Michigan venues and promoters are asking for millions in relief funds, facing possible permanent closures

Jim Cohen

20 Front Street, Lake Orion

Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit

Aretha's Jazz Cafe, Detroit

Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, Detroit

Audiotree Presents, Detroit

Black Crystal Group, Ann Arbor

Crofoot Ballroom, Pontiac

Deluxx Fluxx, Detroit

Diesel Theatre, Chesterfield

El Club, Detroit

Elektricity, Pontiac

Elevation, Grand Rapids

eXodos Rooftop Lounge, Detroit

Flint Local 432, Flint

Fusion Shows, Lansing

Gopherwood Concerts, Cadillac

Grand Circus Media, Grosse Pointe Park

Historic Masonic Temple of Bay City, Bay City

Kalamazoo State Theatre, Kalamazoo

Listening Room, Grand Rapids

Mac’s Bar, Lansing

Magic Bag, Ferndale

MeanRed Productions, Detroit

Meridian Entertainment Inc, Lansing

Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor

Midland Center for the Arts, Midland

Midtown Music Venture, Detroit

MiEntertainment Group, Grand Rapids

Murray & Peter Present, Southfield

National Rock Review // Dearborn

Necto, Ann Arbor

Obscurrus Diem Productions, Kalkaska

Ore Dock Brewing Company, Marquette

Otus Supply, Ferndale

Overdrive, Lansing

Park Theatre Foundation, Holland

PJ's Lager House, Detroit

Seven Steps Up Live Music + Events, Spring Lake

St. Cecilia Music Center, Grand Rapids

Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill, Grand Rapids

The Acorn, Three Oaks

The Ark, Ann Arbor

The Blind Pig, Ann Arbor

The Block, Muskegon

The Crofoot Presents, Pontiac

The Franke Center for the Arts, Marshall

The Grassshopper Underground, Ferndale

The Intersection, Grand Rapids

The Loft, Lansing

The Machine Shop Concert Lounge, Flint

The Majestic Theatre Center, Detroit

The Marble Bar, Detroit

The Mint, Grand Rapids

The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids

The Robin Theatre, Lansing

The Sanctuary, Detroit

The Showroom at Younger's Tavern, Romeo

The Stache, Grand Rapids

The Token Lounge, Westland

The Vault, Saginaw

The Ypsi, Ypsilanti

Trinity Horse Theatre, Livonia

Trinosophes, Detroit

TV Lounge, Detroit

Wayside Central, Mount Pleasant

Wealthy Theatre, Grand Rapids

Ziggy's, Ypsilanti

It's been more than six months since most of us attended a concert where we ordered beers the size of our forearm, bumped into an ex only to grind all up on a stranger, all while standing totally united in telling the “Play 'Free Bird'” guy to shut the hell up. And, unfortunately, it's going to be a while longer — up to a year, according to health experts — until we can likely do it again, safely.But there is yet another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, aside from our FOMO and the totally avoidable death of 200,000 Americans. ( Fuck you, Trump! ) More than 3,000 small and mid-size music venues and promotional companies across the country, including those throughout Michigan, face permanent closure. As a result, those venues have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).Should they not receive any assistance, venues are estimated to suffer a 90% loss in revenue since closing in mid-March, and — due to the stipulations tied to receiving small business loans like PPP, like being able to actually employ people — many may not reopen at all, even when it is safe to do so.As part of their efforts, NIVA's Michigan-based members have launched #SaveMIStages , a campaign to encourage Michigan's state officials to create a relief fund, consisting of $10 million, to help with overhead costs associated with these music venues to ensure we can rage in our favorite spot once this is all over.“The Machine Shop in Flint has hosted thousands of rock and country concerts for almost 19 years. The economic impact to this area goes well beyond our walls,” owner Kevin Zink said in a press release.“The local restaurants, hotels, gas stations, etc. all benefit greatly from us bringing in people from hundreds of miles around, over 100 times per year. Our fundraising and charity work also benefits organizations locally and nationally. We have gone over six months by no fault of our own without any income or assistance. We need the #SaveMIStages fund to be created in order to make it to the other side of this pandemic.”The #SaveMIStages campaign runs through the week and asks those who support Michigan venues to contact state-level elected officials and ask that those relief funds be set aside and to be distributed among those venues in need of help.To learn more, visit SaveMIStages.com Michigan-based NIVA members include: