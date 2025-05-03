The Maryland sports betting scene is live, vibrant, and more competitive than ever. This means better odds, juicier promotions, and plenty of exciting options.

We’ve done the digging for you. After putting the top Maryland sportsbooks to the test, BetOnline stood out as the best all-around pick. It’s fast, easy to use, and comes with a $250 no-strings-attached bonus — perfect for beefing up even a modest bankroll.

That said, it’s not a one-horse race. From low-fee crypto banking to niche sports betting market options, the rest of our top 8 are as competitive as they can get. Below, we’ve laid them out to make it easy for you to find your perfect fit.

Let’s dive in!

Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline: Best overall

BetAnySports: Competitive NFL odds

BetWhale: Top pick for e-sports events

SportsBetting.ag: Best for live betting

MyBookie: #1 for MLB betting lines

BetUS: 125% sign-up bonus

BUSR: Fast payouts

XBet: Best for international events

1. BetOnline – Best Maryland Sports Betting Site Overall

$250 no-strings bonus

30 sports and markets to choose from

Competitive odds across major markets

Exciting bonus variety

24/7 live chat, phone, and email support

Over 20 forms of payment accepted

Fast payout with crypto

Cons

9.75% fee on card payments

Live streaming only available on esports

BetOnline has been around since 2001 and has established itself as a reliable and comprehensive sportsbook, perfect for Maryland’s various bettors.

With a broad selection of sports markets, a user-friendly interface, and a reputation for prompt payouts — especially if you’re a fan of cryptocurrencies — it’s the top choice for both new and seasoned bettors.

Odds and Markets: 5/5

Marylanders will find an extensive range of betting options across virtually all major sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, as well as niche markets like darts and politics, and international leagues.

The platform has established itself as the go-to sportsbook for players looking for competitive odds and early line releases, giving bettors an edge in locating those precious value bets.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

The BetOnline welcome bonus is not as robust as some competitors', but it has the beef where it counts.

New users can claim a 50% match “No Strings” welcome bonus, good for up to $250, with the FREE250 promo code. As a “No Strings” bonus, this offer is free from wagering requirements, and winnings earned from these free bets are paid directly to your cash balance.

Not only that, but that first deposit you make to claim the sportsbook bonus can also qualify you for 100 free spins, which adds just a touch more value to an already rich bonus offer.

Secure Banking Options: 5/5

Banking with BetOnline is a dream, considering it has one of the most robust arrays of banking options available. The platform accepts traditional banking options like Mastercard, Visa, AMEX, Discover Card, and money orders, but players can also use 17 different forms of crypto.

>> Get a $250 bonus with 0x rollover

2. BetAnySports – Best MD Sports Betting Site for Football

25% match up to $500

25% cashback bonus

Competitive odds on NFL and College Football

Low juice on major leagues and college sports

Responsive 24/7 support

Cons

Small payout delay on some bonus winnings

Only first payout of each month is free

BetAnySports has carved out a nice little niche among Maryland bettors who are more concerned with long-term value over flashy, empty promotions.

While the interface feels a bit dated, BetAnySports makes up for it with consistently competitive odds and a straightforward betting experience, especially for football fans. It’s a solid choice for anyone who appreciates substance over style.

Odds and Markets: 4.9/5

We found a wide array of betting options across major sports like the NHL, NBA, MLB, and especially the NFL, as well as a pretty impressive collection of college-level sports.

BetAnySports is probably best known for its “reduced juice” feature, which offers delectably favorable lines on select markets and better odds across a huge range of betting options. While we wish they would update their interface a bit, this platform's edge makes up for any visual jank you might experience.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

New users can claim a 25% match bonus of up to $500 with a very reasonable 6x wagering requirement. We weren’t impressed with only a 25% match, but given the fair rollover requirements and other bonuses available, we couldn’t complain too much.

Speaking of other bonuses, part of the regular lineup is a 25% cashback bonus, letting you earn a hefty chunk of your losses back should your luck run foul, one of the best cashback offers we’ve seen so far.

Secure Banking Options: 4.8/5

BetAnySports supports various banking methods, including most major credit cards, electronic checks, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Crypto transactions are processed quickly, typically within a couple of hours, and come with no additional fees.

However, fast payout enthusiasts will want to read the fine print on any bonuses claimed, as your winnings may be subject to a temporary hold before payouts can be made.

>> Get up to $500 + 25% cashback

3. BetWhale – Best Esports Betting Markets of all Maryland Online Sportsbooks



Pros

150% match welcome bonus

Competitive odds on over 25 sports

Amazing esports betting markets and odds

Fast payouts with crypto and e-wallets

24/7 support with live chat and phone

Cons

Smaller live betting options than some competitors

Arduous KYC process

BetWhale is a relatively new player on the scene but has quickly gained traction among Marylanders, especially those who love competitive video games. It may come third in Maryland, but it’s actually ranked number one among the best New York betting sites.

The platform’s user-friendly interface, combined with a vast array of markets and prompt payouts, has made it an irresistible choice for casual and serious bettors — even if they don’t follow who’s hot in Counterstrike.

Odds and Markets: 4.8/5

While BetWhale offers a rather comprehensive sports betting experience, with solid odds across its 25+ sports, the esports markets make it stand out to us.

The sportsbook serves up a constantly changing lineup of games (based on what competitions are ongoing). At the time of writing this, we found everything from Counter-Strike and Fortnite to League of Legends, StarCraft II, and even Halo.

This is the place to bet if you’ve got your finger on the pulse of modern video game tournaments.

Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5

New users can take advantage of a generous 150% match split between the sportsbook and BetWhale’s impressive casino (125% and 25%, respectively).

This gives you plenty of room to not only get off a few decent wagers but also gives you something to do while waiting for the big game to start, and it is only a taste of the sort of promotions waiting for you once you clear the welcome offer.

Secure Banking Options: 4.8/5

BetWhale supports most major credit cards, PayPal, Flexepin, and crypto options like Ripple, Bitcoin, Solana, Tether, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

>> Get a 150% welcome bonus

4. SportsBetting.ag – Best Maryland Online Sportsbook for Live Betting

Up to $250 in free bets + 100 free spins

Superb odds on in-play betting

Over 25 major league and niche markets

Solid bonus variety

Tons of fast payout banking options

Cons

Limited esports markets

Slow support response during peak times

One of the best ways to experience any sporting event is by putting a little money on the line — and if you’re going to do that, betting on an in-play event turns it up to 11.

That’s where SportsBetting.ag comes in. This live betting powerhouse provides bettors with real-time updates packaged in a user-friendly layout that makes in-play betting seamless and engaging, perfect for a night at your local sports bar or at home in front of the TV.

Odds and Markets: 4.85/5

With coverage of over 25 sports, including all of the major leagues, foreign and domestic, SportsBetting.ag offers a beautiful array of betting options. From simple moneyline bets to complicated proposition wagers, this platform makes it easy for mobile and desktop users to get in on the action.

And this is doubly true for the live, in-play betting options. Honestly, the only way it could be better is if more events were streamed in-app. But so long as you have access to a television tuned in to the big game, there’s no place better.

Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5

New users can claim a 50% welcome bonus good for up to $250 in free bets. And, just like our top pick (BetOnline, in case you’ve already forgotten), this bonus also comes with 100 free spins, dealt out 10 a day for your first 10 days.

Secure Banking Options: 4.7/5

Players can load up their accounts with over 20 different payment options, from credit cards and money orders to over 15 different cryptocurrencies, from Bitcoin and Trump Meme to Ripple, Tron, and Tether.

>> Enjoy $250 bonus bets + 100 spins

5. MyBookie – Best MLB Betting Lines of all MD Online Sportsbooks

Up to $1,000 in bonus cash

Insane odds for MLB and other major leagues

Generous loyalty program

Top-notch mobile design

24/7 live chat and email support

Cons

Slow payout with some methods

Limited bonus variety

Some people may know MyBookie as one of the best payout casinos for slots, but it’s just one of the many things this gambling site does best. If you’re a baseball aficionado looking for sharp lines and a top-notch mobile betting experience, MyBookie steps up to the plate.

Established in 2014, this sportsbook has quickly gained a reputation for offering some of the most competitive MLB odds in the industry. Beyond baseball, MyBookie provides a comprehensive sportsbook with a user-friendly interface and a mobile platform that knocks it out of the park.

Odds and Markets: 4.8/5

MyBookie covers dozens of markets, but its MLB offerings are a cut above the competition. Bettors can explore game lines, first-five-inning bets, World Series futures, and more. The platform also caters to fans of major leagues like the NFL, NBA, and even the NHL, ensuring a diverse betting portfolio.

Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5

New players can use the MYB50 promo code to get a 50% match up to $1,000 on their initial deposit. This bonus comes with a very reasonable 10x wagering requirement, which should be easy to meet, even for casual bettors.

Secure Banking Options: 4.65/5

MyBookie supports a variety of banking methods, including major credit cards and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. While crypto transactions are processed swiftly, some traditional methods may experience slower payout times.

>> Grab your $1,000 bonus

How We Ranked the Best Maryland Online Sportsbooks

Some sportsbooks look great but move slower than a crab in molasses, while others offer great odds but make you jump through hoops just to cash out.

That’s why we put every Maryland sportsbook through a real-world stress test, prioritizing features that matter once you’re logged in and placing those bets.

Odds and Markets

Good odds mean better payouts, plain and simple. We look for sportsbooks that consistently offer competitive lines across major leagues, plus extras like propositions, live betting, and niche markets for when you feel bold.

Welcome Bonus

Strong Maryland sports betting promos give you more breathing room to test the waters. We prioritize offers with real value — low rollover requirements, no hidden strings, and bonuses packed with plenty of punch. Good luck finding a retail sports betting location that can keep up.

Secure Banking Options

You should be able to deposit and withdraw without a pit in your stomach. We favor the best gambling sites with fast payouts, low fees, and flexible banking methods. And these days, while crypto isn’t a must, it's always a nice find.

Customer Support

Stuff happens — bets get stuck, deposits lag, live chat ghosts you. When it does, you want fast, human support. We gave more points to sportsbooks that pick up the phone (or respond to chat) without it being scripted.

User Experience

Nobody wants to struggle with scrolling through a clunky, 2012-era interface while trying to bet on a live, in-play game. Smooth navigation, fast load times, and clean mobile performance? That’s what we’re talking about.

Why is BetOnline the Best Site for Maryland Sports Betting?

We didn’t sit around throwing darts at a board — BetOnline earned its spot at the top by being the total package. Whether you’re betting on NFL Sundays, college hoops, or obscure tennis matches in Bulgaria at 2 a.m., this site delivers where it counts. Here’s why we love it:

No-nonsense $250 welcome bonus – No hoops to jump through, no bait-and-switch. Just extra cash to bet with. And, as one of the best poker sites out there, BetOnline also offers a 100% poker welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

Loaded with betting markets – From big leagues to niche sports, you’ll find it here — and with surprisingly sharp odds.

Fast, crypto-friendly banking – Get your money in and out without headache or heartache. BetOnline’s crypto payouts are some of the fastest we’ve seen.

Mobile experience that works – Clean, responsive, and built for live betting. No lag, no nonsense.

Over two decades in the business – BetOnline has the kind of track record you can actually trust.

Maryland Sports Betting – FAQs

Is Sports Betting Legal in Maryland?

Yes, online sports betting is legal in Maryland. Officially launched its online market in late 2022, following the passage of a sports betting bill approved by voters back in 2020.

Since then, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control agency has regulated both retail sportsbooks and Maryland-legalized sports betting platforms.

Are Maryland Online Betting Sites Safe?

Yes. Just like popular Florida sports betting sites, Maryland sportsbooks are subject to strict regulations and oversight. If you’re betting on a site licensed by the state or with a strong offshore reputation, you’re generally in safe hands.

Just stick to trusted platforms with secure banking and verified payout histories.

What Are the Safest Bets to Make at Maryland Sports Betting Sites?

The “safest” bets are typically low-risk wagers like moneylines on heavy favorites or low-stakes straight bets.

Just remember — no bet is truly risk-free. Managing your bankroll and betting within your comfort zone is the key to long-term and short-term success.

What is the Best Online Sportsbook in Maryland?

We ranked BetOnline as the best overall option for Maryland betting. It offers a clean interface, reliable payouts, and a handsome $250 bonus (plus 100 free spins with your first deposit).

That said, any of the 8 Maryland online casinos and sportsbooks on our list offer great market variety, competitive odds, and generous promotions.

Comparing the Top Five Online Maryland Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline: With a well-rounded sports betting experience. BetOnline offers dozens of betting markets, in-play betting, top-notch support, and a generous $250 “No-Strings-Attached” welcome bonus.

BetAnySports: If there’s one thing BetAnySports has made itself known for, it’s low-juice betting lines — especially on major US leagues like the NFL. Get the $500 first deposit bonus and the 25% cashback.

BetWhale: BetWhale has the biggest selection of competitive video game betting lines, from major FPS events to League of Legends, etc. New players can get a 150% match on their first deposit.

SportsBetting.ag: Live in the moment with SportsBetting.ag’s live, in-play betting interface with constantly updating odds and a user-friendly layout. New players can get a 50% match up to $250 plus 100 spins.

MyBookie: Marylanders looking for the best MLB odds need to check out MyBookie. While all major leagues are represented here, it’s easily the top site for baseball betting lines. Get up to a $1,000 bonus.

How to Start Betting at the Best Maryland Sports Betting Online Sites

Are you ready to sign up and start putting those Maryland sportsbook bonuses to work? To make it easy on you, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide to signing up with our #1-rated sportsbook for Maryland bettors: BetOnline.

Step 1: Get Started

Make your way to BetOnline

Click Join Now

Step 2: Register Your Account

Provide your name, email address, and create a password

Fill out your phone number and date of birth

Click “Create Account” and check your email for verification

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus

Once you’ve logged in, head to the cashier

Select your preferred payment method and follow the on-screen instructions

Choose the No-Strings sportsbook bonus

Enjoy $250 in bonus cash with no strings attached, plus 100 free spins on some of the best slots in Maryland.

That’s all there is to it. Congratulations!

Tips and Tricks for Maryland Sports Gambling

Winning at Maryland online sports betting isn’t just about getting lucky when picking winners — it’s about playing smart, managing your bankroll, and spotting value where others don’t. Here are a few clever moves you can make to help you stretch your dollar further.

Shop Around for the Best Lines

This one’s simple: Better odds mean better payouts. Before locking in a bet, check a couple of sports betting MD sites to see who offers the most value. A half-point difference might not seem like much, but over time, it adds up.

Don’t Chase Losses

It’s the oldest trap in the book. You lose a bet, feel the sting, and try to win it back immediately.

Don’t.

Stick with your budget and your betting plan. Emotional betting is how sportsbooks pay their electric bills.

Focus on What You Know

If you’re a die-hard Ravens fan or you know Big Ten basketball like the back of your hand, lean into it. Specialized knowledge can give you an edge, especially in proposition bets or smaller markets where the lines are not as sharp.

Take Advantage of Bonuses

From major brands to smaller Maryland mobile sports betting sites, there are a ton of sports betting Maryland promos out there to pad that bankroll. Reload bonuses, odds boosts, and loyalty perks are basically all free money — if you play them right.

Track Your Bets

Keeping a simple spreadsheet (or using a betting tracker app) can help you spot patterns, plug leaks, and refine your strategy over time. The goal is steady growth and not relying on lucky streaks.

Are You Ready to Try Maryland Sports Betting Apps?

Maryland’s sports betting market has come a long way — and with the right sportsbook, you can make the most of every point spread, prop, and parlay.

We’ve put the top platforms available to Maryland sports bettors to the test, and BetOnline rose to the top for good reason: sharp odds, an amazing interface, and a $250 welcome bonus free from annoying catches.

But the truth is that any of our top picks for sports wagering could be the right fit, depending on what you’re looking for. You may also want to sign up for other sites that offer sports betting to make it easier to shop for odds on game day.

No matter where you play, just remember to focus on having fun and always wager responsibly.







