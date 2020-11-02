Greta Van Fleet posted a photo of their bare butts to encourage voters and apparently, we're writing about it

click to enlarge
OK — so Metro Times
failed to write about “My Way, Soon,
” Greta Van Fleet's first new song in over a year released last month. But here we are, just hours away from one of the most important elections in the history of America, writing about a PG-rated Led Zeppelin-steeped boy band out of the Christmas-obsessed town of Frankenmuth, and their choice to flash their bare asses in an attempt to encourage voter turnout on Tuesday.
The Kiszka brothers Josh, Jake, and Sam, along with drummer Danny Wagner, took to Instagram on Monday to drop trou while pretending to hitchhike — or at least we hope they're just pretending — to deliver nudity that, if posted by a woman would absolutely get flagged, and a grammatically incorrect statement about tomorrow's election: “Don't be an ass, vote.”
Of course, any post made by people of influence that urges the public to participate in democracy is great, especially considering Republicans, President Donald Trump included, have made it known that they would prefer fewer people vote
.
But for a rock band with a median age of 22.5 that has managed to grasp both the listenership of Boomers who really dig that GVF sounds like Zeppelin-lite and
Gen Z who know nothing about the band's classic rock influences beyond whatever $14.99 distressed band T-shirt Target is peddling (who is David Bow-ie, anyway
?), would it have killed them to paint “Biden 2020” upon their pale, glistening buttcheeks? They had room!
After all, we're less than 24 hours away from the election and more than 2.6 million ballots
have already been cast, not to mention Frankenmuth voted enthusiastically for Trump in 2016. As reported
, 75% of Frankenmuth Township voters voted for Trump, with just 21% voting for Hillary Clinton.
They would have joined the ranks of notable Michigan celebs to come out in clear support of Biden, like Jeff Daniels
, Stevie Wonder
, Kristen Bell
, and Eminem
who, in a rare move for the rapper, licensed “Lose Yourself” for a Biden ad released Monday.
Anyway, butts
. Ramble on, dudes.
