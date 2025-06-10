Here’s something most people don’t usually say out loud: online casino gambling is alive and well in Minnesota. You won’t see it plastered across a billboard on I-94, but trust us — the action is out there.

And the best Minnesota online casinos prove that this state isn’t just about ice fishing and casseroles.

Case in point: Ignition, which offers everything from lively poker rooms to jackpot slots and even some exciting bonuses. But it’s not the only great Minnesota online casino that you can join. We’ve got a few others hot on its tail that you’ll definitely want to check out.

Ready? Time to dive in — snow boots off, bankrolls out!

Best Minnesota Online Casinos

We’ve ensured that all of these MN online casinos are as safe as can be. Not only that, but they have an abundance of quality features to offer players. Let’s find out more.

1. Ignition - Best Minnesota Online Casino Site Overall

$3,000 welcome bonus

More than 450 slot games

Only 25x bonus wagering

High traffic poker rooms

Helpful guides to most games

Cons:

Could offer more payout options

No reload bonuses

There’s no better casino site for online gambling in Minnesota than the mighty Ignition. Let’s check out what’s so good about it.

Minnesota Casino Offers: 4.95/5

If you don’t have an account with Ignition already, you can get two 150% up to $1,500 deposit matches when you get one. You’ll need to use the bonus for one of those on live poker, yet the other can be used for a wider range of games.

Those deposit matches are going to require you to pay with crypto, but if it’s a credit card you want to bank with, you can still get 100% up to $1,000 twice over.

Regardless of which offer you’ve opted for, you’ll only have to play through the wagering requirements of 25x. This is a lot lower than the wagering for many other online casino bonuses in MN, so this should save you some time.

Ignition is also home to one of the best loyalty clubs, called Ignition Rewards, as well as a handful of tournaments. There’s no actual deposit match for a reload, though.

Slots & Other Casino Games: 5/5

The total number of online slots at Ignition is over 450. Many of these slots have high jackpots, and in general, we found the average RTP to be high as well. This is thanks to contributions from professional brands like BetSoft.

But we were also really impressed by all the live casino games here. Ignition is home to some of the best live poker tournaments in the industry, and it hosts a massive collection of over 40 live dealer games from top providers like Visionary iGaming. Expect roulette, game shows, and more.

If you’re new to a specific game or to online casinos in general, Ignition is a great place to play. It has loads of handy guides about each of the games, including a rundown on how to play them. There’s more useful info about general casino usage in the Help section as well.

Payment Methods & Payout Speed: 4.95/5

There are around 10 payment methods to choose from at Ignition: VISA, Mastercard, voucher, bank transfer, and five cryptocurrencies. It’s not a bad list at the end of the day, but it’s something that could use some improvement.

The payout time here is going to be around a few hours, so we’re happy with that overall. It’s also possible to place an unlimited deposit if you choose to bank with Tether, which we love to see. You can cash out up to $180,000 with Litecoin, too.

Overall Score: 4.95/5

It’s pretty clear to see that the best online casino for real money in Minnesota is Ignition. It gets almost everything right and will be hard to top anytime soon.

2. Slots of Vegas - Best Minnesota Casino Bonuses & Promos

$2,500 bonus with 10x wagering

Bonus also comes with 50 spins

200+ high RTP RealTime Gaming slots

Same-day crypto withdrawals

Long list of extra promo codes for regulars

Cons:

Same-day crypto withdrawals

Site design is a little basic

You’re going to find Minnesota’s best casino welcome bonus at Slots of Vegas, and a whole lot more.

Minnesota Casino Offers: 5/5

The best welcome bonus in Minnesota is the 250% up to $2,500 deposit match plus 50 free spins that you can get at Slots of Vegas, and it’s open to all new players. Just use the code WILD250 to claim it.

What we like about this offer in particular is that you only have to play through 10x wagering requirements. It should be light work to do that. That’s only a fraction of the size of the wagering at many of the competitor sites out there.

There are plenty of other promo codes up for grabs after this as well. Check out the promotions tab for all kinds of extra free spins and deposit match deals.

Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

Almost all of the Slots of Vegas slot catalog has been supplied by RealTime Gaming, a company synonymous with some of the most exciting slot game themes in the world.

You’ll be able to play all kinds of crazy titles here, from Spicy Reels Fiesta to Yin Yang Clash.

The RTPs might not be the highest in the world, but the quality of the gameplay and the size of the max wins are certainly desirable.

One thing that’s missing from Slots of Vegas is variety when it comes to the live dealer games offered. Still, you can play poker, blackjack, and a few other types of games without a live dealer.

Payment Methods & Payout Speed: 4.9/5

There are around 10 payment methods available at Slots of Vegas, and those 10 or so cover a good mix of different types of methods. You’re going to find lots of cryptocurrencies, eWallets, cards, vouchers, and more. You’d be unlucky not to find something suitable here.

The payout situation is a little awkward, though. There are four options, three of which will take a couple of days for payouts. The only faster option, Coindraw, is crypto only, and payouts to this will incur a fee.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

Slots of Vegas is all about the bonuses, but it backs those up with some pretty cool slots and plenty of deposit methods. Not bad at all.

3. Super Slots - Best Minnesota Casino Online for Slot Games

1,200+ online slots right now

300 free spins welcome bonus

New games added regularly

30+ top software providers

Instant payouts with crypto

Cons:

Only free spins in welcome bonus

Could use some more crash games

In third place is Super Slots, which has earned praise from players across the country, including in New York, for its standout online slots collection. It’s safe to say this Minnesota casino has nailed its game selection.

Minnesota Casino Offers: 4.85/5

New players can score 300 free spins with their first deposit, which are spread out over their first 10 days here.

While this may not look like a large offer, we love the fact that winnings from the bonus can be withdrawn right away — no pesky wagering requirements.

Aside from that, there are many other promos up for grabs. For instance, Super Slots is also offering all of its existing customers 100 free spins on qualifying deposits every Thursday.

Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.85/5

You’ll have the choice of over 1,200 online slot games right now at Super Slots, more than the vast majority of Minnesota online casinos.

The number is likely to grow very soon again, too. Every time we go back to this site, there seems to be a higher quantity of slot games to play. That’s impressive work to keep players engaged.

But it’s not like Super Slots is just finding games for the sake of it. Almost all of the slot game developers here are highly respected, and that’s because they’re well known for creating some of the best games.

Outside of slots, you’re going to find plenty of other games. For example, there are more than 70 live casino game options, which is pretty impressive.

Payment Methods & Payout Speed: 4.85/5

You could get paid out in under an hour at Super Slots, so effectively instant. Use one of the 15 or so cryptocurrencies for this. You can also benefit from payouts of up to $100,000 if you choose to bank with Bitcoin.

It is also possible to cash out with fiat currency. The option with the highest withdrawal amount is a bank transfer (at $25,000), and that’s going to take a few days.

Overall Score: 4.85/5

There’s no better place to play online slot games in Minnesota than Super Slots. This casino site is certainly going to appeal to a lot of players for that reason.

4. BetOnline - Top Minnesota Online Gambling Site for Live Dealer Games

Over 70 live casino games

100 free spins with no wagering

More than 20 payment methods

Over 1,300 casino games overall

Higher than average transaction limits

Cons:

Fees on some payout options

Small welcome bonus package

Our top pick for live casino games in Minnesota is undoubtedly BetOnline. This casino brings all the fun from a physical casino location into the virtual world very well indeed.

Minnesota Casino Offers: 4.75/5

All new players who place a deposit of $100 or more when they first sign up will have 100 free spins credited to their account.

While some users may have preferred a deposit match to this, it is important to note that there are no wagering requirements for the free spins winnings. This means you can cash out anything you won from them right away. And that’s going to go a long way for many players.

BetOnline is also offering extra perks through the BetOnline VIP Club, as well as extra chances to win cash through various tournaments and leaderboards.

Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

There are over 1,300 online casino games to play at BetOnline, so you already know you’re going to have access to a lot of slots. And high-quality ones, too. Many of them come from top brands like Rival Gaming, so you’re in safe hands.

Sure, a few of these slots come from developers who haven’t fully established themselves just yet, so they might not all be elite, but it’s fairly easy to scope them out.

Nonetheless, our favorite part of the game collection at BetOnline is actually the live games, given that this is one of the best live dealer online casinos. You’ll find over 70 of them here, including some roulette, poker, and a handful of game shows.

The developers in charge of these live games include Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck Studios, two names heralded for their classy gameplay and high RTPs.

Payment Methods & Payout Speed: 4.75/5

It’s possible to get paid out instantly with crypto at BetOnline, but you’ll need to pay for the privilege.

To avoid this charge, you’ll need to work your way through the loyalty program and unlock the free payout perk.

On the bright side, there are over 20 payment methods to choose from here overall, which is more than many other sites. A lot of them come with pretty relaxed payment limits in either direction, too.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

It’s no easy feat to curate a near-perfect collection of live dealer games, but BetOnline has managed to pull that off.

5. Raging Bull Slots - Best Minnesota Mobile Online Casino

$2,500 bonus with only 10x wagering

Immersive RTG slot themes

10+ video poker games

Excellent mobile compatibility

$100,000 crypto deposit limits

Cons:

Fewer casino games overall

Not the most appealing design

You can take the fun with you on the go at Raging Bull Slots, thanks to its impressive mobile site, and play engaging slots with all kinds of fun themes.

Minnesota Casino Offers: 4.8/5

If you use the promo code SMART250 when you first place a deposit at Raging Bull Slots, you can get a 250% up to $2,500 deposit match and 50 free spins.

It’s another great welcome bonus, and one that’s going to be super easy to cash out. This is because the wagering requirements are way below average at 10x.

There are a handful of extra offers you can get through the Promotions page as well. Not all of them are very coherent, but there are some existing deals for regulars that are well worth a look.

Slots & Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

Perhaps the standout feature of Raging Bull Slots is all the fun slot themes, developed by RealTime Gaming for the most part. They really help to bring the slot gaming experience to life.

A few examples of those fun themes are Fjord’s Fortune and Gemstone Keys: The Arcane Unlocked.

If you want to take a break from the slots, you can still play a bunch of video poker games, plenty of roulette, blackjack, crash games, and more.

The overall number of games of under 300 is a little low, though, and we’d really like to see some more live casino games to be able to offer higher marks here.

Payment Methods & Payout Speed: 4.75/5

Raging Bull Slots allows you to place a deposit with just under 10 payment methods, including Changelly, Discover, and some cryptocurrencies.

Those cryptocurrencies will actually allow you to deposit up to $100,000 at a time, making this one of the best crypto casinos for high rollers.

Withdrawal options are more limited, though. You’ll have to pick between Bitcoin, bank transfer, check, and Coindraw, and a few of these are going to take some time to pay out.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

With such low wagering on the welcome bonus, a solid mobile site, and high-quality slot games, it’s no surprise that Raging Bull Slots grabbed a spot in our top five Minnesota online casinos list.

How We Ranked the Best Minnesota Online Gambling Sites

Minnesota Casino Bonuses & Promos

This is where we rank all the different bonuses each online casino has to offer. The most significant of these tends to be the welcome offer, as it is generally the largest, but you’re often going to get some reload deals as well.

Online Slot Games

The most popular type of online casino game to play in Minnesota is the slot, and this is reflected by most casino game portfolios, as many of them tend to be very slots-heavy. The higher quality slot games, the better.

Other Casino Games

There should be more to each online casino in Minnesota than just slots, though. We’re also looking for a bunch of table games, ideally as live and non-live options, perhaps some video poker, and maybe a handful of specialty games to keep things modern.

Payment Methods & Payout Speed

It’s going to be a lot easier for you if you’re able to deposit with your preferred payment method at an online casino in Minnesota without having to move money around, right? That’s why we’ve opted for casinos with plenty of banking options, and ideally, fast payouts with fair limits.

Customer Support and Security

Of course, we need to make sure that we are safe and well looked after at any MN online casino that we play at. We’ve been testing the customer support of each site and checking things like reputation and encryption to ensure that we’re only bringing you the most legit casinos.

We used similar benchmarks to rank the best Texas online casinos as well as the leading Florida sports betting sites.

Minnesota Online Casinos vs Retail Casinos

There are a handful of land-based casinos in Minnesota to visit, but we’d still prefer to play online, mainly for these reasons.

Convenience: It’s a lot easier to simply pick up your smartphone rather than visit one of the few land-based casinos in MN.

Higher Payouts: The average payout rate of an online casino game will often be higher than its land-based counterpart.

Stronger Bonuses: There are bigger and better bonus offers at online casinos than land-based ones.

No Verification: Some online casinos in Minnesota, including some of our top picks, will allow you to play without verification, which means you can remain anonymous.

Minnesota Online Casinos – FAQs

Which Payment Methods Can I Use at MN Casino Sites?

You can bank with credit cards and cryptocurrencies at most MN casino sites. eWallets, vouchers, bank transfers, and more can be found from time to time as well.

How Long Do Withdrawals Take at Minnesota Online Gambling Sites?

How long a withdrawal takes really depends on the Minnesota online gambling site itself. You might get paid out on the same day, or it could take a couple of weeks.

What Is the Best Online Casino Game to Play in Minnesota?

Slots are the most popular type of online casino game to play in MN. We see a lot of poker, blackjack, and roulette as well.

Is it Safe to Play at Minnesota Online Casinos?

The majority of Minnesota online casinos are safe. They’re going to be licensed and feature customer support. Just check out each site carefully if you stray from our top 10, though.

Are Online Casinos Legal in Minnesota?

Minnesota doesn’t have licensed online casinos, but local players can still use reputable out-of-state sites that are licensed by other iGaming bodies like those we’ve featured here.

What Is the Best Minnesota Online Casino?

After testing out many sites, we’ve selected Ignition as the best online casino in Minnesota. This casino’s excellent choice of games and generous bonuses make sure of that, and it also consistently ranks among the best online poker sites in the country.

Best Minnesota Online Gambling Sites: Quick Comparison

Here’s a reminder of the top five online casinos in Minnesota and the bonuses available to new players at each.

Ignition: This is the top online casino in Minnesota right now. Sign up and get two 150% up to $1,500 deposit matches for online poker and regular casino games, respectively.

Slots of Vegas: This is the Minnesota gambling site with the best welcome bonus. Just use WILD250 to get 250% up to $2,500 and 50 spins, all with low wagering requirements.

Super Slots: You’ll find all the best slots at Super Slots. They come alongside a bonus package of 300 wager-free spins that are spread across your first ten days here.

BetOnline: Head over here to check out the best live casino games in Minnesota. Also, don’t forget to get 100 free spins on signup.

Raging Bull Slots: This is the ultimate site for mobile casino gaming. Use SMART250 to get up to $2,500 and 50 spins as well.

How to Sign Up & Play Online Casino Games in Minnesota

Take a look below to find out the four steps you will need to take in order to sign up for one of the best online casinos in Minnesota.

1. Choose a Minnesota Online Casino

Select one of our top 10 online casinos (this guide uses Ignition)

Make your way to the homepage and hit the signup button

Enter a few details into the form and proceed

2. Verify Account Details

Click the email link to confirm your email address

Enter the code sent to your phone number

Complete the KYC process if you want to use a card

3. Trigger the Welcome Bonus

Choose a payment method at the cashier

Enter an amount of at least $20

Follow the steps to trigger the welcome bonus offer

4. Play Some Casino Games

Choose the games you want to play

Use your bonus by following the terms and conditions

Meet the wagering requirements and proceed to cash out when ready

Our Expert Tips for Playing at Minnesota Online Casinos

Keep Your Account Details Safe

Practice cyber safety when playing at online casinos. Don’t write your password down, vet suspicious emails, and log out on shared devices.

Find High RTP Casino Games

Look for the highest average payout rates when you’re trying to find an online casino. This figure is called the RTP.

Read All the Terms and Conditions

Always read the site's terms before you sign up for a new online casino. You’ll have to agree to them to create an account in most cases anyway.

Consider Which Minnesota Casino Apps to Check Out

If you want to play online casino games on a mobile device in Minnesota, we recommend taking the time to work out which sites are best for that. Some online casinos are a lot better for mobile than others. Consider the likes of Ignition, Raging Bull Slots, and BetOnline if you want to play on the go.

Get Your Minnesota Welcome Bonuses

MN online gambling is always better when you can get some bonus cash or some free spins to boost your bankroll. All of our top 10 picks have welcome bonuses that are worth collecting, so you can claim them while you check each of these casinos out.

Be Safe with Online Gambling in MN

You might think you don’t have to worry about online gambling in Minnesota, but we highly recommend that you make use of responsible gambling tools anyway. With the rapid rise of online gambling in the country, it can be easy for players to get swayed by emotions when their bets don’t go as expected.

Set up deposit limits to control your spending, at least, as you can never be too safe online.

Ready to Play at the Best Minnesota Online Casinos?

So, now that you know how good the best Minnesota online casinos are, and how they’re full of top games and bonus offers, it’s time to decide which one to try out first.

Are you going to opt for our overall top pick of Ignition, or do you prefer the look of one of our other selections?

The good news is that you can try out as many of these Minnesota casino sites as you like. Just be sure that you have fun and wager responsibly as you do so.







