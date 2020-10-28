Michigan celebs Jeff Daniels and Tim Allen lend recognizable voices to dueling political ads

“Michigan, a place where people respect each other, love each other,” Allen said. “Michigan — that's John James, defending our country, offering a healing hand, creating jobs that matter.”
Michigan: our values, our people, our home. That’s what I’m running to protect. We take care of each other & it's time for a leader who will take care of us & put people before politics. We are blessed to live in the greatest state in this nation.
“Politically I’m kind of an anarchist if you see my stand-up,” Allen told Entertainment Weeklyin 2018.“I’m for responsible government that actually does what we pay them to do, I’ve worked different jobs, and I’ve had a colorful past, and I pay a lot in taxes. I wish we got more for our money.”
Daniels, an outspoken critic of Trump — just listen to his recent folk song “Trumpty Dumpty Blues,” which drags the president's coronavirus response — takes a more solemn approach for his two-plus minute pro-Biden #AmericaNeedsMichigan ad. The spot was produced by Don Winslow Films and focuses on “midwestern values” and the struggle of blue-collar workers and various industries suffering under Trump's America.
Using footage of farmers, empty sports arenas, factory workers, food assistance lines, and shocking images of body-bags piling up at a Detroit hospital during the beginning of the coronavirus crisis, Daniels takes aim at Trump, never by name, but by his laundry list of misdeeds.
“Here in Michigan, we don't believe in paying off porn stars to keep their mouths shut about who we really are. And we don't think much of a man who disrespects women,” says Daniels, revealing an image of frequent Trump target Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seated at a coney island. “In fact, we don't think he's much of a man at all.”
The video spot also features footage of Biden receiving the Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, comforting children, and honoring U.S. servicemen and women while wearing a face mask.
“I'm Jeff Daniels. I grew up in Michigan. Lived here most of my life. Still do,” he says. “I voted for Joe Biden.”
