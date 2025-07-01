While it hasn’t been the best couple of years for Louisiana sports teams, the Louisiana sports betting scene is in better shape than ever. With a wide range of top-rated sportsbooks available, there are plenty of ways to bet on your favorite events.

Our experts have explored the local betting landscape and named BetOnline as the top option right now. It’s got over 25 years of experience, a $250 welcome bonus, and more than 25 sports.

In this article, we break down the top 10 sportsbooks in Louisiana, rating each one, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses, and showcasing the best bonuses available.

Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best overall

Best overall MyBookie : Ideal for mobile players

Ideal for mobile players BetAnySports : 50% reduced juice

50% reduced juice EveryGame : Top live betting features

Top live betting features BetWhale : $6,000 welcome bonus

$6,000 welcome bonus SportsBetting.ag : Best for parlays

Best for parlays BetUS : Most beginner-friendly

Most beginner-friendly Wild.io : Fast crypto payouts

Fast crypto payouts BUSR : Excellent racebook

Excellent racebook XBet: Top choice for NFL lines

Ready to find your new favorite Louisiana sports betting sites? Keep reading as we get into the reviews.

1. BetOnline – Best Louisiana Sports Betting Site Overall

50% up to $250 welcome offer

0x wagering requirements

25+ years of experience

Over 25 sports available

Daily odds boosters

Cons:

Could add more reload bonuses

Can’t withdraw via credit card

Coming in at the number one sports betting site in Louisiana is BetOnline, a reputable sportsbook that’s got 25+ years of experience in the industry. You can grab a 50% welcome bonus as a new player, claim daily odds boosts, and become a VIP.

Online Sports Betting: 5/5

Whether you want to bet on the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, golf, soccer, tennis, or anything else, BetOnline caters to everyone. It offers markets on over 25 sports, including wrestling, martial arts, and surfing.

Moneyline bets, point spread bets, totals, and props are among your betting options, and you can turn your bets into teasers or if bets, as well as place round robins.

A drawback is that alternative lines are missing, but BetOnline prides itself on releasing lines earlier than everyone else.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

You need to deposit at least $50 as a new customer to claim BetOnline’s 50% welcome bonus. It’s worth up to $250, and the best thing is that it comes with 0x wagering requirements.

It’s a shame that BetOnline has removed some of their previous offers, but you can still grab daily odds boosts on all the top games. There are also lots of sports-specific promos, including an NBA one-point payback if your bet loses by a single point.

La Liga moneyline insurance is a popular offer for soccer fans, and you can enter betting contests for the chance to win gigantic cash prizes.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

This Louisiana sports betting site is a lot easier to use if you play with crypto. There are more than 15 digital coins supported here, and they come with no fees and a $1,000,000 maximum deposit.

Those playing with fiat currencies can opt for credit and debit cards, while withdrawal methods are limited to digital coins, P2P, money orders, bank wire transfer, and checks by courier.

You’ll also need to watch out for fees, although we have to praise this Louisiana sportsbook for the lightning-fast payout times.

User Experience: 5/5

BetOnline is stacked with tools and features that go a long way to enhancing the user experience. These include an early cashout feature, a Props Builder, as well as same game parlays.

There’s a BetTV feature that gives you access to expert panelists who share their views, tips, and picks, while over in the News Room, you can stay up-to-date with all the latest sports news that might affect your bets.

Toll-free phone support is available alongside live chat and email support if you have questions.

2. MyBookie – Best Louisiana Sportsbook for Mobile

50% up to $1,000 welcome offer

Best college sports odds

35% reload bonus

Rewarding VIP program

Daily betting tips

Cons:

Limited withdrawal methods

No phone support

MyBookie is our top pick for mobile betting. While the site doesn’t provide any dedicated apps, you can browse the site via your smartphone’s native browser.

You’ll get access to all the same features, including the ability to bet on your favorite events and claim a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

Online Sports Betting: 4.9/5

When it comes to NCAA betting lines, MyBookie is hard to beat. You can wager on every game throughout the season, with markets including the moneyline, point spread, and alternative lines.

Futures betting is also available, including odds on the Men’s College NCAA Baseball World Series.

MyBookie is just as committed to other major sports, offering betting options on leagues and competitions around the globe, from the PGA and ATP tennis tours to European soccer. You can also bet on eSports and horse racing.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

To claim MyBookie’s 50% matched deposit welcome bonus, you will need to deposit $50 or more into your account. This offer is worth up to $1,000 and can only be claimed once.

Alternatively, you can snap up a 100% crypto welcome bonus.

Regular offers include a 35% sports reload bonus, boosted to 55% for crypto users, a 200% referral bonus, and daily 8% horse racing rebates.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

With only credit cards, debit cards, and P2P available for those playing with fiat currencies, MyBookie’s selection of payment methods is a tad thin on the ground. What’s more, credit cards have a $45 minimum deposit.

However, you can get access to more banking options by becoming a VIP member.

If you prefer, you can gamble with crypto, with the minimum deposit for Bitcoin and other digital coins set at $20.

User Experience: 4.8/5

MyBookie has been servicing Louisiana sports bettors for more than 10 years and continues to build trust on the back of an easy-to-use platform, SSL security, and mobile friendliness.

There are plenty of additional features available to all players, including daily tips from sports betting experts, onsite betting guides, and in-depth previews of major events.

There’s a Help Center and an FAQ page that covers multiple topics, but you can also contact the team via live chat or email.

3. BetAnySports – Best Sports Betting Louisiana Site for Reduced Juice

$500 welcome bonus

50% less juice

25% monthly cashback

Low wagering requirements

3-way moneyline bets

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal

Not strictly aimed at beginners

Reduced juice odds give you the chance to keep more in your pocket – and with 50% less commission, BetAnySports stands out as a top choice for seasoned bettors who back themselves to win.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

Reduced juice is available on all the top U.S. sports, including the NFL, NBA, and MLB. Simply select the ‘Lower Juice’ option when placing your bets to cut your commission in half.

While reduced juice isn’t available on “rest of the world” sports, you’ll still find competitive odds on tennis, golf, and soccer. You can also explore unusual betting markets, such as 3-way moneyline bets.

You can toggle between offshore lines, live lines, and ultimate lines, making BetAnySports a great choice for experienced bettors focused on turning a profit. As far as we know, this established Louisiana sportsbook doesn’t limit winning players.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

There are all kinds of bonuses up for grabs at this Louisiana sports betting site, with a 25% welcome bonus getting things started. It’s a little smaller than most other offers of this type, but it’s still worth up to $500.

And with the minimum deposit set at just $25 and 6x wagering requirements, it’s really easy to claim.

Regular offers include 25% cashback every month, and your seventh deposit is free. To claim this, you need to make six qualifying deposits, and BetAnySports will then cover your seventh deposit, up to $5,000.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

BetAnySports doesn’t have the biggest selection of payment methods, and you can only fund your account via cryptocurrencies, credit cards, and eChecks.

A $50 minimum deposit may not deter serious bettors, but the $100 minimum deposit for eChecks makes crypto, with its more manageable $25 minimum, the most appealing option.

When it comes to payouts, only Bitcoin, wire transfers, and checks are supported. Wire transfers carry a steep $1,000 minimum withdrawal. While all deposits are free, withdrawals via standard payment methods incur a 4% fee.

User Experience: 4.75/5

BetAnySports is a slick and clean Louisiana sports betting site, but it may take some time to get used to, especially if you’re unfamiliar with bet types like 2-way and 3-way moneyline wagers.

Fortunately, there are onsite guides to walk you through the basics. They explain the differences between offshore and ultimate lines, as well as the various bet formats.

While BetAnySport does allow for larger wagers, we’d like to have seen more robust responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits. That said, the availability of phone support is a definite plus.

4. EveryGame – Top Live Betting Odds of All Louisiana Online Sportsbooks

$1,000 crypto welcome bonus

Excellent live betting odds

Weekly free live bets

Low minimum deposit

Parlay boosts

Cons:

No Props Builder

Can’t withdraw via credit card

EveryGame’s live betting experience lets you bet on games that have already started. You get access to a unique interface, odds that are updated super fast in real time, along with more live betting markets than any other Louisiana sportsbook.

Online Sports Betting: 4.65/5

In-play betting at EveryGame is available on all the top sports. What’s more, you can bet on a vast range of leagues, competitions, and tournaments, from live Chinese soccer to the NBA.

Other sports available for live betting include table tennis, golf, and eSports. Betting markets include the moneyline, the handicap, and alternative lines. You can also choose from a selection of in-play prop bets, such as “both teams to score” in a soccer match.

You can bet pre-game at EveryGame as well, with this Louisiana sports betting site releasing early lines. We’d like to see more sports to bet on, with EveryGame currently offering 15-plus, along with stock market and politics as categories. There isn’t a separate section for horse racing.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

New players at EveryGame get to choose between two welcome bonuses. You can claim a 50% up to $1,000 welcome offer if you’re playing with crypto, or a 100% up to $500 welcome offer if you’re playing with fiat currencies.

Both come with bonus codes that you’ll find on the homepage, as well as 8x wagering requirements, which are lower than average.

You can then claim a raft of specials here, such as Champions League stake-back bets if you bet on the first half winner in the final, weekly live NBA and NHL bets if you bet in play, as well as the chance to win 20x $50 parlay free bets.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

EveryGame offers a wide selection of deposit methods, including AstroPay, NeoSurf, PaySafeCard, and eZeeWallet, alongside credit cards, debit cards, and cryptocurrencies.

There are no deposit fees, and the minimum deposit for credit and debit cards is $20, which is reasonable.

The selection of withdrawal options, however, is much more limited. Only Bitcoin, a few altcoins, check, bank wire transfer, and User2User are supported, and there are fees and high minimum withdrawal amounts to be aware of.

User Experience: 4.7/5

While there is nothing wrong with how EveryGame looks, feels, or functions, there are a few notable missing betting tools, including an early cashout feature and a Props Builder.

However, we like the parlay boost feature, and we think bettors will also appreciate the ‘hottest bets’ section, which lets you add popular bets to your bet slip with one click.

You can contact customer service by phone if you have an issue, but you will need to schedule a call. Live chat is a much faster way to get a response.

5. BetWhale – Best LA Sports Betting Site for Bonuses

200% up to $6,000 welcome offer

Cashback for loyal players

Credit card withdrawals available

Alternative lines

High betting limits

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal

No reload bonus

BetWhale lets you opt in to the biggest welcome bonus in Louisiana right now, before taking advantage of loyalty rewards, which include cashback and faster payouts. That’s a few of the main reasons why it ranks among the top New York betting sites.

Online Sports Betting: 4.65/5

BetWhale should satisfy most bettors when it comes to what you can wager on. All the top sports are covered, with this Louisiana sportsbook giving you the chance to explore a wide range of markets, including alternative lines and props.

There’s a racebook for horse racing and greyhound, as well as a section dedicated entirely to eSports like LoL and CS2.

You can bet on over 25 sports in total, with niche options including chess and cycling. And because bet limits are high, BetWhale should be able to accommodate all types of players.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.55/5

A 200% welcome bonus of up to $6,000 awaits all crypto newcomers at BetWhale. This is their biggest welcome offer yet, and the biggest among all of Louisiana’s top online sportsbooks.

You’ll need to deposit at least $100 to claim this offer, and the wagering requirements are set at 15x, but for the bonus of this size, we can’t complain much.

Then, once you start making regular deposits and placing regular bets, you’ll get invited to BetWhale’s loyalty program. Perks include free bets, cashback, and expedited payouts.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Many top sports betting sites don’t support PayPal, but BetWhale does. It also supports Flexepin, as well as multiple cryptocurrencies, credit cards, and debit cards.

The minimum deposit is as low as $10 for NeoSurf and $30 for credit and debit cards, and all deposits are free. If you’re playing with crypto, there are no maximum deposit limits in place.

BetWhale is also unusual in that it lets you withdraw via credit card. The only drawback is that all payout methods come with a $150 minimum withdrawal.

User Experience: 4.5/5

BetWhale is one of the slickest Louisiana online sportsbooks we’ve tested. The website is neatly designed, with BetWhale listing all the sports you can bet on in a row above the fold. This creates more space in the centre of the screen, so that you can see all the odds and markets without even leaving the homepage.

Betting tools include early cashout and the option to convert your bets into round robins via an intuitive bet slip.

Phone support, live chat, and email are all available if you need help with anything. We feel the only thing missing is the ability to set your own deposit limits.

How We Chose the Best Louisiana Sports Betting Sites

Ascertaining the best Louisiana betting sites wasn’t easy, due to the sheer number of contenders. To make sure we brought you the All Stars, we put together a ranking criteria that helped us refine our list:

Odds & Sports Betting Markets

All the Louisiana sports betting apps that made the cut allow you to bet on a wide variety of sports, from popular U.S. sports like the NBA and the NFL to international and niche sports.

They also give you the chance to explore different betting markets while locking in your bets at the best odds.

Bonus Bets and Promotions

Before we approved any Louisiana sports betting site, we made sure to thoroughly test their offers. We focused on sites that feature creative bonuses that are easy to claim and appeal to a wide range of bettors.

From welcome bonuses to reload bonuses and sports-specific promos, you’ll have plenty of chances to boost your bankroll, claim rebates, and grab boosted parlays.

Payment Methods

We made sure it’s easy to fund your account at any LA gambling real money website, with each one on our list supporting all major credit cards and cryptocurrencies.

Withdrawals shouldn’t be a problem either, as all the sites that made the top 10 offer safe and secure transactions.

User Experience

From mobile sports betting to 24/7 customer service and legitimate sports betting licenses, all the Louisiana betting apps and websites we featured aim to make your life as easy as possible with a solid user experience designed for ease of use.

We used the same ranking categories to select the best Georgia sportsbooks and California betting sites.

Why BetOnline is the Best Site for Online Sports Betting in Louisiana

Out of all the Louisiana sportsbooks we tested, BetOnline impressed our team the most. Here’s why:

Best Odds: Whether you’re betting on the Pelicans in the NBA, the Saints in the NFL, or just about any other event, BetOnline consistently offers some of the most competitive odds in the market.

Comprehensive Betting Tools: BetOnline is packed with features that enhance the betting experience. Highlights include same-game parlays, a re-bet option for higher rollers, and the ability to cash out early before the final result is determined.

Regular Bonus Bets: BetOnline’s bonus bets are so varied that there’s something for everyone, from NBA stake-back specials to soccer insurance and NFL handicapping contests.

Exemplary Customer Service: Whenever you’ve got a problem, you can easily reach BetOnline’s team 24/7, with toll-free phone support available.

Did you know? BetOnline is also one of the most popular Maryland sports betting sites.

Why Try Online Sports Betting in Louisiana?

As popular as retail sports betting is, we feel it can’t compete with online sports betting. Here are some of the biggest advantages:

It’s Safe: Online wagering is totally safe, provided you stick to legit and licensed betting apps in Louisiana.

It’s Convenient: You can bet whenever you want at Louisiana online sportsbooks, which operate 24/7 at your convenience.

More Sports Betting Markets: Sportsbooks in Louisiana give you more ways to bet, allowing you to find your new favorite market all the time.

More Control Over Your Bets: You can continuously monitor your bets online and make adjustments, such as placing cover bets or cashing out.

Louisiana Sports Betting – FAQs

Is Sports Betting Legal in Louisiana?

Yes, sports betting is legal in Louisiana and has been since November 2020. This goes for retail sports betting, online betting, as well as mobile sports betting. That said, of the 64 parishes in the state, 14 are yet to legalize sports betting.

What Bets Can I Place at Louisiana Sports Betting Sites?

You can place a wide range of bets at Louisiana sports betting apps and websites, including the moneyline, the point spread, and the totals.

You can also place props bets, such as who will score the first touchdown in an NFL game, as well as futures bets. You have the option of turning your bets into parlays, while some Louisiana online sportsbooks offer teaser bets and if bets.

Is Sport Betting in Louisiana Safe?

Sports betting in Louisiana is safe, but it’s important that you sign up for licensed and legit platforms. These sites are regulated, which means you can count on them to keep your details and transactions secure.

What Payment Methods Do Louisiana Online Sportsbooks Support?

The exact payment methods you’ll find at Louisiana sportsbooks will differ from site to site, but most of them support major credit and debit cards like VISA and AMEX, as well as cryptocurrencies.

Some online betting sites also support prepaid cards and eWallets.

Can I Bet at Louisiana Sportsbooks Using My Mobile Device?

Yes, all the best Louisiana online sportsbooks are mobile-friendly, and they let you sign up and place bets either via an app or your mobile browser. The odds are the same as those found on desktop, though the interface and overall experience might differ a little.

What’s the Best Online Betting Site in Louisiana?

While there are plenty of contenders, the best online betting site in Louisiana is BetOnline. With more than 25 years of experience, it’s very reputable and is widely known for its early betting lines, wide range of markets, and regular bonuses.

Comparison of the 5 Best Sites for Sports Betting in Louisiana

BetOnline: This is the best Louisiana sportsbook overall. 25+ years of experience combined with sophisticated betting tools, competitive odds, same-day payouts, and 0x wagering bonuses make it our top pick.

MyBookie: Great Louisiana sports betting site if you’re looking to wager on mobile. MyBookie offers lines on local teams, as well as teams from all over the US. You can bet on every single game from your smartphone.

BetAnySports: BetAnySports offers 50% reduced commission on all major US sports, making it a top choice for bettors seeking reduced juice.

EveryGame: Perfect for live betting, EveryGame offers in-play odds on 15+ sports, along with coverage of thousands of leagues and competitions all over the world.

BetWhale: If you’re looking for generous bonuses, check BetWhale. In addition to a generous 200% welcome pack of up to $6,000, it offers exclusive perks for loyal players, including cashback and free bets.

How to Sign Up for the Best Louisiana Sports Betting Apps and Sites

Creating an online sports betting account can be done in just 4 simple steps. We’ll demonstrate this process using our top pick, BetOnline:

1. Click ‘JOIN’

Go to BetOnline’s official website

Click the green ‘JOIN’ button at the top right of the screen

2. Complete the Form

There are only 6 mandatory fields to complete

You’ll be asked for your email address and a password, as well as your full name

Click ‘Create Account’ at the end of the form

3. Make a Deposit

Enter the ‘banking’ section to link a payment method

Deposit at least $50 to trigger the 50% welcome bonus and enter the code ‘FREE250’

4. Start Betting on Sports

Explore BetOnline’s sports betting markets

Once you’ve picked a bet, enter a stake in your bet slip

Press ‘Place Bet’

Tips & Tricks for Louisiana Online Sports Betting

Sports betting in Louisiana is something anyone can do. To improve your overall experience, let’s see what tips and tricks our experts have for you:

Join Multiple Betting Apps in Louisiana

The Louisiana sports betting market is thriving right now, and there are many different legal online sportsbooks you can join. Because each one has its own unique features, as well as different odds and markets, we highly recommend that you create a few different accounts.

Grab the Welcome Bonuses

While it’s up to you which Louisiana sports betting bonuses you claim, we think everyone should at least opt in to the welcome offer.

This is because a welcome offer is the best way to instantly increase your bankroll with very little risk. All you have to do is meet the minimum deposit, which is usually between $20 and $50, and complete the wagering requirements.

Compare the Odds

Before you bet on sports, it’s a good idea to compare the odds at different Louisiana sports betting sites. Doing so means you’ll be able to place your bets at the best price possible on the day, therefore maximizing your potential profit.

Look Out for Odds Boosts

Let’s say you’re planning to bet on the World Series. You might be ready to place your bet at Sportsbook A before you realize Sportsbook B is offering an odds boost on the bet you want to place.

Odds boosts are always available at the top sites. They come with zero risk because you don’t need to meet a minimum deposit requirement or any wagering requirements. Because they’re also easy to miss, we suggest keeping a lookout for them.

Explore the Markets

Even if you’re certain you just want to stick to moneyline bets, we still recommend checking out the many different markets that are available for your favorite sport.

You may end up finding your new favorite betting market, as well as finding ways to get the most out of your sporting knowledge. The more creative you are with your bets, the more chances you’ll have of winning.

Ready to Join the Best Sports Betting Sites in Louisiana?

Louisiana bettors have lots to choose from when it comes to sports betting. We’ve rated and reviewed the top sportsbooks in Louisiana, with each one in this review guide excelling in odds, markets, and bonus bets.

BetOnline is the best overall, with new players able to claim a 50% welcome bonus of up to $250 before betting on more than 25 sports.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember that online gambling in any form should be fun before anything else. We therefore remind you to gamble responsibly.







