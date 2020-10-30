See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Friday, October 30, 2020

2.6 million voters already cast a ballot in Michigan, but Detroit's turnout is low so far

Posted By on Fri, Oct 30, 2020 at 5:01 PM

click to enlarge LINDA PARTON, SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Linda Parton, Shutterstock

With a few days before Election day, more than 2.6 million Michigan residents – or more than a third of the registered voters – have already cast a ballot, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

About 3.3 million absentee ballots have been requested.



Election officials expect a record-breaking number of people will vote in the presidential election. The current record is 5.1 million in the 2008 presidential election, when 66.2% of registered voters cast a ballot.

“Michigan citizens are making their voices heard, confident that our elections will be an accurate reflection of the will of the people,” Benson said in a statement. “Every valid absentee ballot will be counted by a pair of election workers – one from each major political party – trained to tally them without political bias.”

Turnout isn’t high in high in Detroit, though, and that could spell trouble for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. About 38,500 Detroit residents have cast a ballot so far, or about 27.5% of registers voters. Detroit officials are estimating a 50% voter turnout.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 95% of the vote in Detroit.

Donald Trump defeated Clinton in Michigan by just 0.2% of the vote, or some 10,000 votes.

