Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Movement organizers are taking the rave to Twitch, with exclusive sets and virtual festivals

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge Movement Music Festival. - STEPHEN BONDIO
  • Stephen Bondio
  • Movement Music Festival.

The rave will go on!

Paxahau, the producers behind Detroit's Movement electronic music festival, are the latest to take their festival to streaming services, joining Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, and others in lieu of physical festival this year.



But Paxahau is taking it a step further with a partnership with Twitch, where they'll stream exclusive live sets as well as a four-part Movement-themed festival.

Since launching last week, Paxahau has announced the first of its virtual festival series, "Movement Selects Vol. 1," which will take place Sep. 25-26 on Twitch.tv/Paxahau. It's scheduled to include performances by techno giants Juan Atkins, Eddie Fowlkes, Kevin Saunderson aka Inner City, as well as Loren, Rebecca Goldberg, DJ Psycho, and others.


“The Twitch community brings a unique energy to live streaming that we didn’t find anywhere else,” Paxahau president Jason Huvaere said in a press release. “We’re excited for the opportunity to work with the Twitch team and give the Twitch community of 17.5 million average daily visitors a chance to experience what makes Movement and Detroit dance music culture so special.”

Paxahau will also regularly air several other live music and podcast programs, including "Remote," which will host sets from "unique" locations, and Paxahau will host live performances from their Detroit headquarters. Meanwhile, "Paxachat" will feature live discussions, studio sessions, and panels.

Dates for the other three forthcoming virtual festival events have yet to be announced.

