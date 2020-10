Act that includes $10 billion in relief for independent music venues introduced in U.S. House

click to enlarge Jim Cohen

20 Front Street, Lake Orion

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit

Aretha's Jazz Cafe, Detroit

Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, Detroit

Audiotree Presents, Detroit

Black Crystal Group, Ann Arbor

Crofoot Ballroom, Pontiac

Deluxx Fluxx, Detroit

Diesel Theatre, Chesterfield

El Club, Detroit

Elektricity, Pontiac

Elevation, Grand Rapids

eXodos Rooftop Lounge, Detroit

Flint Local 432, Flint

Fusion Shows, Lansing

Gopherwood Concerts, Cadillac

Grand Circus Media, Grosse Pointe Park

Historic Masonic Temple of Bay City, Bay City

Kalamazoo State Theatre, Kalamazoo

Listening Room, Grand Rapids

Mac’s Bar, Lansing

Magic Bag, Ferndale

MeanRed Productions, Detroit

Meridian Entertainment Inc, Lansing

Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor

Midland Center for the Arts, Midland

Midtown Music Venture, Detroit

MiEntertainment Group, Grand Rapids

Murray & Peter Present, Southfield

National Rock Review // Dearborn

Necto, Ann Arbor

Obscurrus Diem Productions, Kalkaska

Ore Dock Brewing Company, Marquette

Otus Supply, Ferndale

Overdrive, Lansing

Park Theatre Foundation, Holland

PJ's Lager House, Detroit

Seven Steps Up Live Music + Events, Spring Lake

St. Cecilia Music Center, Grand Rapids

Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill, Grand Rapids

The Acorn, Three Oaks

The Ark, Ann Arbor

The Blind Pig, Ann Arbor

The Block, Muskegon

The Crofoot Presents, Pontiac

The Franke Center for the Arts, Marshall

The Grassshopper Underground, Ferndale

The Intersection, Grand Rapids

The Loft, Lansing

The Machine Shop Concert Lounge, Flint

The Majestic Theatre Center, Detroit

The Marble Bar, Detroit

The Mint, Grand Rapids

The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids

The Robin Theatre, Lansing

The Sanctuary, Detroit

The Showroom at Younger's Tavern, Romeo

The Stache, Grand Rapids

The Token Lounge, Westland

The Vault, Saginaw

The Ypsi, Ypsilanti

Trinity Horse Theatre, Livonia

Trinosophes, Detroit

TV Lounge, Detroit

Wayside Central, Mount Pleasant

Wealthy Theatre, Grand Rapids

Ziggy's, Ypsilanti



After weeks of delays, a proposed federal bailout for independent music venues has taken a step forward.The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday amended the Heroes Act, a broad pandemic relief bill, to include provisions from the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act.If passed, the new package would include $10 billion in emergency grants for independent venues, producers, and promoters, most of which have been without income during the COVID-19 crisis. Detroit venue owners have been among those lobbying for the legislation "We hope our elected officials come together on COVID-19 assistance in the coming days, not weeks or even months," said Audrey Fix Schaefer, communications director for National Independent Venue Association. "Our small, independent businesses, which normally contribute billions of dollars to local economies, are on the precipice of mass collapse if this critical funding doesn’t come through."Under the proposal, venues could apply for federal dollars to cover rent, mortgages and utilities and other expenses that have continued to mount during the pandemic.The Save Our Stages Act was introduced in the Senate by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, in July, but its progress was halted amid partisan gridlock and a congressional recess.The House version was introduced by U.S. Reps. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, and Roger Williams, R-Texas.Fix Schaefer said she was "cautiously optimistic" about the prospects of the bill moving forward, adding that every $1 spent on a concert ticket at an independent venue equates to $12 for area restaurants, bars and hotels.Michigan-based NIVA members include: