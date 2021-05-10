City Slang

Monday, May 10, 2021

City Slang

Movement organizers announce free multi-venue 'micro' festival Memorial Day weekend

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge We want what they have. - STEVEN PHAM
  • Steven Pham
  • We want what they have.

COVID-19 be damned, it looks like Detroit might get to rave after all.

Back in February, Paxahau, the producer of Detroit's annual Movement electronic music festival, pulled the plug on the Memorial Day weekend event for the second year in a row. And we totally get why. The 15-year-old festival shattered previous attendance records with its 2019 edition, with Paxahau reporting an average of 35,000 people attending the festival each day — which is not exactly COVID friendly.



Though Movement's many pandemic-related cancellations have stung — and continue to sting — like a motherfucker, there may be a strobe light at the end of the tunnel.

This weekend, Paxahau revealed its plans for “Micro Movement.” The Memorial Day weekend (May 28-31) event will take place at three Detroit venues, including TV Lounge, Magic Stick Alley Deck, and Spot Lite, a new venue, bar, and gallery space in Detroit's McDougall-Hunt neighborhood.

Per the Instagram announcement, the lineup has yet to be released, but there will be no cover for any of the venues during the entire weekend. However, capacity is “extremely limited” and masks will be required. Oh, and anyone looking to hit up TV Lounge or Spot Lite must be 21 or older, and 18 and older for Magic Stick performances.

This will be the first in-person Paxahau production since 2020, but the festival promotors have been busy providing live-streamed performances and artist content. Last year, in lieu of live concerts, Paxahau teamed up with Twitch to launch Paxahau TV where they began hosting exclusive performances, DJ sets, artist interviews, as well as virtual festivals.

To stay updated on Micro Movement, visit Paxahau's Instagram, Facebook, and website.


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

