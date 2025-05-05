Got Georgia sports betting on your mind? So do we, which is why we tasked our experts with finding the best online sportsbooks you can sign up for in Georgia.

After extensive testing, BetOnline came out on top across the board, from its $250 welcome bonus to offering the best odds.

In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about sports betting in GA, including the top bookies, the biggest bonuses, and how to get started.

Let’s dive in.

Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline : Best overall

Best overall Bovada : Top pick for prop bets

Top pick for prop bets BetAnySports : 50% reduced juice

50% reduced juice EveryGame : Ideal for live betting

Ideal for live betting BetWhale : Best loyalty program

Best loyalty program SportsBetting.ag : Top-rated for parlays

Top-rated for parlays BetUS : $6,000 referral bonus

$6,000 referral bonus MyBookie : Best college sports odds

Best college sports odds BUSR : Great eSports markets

Great eSports markets XBet: Best for mobile sports betting

Stoked to find your new favorite Georgia sports betting site? Keep reading as we reveal more interesting details below.

1. BetOnline – Best Georgia Sports Betting Site Overall

50% up to $250 welcome bonus

25+ years of experience

Regular betting contests

Posts early lines

High withdrawal limits

Cons:

Can’t withdraw via credit card

High minimum deposit for some offers

Topping our list of the best sports betting sites in Georgia is BetOnline, a highly reputable online sportsbook that’s been around for 25 years.

Key to its longevity is a commitment to offering the best odds, innovative betting tools, as well as generous welcome bonuses, such as the 50% matched deposit bonus you can currently claim.

Online Sports Betting: 5/5

BetOnline offers lines on over 25 sports. You can bet on the NFL, basketball, baseball, soccer, golf, and tennis, as well as ice hockey, cricket, martial arts, snooker, and much, much more.

Moneyline and point spread odds are always excellent, with the only drawback being that BetOnline doesn’t offer alternative lines.

On the flip side, you can turn your bets into teasers and if bets, as well as place round robins and futures bets. And because this Georgia sports betting site releases early lines, you’ve got plenty of time to lock in your bets.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

New customers who sign up for BetOnline today can claim a 50% matched deposit bonus. It’s worth up to $250, but to unlock it, you will need to make a payment of $50+ and enter the code ‘FREE250.’

BetOnline then offers a series of specials, including a refund if the NBA team you backed loses by just one point, the chance to double your winnings if your NFL team meets certain conditions and wins the game, as well as La Liga insurance.

You can enter sports betting contests, including a $10,000 NFL Draft Predictor Contest and a $250,000 winner-takes-all NFL Survivor Contest.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

BetOnline always promotes the use of crypto for transactions, and it shows. You can play with more than 15 digital coins and use them for both deposits and withdrawals.

What’s more, the minimum deposit is set between $10 - $20, while the maximum goes up to a staggering $1,000,000.

Credit and debit cards are available for deposits, but you can’t use them for withdrawals. Payout options are limited to P2P, money orders, bank wire transfers, and checks.

User Experience: 5/5

BetOnline gives you so much freedom and choice. You can use a Props Builder tool to customize your wagers, while same-game parlays let you build an entire bet around a single game.

The early cashout feature, meanwhile, lets you take more control of your bets.

And with a toll-free phone number alongside the customer support options, it’s clear why BetOnline deserves the top spot on our list of the top GA sports betting sites.

2. Bovada – Best Sports Betting Georgia Site for Props

75% up to $750 welcome bonus

Props Builder tool

Alternative lines

Excellent rewards program

$200 referral bonus

Cons:

Fees on some payments

No reload bonus

Whether you’re betting on who’ll score the first touchdown in a Falcons game or the total bases in a Braves game, Bovada is the top pick for props.

You can attack with a $750 welcome bonus, and also take advantage of referral bonuses and rewards points along the way.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

Bovada offers an exhaustive variety of game, team, and player props on all the major sports, including the NFL, MLB, soccer, and NBA. You can mix and match your bets, use the sophisticated Props Builder to guide you, and access some of the best odds.

Naturally, Bovada covers traditional betting markets, too, including the moneyline, the point spread, and alternative lines. However, it does tend to release later lines than many competitors.

You can also bet on the NFL draft, as well as place futures, live bets, and parlays.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

A $750 welcome package awaits all new players in Georgia. It comes as a 75% matched deposit bonus and only requires a $20 minimum deposit.

We would have liked to see a reload offer, especially since Bovada is no longer known as a reduced juice site. However, you can claim a $200 referral bonus, boosted to $275 if your buddy signs up with crypto.

Bovada also runs a rewards program, where you can earn bonus points anytime you place a bet, with more points awarded for parlays.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

All initial deposits at Bovada are free of charge, but subsequent deposits come with fees, unless you use crypto.

You can fund your account via major debit and credit cards like AMEX, as well as Voucher, Zelle, MatchPay, and a handful of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. Limits are generally tight here, with most capped at $2,500 per transaction.

Check by courier is one of the available payout options, and using MatchPay lets you link your PayPal account. It’s also worth noting that you will need to complete a credit card verification form whenever you request a withdrawal via credit card.

User Experience: 4.9/5

Bovada is easy to join and simple to navigate. Its minimalistic design is deceiving – underneath it lies one of the most professional interfaces we’ve come across.

It’s packed with tools and features, including the Props Builder and a parlay booster.

Customer service is available via email and live chat, though the response time can be a bit inconsistent.

3. BetAnySports – Best GA Sports Betting Site for Reduced Juice

25% up to $500 welcome bonus

20+ years of experience

50% less commission on some odds

Live streaming available

Low (6x) wagering requirements

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal limits

Can’t withdraw via credit card

BetAnySports is one of the top names in Georgia sports betting, comfortably landing in our top 3. Reduced juice odds are the biggest draw here, but you can also claim regular bonuses, place high-stakes bets, and wager on over 20 sports.

Online Sports Betting: 4.75/5

Reduced juice means you get more bang for your buck, with BetAnySports cutting the standard commission in half when you click the ‘’Less Juice” option. It’s limited to US sports but includes both college football and basketball.

Other than that, you can switch between offshore lines and ‘ultimate lines,’ with BetAnySports giving you more ways to bet. A good example is to choose between 2-way and 3-way moneyline bets. And if any of it sounds too complex, there are helpful onsite guides to walk you through it.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

BetAnySports frequently changes its welcome offer, but right now you can claim a 25% matched deposit bonus that’s worth as much as $500. You need to deposit at least $25 and meet the wagering requirements of 6x.

The only flaw we see is that you can’t use this offer on reduced juice odds.

However, if you make six qualifying deposits in a row, your seventh deposit is free. In theory, you could deposit $5,000 and have it fully matched. The exact amount you receive depends on the total of your previous six deposits.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

BetAnySports supports three deposit options: crypto, credit cards, and eChecks. The minimum deposit is $25 for crypto, $50 for credit cards, and $100 for eChecks. On the plus side, all deposits are free.

For payouts, you’ll need to use crypto if you want to withdraw anything less than $1,000. This is because wire transfers and checks are the only regular withdrawal methods, and they both have a $1,000 withdrawal limit.

There is also a 4% fee on withdrawals, though crypto withdrawals are free of charge.

User Experience: 4.75/5

There’s a reason BetAnySports has remained successful for more than 20 years: the website is slick, modern, and clean, with sports, events, markets, and odds all easy to find.

You can contact the customer support team via phone, live chat, and email, or even message them on Instagram, X, or Facebook.

What’s more, you can get close to the action with live streaming, available on several top sports.

4. EveryGame – Best Georgia Online Sportsbook for Live Betting

50% up to $1,000 welcome offer

30+ years of experience

Excellent live betting odds

$1,000 live betting monthly giveaways

Regular promotions

Cons:

Limited withdrawal methods

No VIP program

EveryGame is another Georgia gambling site that’s been in operation for decades. It’s fine-tuned its live betting offering so that you can claim and place the best odds in real time on a huge range of markets.

Fun Fact: Everygame also ended up on our list of the top poker sites online.

Online Sports Betting: 4.7/5

As our top pick for live betting, EveryGame features a unique in-play dashboard. You can bet live on more than 15 sports, with markets like the moneyline and totals available as the game progresses.

You can bet on different quarters, halves, and sets depending on the sport, with EveryGame releasing alternative lines in play. Bet limits are designed to accommodate all types of bettors.

Pre-game betting is available as well. While EveryGame offers fewer sports (just over 15) compared to some other Georgia betting sites, it covers all the major US sports, and also includes eSports and horse racing.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

As a new player, you can choose between a 50% up to $1,000 crypto welcome bonus or a 100% up to $500 non-crypto welcome bonus. They come with 8x wagering requirements and a $20 minimum deposit.

Regular offers include a weekly MLB free bet during the off-season, $1,000 in live betting bonus funds each month for lucky winners, and the chance to claim 20x $50 parlay free bets.

You can also participate in betting contests, such as the popular $5k tennis betting challenge.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

EveryGame supports the usual deposit methods like credit and debit cards and Bitcoin, but it also lets you add funds to your account via AstroPay, NeoSurf, PaySafeCard, and eZeeWallet. Bank transfers are also available.

The minimum deposit is around $20 for most methods, while credit cards have a $1,000 max deposit limit.

For withdrawals, you can use Bitcoin and a few altcoins, as well as checks, bank wire transfers, and User2User transfers.

User Experience: 4.7/5

EveryGame has gone for a stripped-back approach to things. You won’t see too many bells and whistles here, with the site lacking some of the advanced betting tools seen elsewhere, such as Props Builders.

However, there are a few nice touches that give it a homely feel, including daily polls that show you what other bettors are thinking, and a ‘Hottest Bets’ feature that displays the bets everyone else is placing.

Customer support is 24/7 and includes live chat, and you can also schedule a call in advance if you want to speak to someone on the phone.

5. BetWhale – Best Loyalty Rewards of All Georgia Online Sports Betting Sites

150% bonus up to $1,500

Cashback for loyal players

Low (10x) wagering requirements

20+ sports available

Supports credit card withdrawals

Cons:

High minimum withdrawal

No reload bonuses

If you’re hoping to get rewarded for your loyalty, BetWhale is our recommended sports betting site on this front. You’ll get access to perks like cashback as a dedicated customer, while a bumper 150% welcome bonus is on the table for new players.

Online Sports Betting: 4.6/5

The best way to describe the sports betting markets and odds at BetWhale is ‘solid.’ There isn’t much that it does wrong. Lines are released early enough so you can fade the favorites before the odds change as the day goes along, and you can pick from alternative lines.

Props are available across a wide range of sports, with BetWhale offering markets on more than 20, including niche options like cycling, volleyball, futsal, and Aussie Rules.

We’re especially impressed with BetWhale’s motorsports coverage, and think fans of NASCAR will be comfortable betting here. For horse racing, there’s a dedicated racebook with full betting options.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

BetWhale recently boosted its welcome package from a 125% match to a 150% matched deposit bonus. However, it’s worth noting that 25% of your bonus funds must be used on casino games.

You have to enter the code ‘THEBOOST’ to grab this deal, as well as deposit at least $50. Wagering requirements are set at 10x.

After that, making regular deposits and placing consistent bets will grant you access to BetWhale’s loyalty program. It’s one of the best ways to get more value from your play, with perks like free bets, cashbacks, and faster payouts.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

BetWhale gives you more payment options than many other online sports betting Georgia sites, including PayPal and Flexepin, along with the usual banking methods like VISA, AMEX, and Bitcoin.

What’s more, you can withdraw via credit and debit card here, which you can’t always do at other online sportsbooks.

However, a $150 minimum withdrawal across the board is likely to frustrate many bettors.

User Experience: 4.5/5

BetWhale has a responsible gambling section, but we’d like to see more features in it, including the chance to set your own deposit limits. For now, you can self-exclude, but you can’t take time-outs.

The website itself is clean and nicely designed, with all the sports and markets within easy reach.

Options to turn your bets into round robins enhance the UX, while phone support and email are the best ways to contact the customer service team.

How We Chose the Best Georgia Online Sports Betting Sites

It’s obvious that we chose Georgia sports betting apps and websites that are available in the Peach State. But we had to make sure that we included only the very best options on our list.

How did we separate the elite from the contenders? We implemented 4 key benchmarks:

Online Sports Betting Markets & Odds

We know Georgia sports bettors want options, from NFL and college sports to NBA and even volleyball betting.

This is why we’ve included sportsbooks that cover all the bases, offering multiple ways to bet, including alternative lines and props.

Bonuses and Promotions

If a GA sports betting site was miserly with their offers, it didn’t make the cut. We focused on platforms with bonuses that are easy to claim and come with fair terms and conditions.

So, whether you want to swipe a reload bonus or boost your parlays, there are plenty of creative promos up for grabs.

Payment Methods

Sports betting GA doesn’t have to be complicated. This is why we included betting sites that simplify the deposit and withdrawal processes. You can choose from a range of trustworthy banking options, enjoy hassle-free payouts, and keep fees to a minimum.

User Experience

Lastly, we made sure to add Georgie gambling sites that cover the bits and pieces some of us don’t always think about. From 24/7 customer service to mobile compatibility and easy sign-up processes, each sports betting site offers a fuss-free user experience.

Our team of experts has ranked the top NY sports betting sites using similar criteria.

Why BetOnline is the Best GA Sports Betting Site

No one does GA sports betting with as much punch as BetOnline. Don’t believe us? Here are 4 reasons it impressed our experts more than any other betting site:

Massive Reputation: BetOnline is already trusted by millions of sports bettors. It’s been offering odds for more than 25 years and remains one of the safest, most secure options out there.

Loaded with Betting Tools: Whether you’re building same game parlays, placing the same bet twice at different odds, or cashing out early, BetOnline has all the tools you need.

Early Lines: The early bird catches the worm, right? By releasing their lines before anyone else, BetOnline makes sure you’ve got plenty of time to beat the market.

Easy Payouts: When it comes to withdrawing your winnings, BetOnline rolls out the red carpet with a fuss-free payout process.

BetOnline also ranks as one of the best payout online casino sites we’ve come across.

Why Try Georgia Online Sports Betting?

Still not sure if online sports betting in GA is for you? Let’s see what the biggest benefits are:

Convenience: Sports gambling in Georgia is literally never off, and it’s available on all devices. If you get the urge to bet on the Atlanta Hawks, you don’t even need to leave your seat.

Huge Bonuses: Georgia betting sites deliver more offers than you’ll find elsewhere, such as referral and reload bonuses.

Killer Betting Tools: You can use Props Builders to personalize your bets, cash out early to lock in profit before an event is over, and access daily tips and betting news right at your fingertips.

Georgia Sports Betting – FAQs

Is Sports Betting Legal in Georgia?

Online sports betting in Georgia is currently prohibited, but a new bill is expected to be on the table as early as 2026.

Until legislation is passed to fully legalize sports betting in the Peach State, the best you can do is sign up for offshore betting sites that are fully licensed and reputable.

Is Sports Betting in Georgia Safe?

Sports betting in Georgia is completely safe, but only if you stick to licensed sportsbooks that have a good reputation.

You can find these by reading review guides like this, researching customer reviews, as well as checking each online betting site for security measures, including SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

Can I Win Real Money Betting on Sports in Georgia?

Yes, you can win real money betting on sports in Georgia. First, you need to sign up for a sportsbook that accepts your preferred currency before making a deposit.

Once you’ve done that, you can explore the markets and odds. After you’ve picked out a bet and placed it, you’ll be playing for real money.

What Sports Can I Bet on in Georgia?

Sports gambling in Georgia lets you bet on all the top sports around the world, along with a variety of niche options. You can bet on the NFL, NBA, soccer, college basketball and football, tennis, golf, and even snooker.

You can also bet on motorsports like NASCAR, combat sports like boxing, plus volleyball, eSports, and horse racing.

How Long Do Payouts Take at Sports Betting GA Sites?

Payouts take anywhere from a few minutes to up to 7 business days. Crypto payouts are always the fastest, eWallet payouts are often completed the same day, but you may be waiting longer for credit card withdrawals. Bank transfer payouts can take up to a week.

What is the Best Site for Sports Betting in Georgia?

The best betting site for Georgia sports fans is BetOnline. It has 25+ years of experience delivering the best odds, early lines, and innovative betting features. High limits, toll-free phone support, and fast payouts round out the offering.

New players can claim a 50% welcome bonus by depositing $50 or more, then jump into betting contests and work their way up to VIP status.

Comparison of the Best Georgia Betting Sites

BetOnline: This is the top pick for sports betting in Georgia. Bet on more than 25 sports, grab a 50% up to $250 welcome bonus, and place same game parlays.

Bovada: Ideal for prop betting, with options for game, team, and player props available on all the top sports, as well as a world-class Props Builder tool.

BetAnySports: You can slash your commission by half with reduced juice, with BetAnySports giving you more bang for your buck on US sports.

EveryGame: At EveryGame, you can bet in-play on 15+ sports and take advantage of competitive real-time odds across a wide range of markets.

BetWhale: Get rewarded with cashback and free bets just for betting regularly at BetWhale. New players can also snap up a generous 150% deposit boost.

How to Get Started at the Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites

Ready to start sports betting in Georgia? Let’s walk you through the 4-step registration process at BetOnline, where you can be up and running in less than 2 minutes:

1. Click ‘JOIN’

Go to the official website of BetOnline (or choose another site from our list)

Locate and click the green ‘JOIN’ button at the top right of the screen

2. Complete the Form

You’ll be taken to a single-page form

There are 6 mandatory fields you need to fill in

Provide your full name, email address, and date of birth

3. Launch Your Account

To launch your account, click the ‘Create Account’ button at the end of the form

You may also need to check your inbox for a verification email

If so, go to your inbox and follow the link the site sent you

4. Make a First Deposit

Log in to your new BetOnline account

Head to the ‘Banking’ section to link a payment method

Deposit at least $50 to claim the 50% welcome bonus

Start betting!

Tips & Tricks for Sports Betting in Georgia

New to sports wagering online? Our experts have got you covered with the top tips aimed at beginner online Georgia bettors.

Join Multiple Georgia Sports Betting Sites

Why join just one betting site when you could join two, three … or even four Georgia sportsbooks?

They’re all free to sign up for and offer unique experiences complete with standout features. You could use one Georgia gambling site for live betting, another one for props … and so on.

Claim the Welcome Bonus

Whenever you open a sports betting account for the first time, there’ll be a welcome bonus available. It’s easy to claim, and you usually just need to meet the minimum first deposit requirement.

Then, you’ll have additional bonus funds to use alongside your own money.

Compare the Betting Odds

All betting apps and websites have different odds for the same market. For example, one GA sports betting site might price the Thunder at (-125) to win the NBA Championship, while another might price them at (-140).

If you compare the odds at each Georgia sports betting site before you place a bet, you’ll always be maximising your potential profits.

Use the Odds Boosts

A lot of the top Georgia sports betting apps and websites offer odds boosts. These are usually centered on the day's biggest events, and they increase your potential winnings. They come with no wagering requirements and are well worth utilizing as part of your betting strategy.

Always Leave Money in your Account

Let’s say you’ve won $100 and decide to withdraw it all immediately. 2 days later, a great betting opportunity comes up, so you deposit $50, but now you’re hit with fees.

To avoid unnecessary charges, it’s often smarter to leave a portion of your winnings in your account. That way, you’re ready to pounce on the next big bet without losing money to fees.

Ready to Join the Top Georgia Sports Betting Sites?

These are the best Georgia sports betting sites you can join right now, each rated by our experts for their odds, markets, and bonuses. They’re all accessible in Georgia, offer secure payment options, and take just a minute or two to sign up.

Of all the Georgia sportsbooks we tested, BetOnline ranked #1 overall. Whether you’re betting on the Atlanta Braves, the Falcons, or any other team, you’ll find some of the best odds, plus a $250 welcome bonus.

Whatever you choose, remember: sports betting should always be fun. Play responsibly and know your limits.







