. I arrived late afternoon and caught the very first sparkle of the evening right from my window; it was unforgettable.

From here, I walked to the Louvre, took the metro from a nearby station and even strolled down to the Champs-Élysées, all without needing a taxi.

Hôtel Plaza Athénée



For a dash of cinematic glamour, I booked a night at Hôtel Plaza Athénée. If you’re a fan of Sex and the City, this Paris hotel with an Eiffel Tower view is where Carrie Bradshaw stayed in the series finale. I actually requested her Room, 609, and felt like I stepped into a dream!

A Paris hotel with Eiffel Tower views and a balcony sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong!

The view of the Eiffel Tower from this hotel at night, while the lights sparkled, might just be the best I’ve ever seen.

Located on Avenue Montaigne, the heart of Parisian high fashion, everything about this hotel feels luxurious. On arrival, I was greeted with fresh flowers and a handwritten welcome note.

Le Metropolitan Hotel



If sleek and contemporary is more your style, Le Metropolitan Hotel offers a quieter, design-forward alternative with just as stunning a view. It’s the perfect option for an Eiffel Tower view hotel.

I stayed in the Eiffel Tower Suite and was floored by the floor-to-ceiling windows framing the monument. Located in the 16th arrondissement, it’s close to the Trocadéro and an easy walk to the Seine.

The bartender at the downstairs restaurant bar made me an old-fashioned that embodied French flair. Here, I ended up chatting with him about cocktails and Parisian life, even getting some insider tips for visiting off-the-beaten-path places the next day.

Hôtel Marignan Champs-Élysées



Tucked just off the famed Champs-Élysées, Hôtel Marignan offers a quieter elegance. I stayed here with two friends on a recent trip and loved the balance between luxury and ease.

The room had a large bathroom—complete with a heated toilet, bidet and towel warmer—and our Eiffel Tower view made mornings magical.

Breakfast is served in a beautifully decorated dining room, including fresh pastries, fruit and coffee. The staff went out of their way to help us with dinner reservations and museum tickets, even organizing a car service for our evening out.

Things to Know When Visiting the Eiffel Tower

No matter how often I’ve seen the Eiffel Tower, it still leaves me speechless. However, there’s more to visiting this iconic landmark than simply showing up.

For one, you’ll want to plan ahead, especially if you hope to go to the top. I always recommend booking your tickets online through the official Eiffel Tower website.

One thing I wish someone had told me the first time? The Eiffel Tower sparkles at night for five minutes every hour on the hour after dusk, with the final light show at 11 p.m. Depending on the season, that first sparkle may begin as early as 9 p.m. in summer or as late as 5 p.m. in winter.

Watching it from the Trocadéro, a Seine river cruise or your Eiffel Tower view hotel is the way to go.

You should also know that security lines can get long, especially during peak tourist season. Wear comfortable shoes and pack lightly, as bags are checked.

While the weather can be unpredictable, don’t let a little drizzle ruin your plans. In fact, some of my favorite views of the Eiffel Tower have come on moody, grey days that made the iron structure even more striking!

Top Things to Do Near Your Hotel with an Eiffel Tower View

The Eiffel Tower may be the star of the show, but its surrounding area is packed with cultural gems and must-see sights that are easy to reach on foot or by metro.



Trocadéro Platform

Located just across the Seine, the Trocadéro platform offers one of the most breathtaking views of the Eiffel Tower—especially at sunrise or during the evening sparkle. It’s also where many engagement photos are taken, and it’s easy to see why.

The architecture, fountains and wide-open plaza make it the perfect frame for your Eiffel Tower photos.

Seine River Boat Cruise

I booked a one-hour cruise with Bateaux Parisiens that left from the foot of the tower at Port de la Bourdonnais and glided down the Seine as golden hour bathed the city.

These romantic and peaceful cruises are a great way to see many landmarks in one go. Several companies offer dinner cruises, too, for a more indulgent experience.

Rodin Museum

A short walk from the Eiffel Tower, the Rodin Museum is one of my favorites. The sculpture garden alone is worth the visit, especially in spring when the flowers are in bloom.

Inside, you’ll find masterpieces like The Thinker and The Kiss, displayed in a gorgeous former mansion.

Champ de Mars

Stretching out beneath the tower, this large park is perfect for picnics, lazy afternoons or watching the sparkle show.

I picked up a bottle of wine, a baguette and some cheese from a local market and joined dozens of others on the lawn for a quintessential Paris moment.

Restaurants Near the Eiffel Tower

You don’t have to stray far from the tower to enjoy exceptional dining.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic evening or a stylish lunch, these spots offer both atmosphere and outstanding cuisine.



Madame Brasserie

Perched on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower, Madame Brasserie offers a unique dining experience with views that wrap around the city.

I opted for a prix-fixe menu created by Chef Thierry Marx, starting with lentils and poached egg, then moving on to a melt-in-your-mouth veal dish. The service was attentive, the pacing perfect and the ambiance vibrant.

Le Jules Verne

Also inside the Eiffel Tower, Le Jules Verne is as legendary as the tower itself. This three-Michelin-starred restaurant is all about elegance, from the floor-to-ceiling windows to the artful French cuisine.

I chose the five-course prix-fixe menu and was blown away by every bite, especially the langoustine raviolo with beetroot jelly. Reservations are tough, so book well in advance.

20 Eiffel

On a quiet street near the tower, 20 Eiffel felt like a secret escape from the tourist rush. I tried the braised veal with Jerusalem artichokes and couldn’t stop talking about it for the rest of the evening.

The setting is simple but inviting, with warm service and an emphasis on traditional flavors with a modern twist.

Arnaud Nicolas

Tucked away in the 7th arrondissement, Arnaud Nicolas combines traditional charcuterie with upscale plating. Think pâté en croûte presented like haute couture.

I loved that you could buy terrines to take home, which were perfect souvenirs for foodies. The restaurant is a short walk from the tower, making it an excellent stop for lunch or dinner.

Still Have Questions About Visiting Paris?

So, now you’re all ready for your adventure around the beautiful City of Lights. However, before heading to Paris, there are a few things to keep in mind:

When is the best time to visit Paris?

Spring (April to June) and fall (September to October) offer mild weather, fewer tourists and beautiful scenery. Summer is lively but crowded, while winter is quieter with festive holiday lights.

Regardless, Paris hotels with an Eiffel Tower view are perfect, regardless of the season.

Do I need to speak French when visiting Paris?

While many locals speak some English, learning a few basic French phrases is appreciated and can enhance your experience. However, you can definitely manage even without this!

What’s the best way to get around?

Paris has an excellent metro system that’s affordable and easy to navigate. Walking is also a great way to explore neighborhoods and to be able to see everything at your own pace.

Is Paris expensive?

It can be, but budget options do exist. Enjoy affordable meals at bakeries, picnics in parks and free museum days on the first Sunday of the month.

Is the Eiffel Tower worth visiting?

Absolutely! Visit during the day and return at night to see it sparkle. I recommend booking tickets in advance to avoid long queues.

All in All: I’d Do It All Over Again

Paris never disappoints, and staying in a hotel with a view of the Eiffel Tower made this trip even more special. From luxurious breakfasts on the balcony to watching the tower light up the night sky, these Paris hotels with Eiffel Tower views offer an experience that feels like pure magic.

I am always ready to return to Paris at every opportunity, and if you’ve ever dreamed of seeing the City of Lights in all its sparkling glory, this is your sign to go.

Paris has a way of staying with you long after you’ve left: the golden light, the clink of glasses at dinner, the sparkle of the Eiffel Tower at night.

Bon voyage!