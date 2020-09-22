Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

City Slang

Michigan venues and promoters are asking for millions in relief funds, facing possible permanent closures

Posted By on Tue, Sep 22, 2020 at 10:23 AM

JIM COHEN
  • Jim Cohen

It's been more than six months since most of us attended a concert where we ordered beers the size of our forearm, bumped into an ex only to grind all up on a stranger, all while standing totally united in telling the “Play 'Free Bird'” guy to shut the hell up. And, unfortunately, it's going to be a while longer — up to a year, according to health experts — until we can likely do it again, safely.

But there is yet another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, aside from our FOMO and the totally avoidable death of 200,000 Americans. (Fuck you, Trump!) More than 3,000 small and mid-size music venues and promotional companies across the country, including those throughout Michigan, face permanent closure. As a result, those venues have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).



Should they not receive any assistance, venues are estimated to suffer a 90% loss in revenue since closing in mid-March, and — due to the stipulations tied to receiving small business loans like PPP, like being able to actually employ people — many may not reopen at all, even when it is safe to do so.

As part of their efforts, NIVA's Michigan-based members have launched #SaveMIStages, a campaign to encourage Michigan's state officials to create a relief fund, consisting of $10 million, to help with overhead costs associated with these music venues to ensure we can rage in our favorite spot once this is all over.

“The Machine Shop in Flint has hosted thousands of rock and country concerts for almost 19 years. The economic impact to this area goes well beyond our walls,” owner Kevin Zink said in a press release.

“The local restaurants, hotels, gas stations, etc. all benefit greatly from us bringing in people from hundreds of miles around, over 100 times per year. Our fundraising and charity work also benefits organizations locally and nationally. We have gone over six months by no fault of our own without any income or assistance. We need the #SaveMIStages fund to be created in order to make it to the other side of this pandemic.”

The #SaveMIStages campaign runs through the week and asks those who support Michigan venues to contact state-level elected officials and ask that those relief funds be set aside and to be distributed among those venues in need of help.

To learn more, visit SaveMIStages.com.

Michigan-based NIVA members include:

20 Front Street, Lake Orion
Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, Detroit
Aretha's Jazz Cafe, Detroit
Armageddon Beachparty Lounge, Detroit
Audiotree Presents, Detroit
Black Crystal Group, Ann Arbor
Crofoot Ballroom, Pontiac
Deluxx Fluxx, Detroit
Diesel Theatre, Chesterfield
El Club, Detroit
Elektricity, Pontiac
Elevation, Grand Rapids
eXodos Rooftop Lounge, Detroit
Flint Local 432, Flint
Fusion Shows, Lansing
Gopherwood Concerts, Cadillac
Grand Circus Media, Grosse Pointe Park
Historic Masonic Temple of Bay City, Bay City
Kalamazoo State Theatre, Kalamazoo
Listening Room, Grand Rapids
Mac’s Bar, Lansing
Magic Bag, Ferndale
MeanRed Productions, Detroit
Meridian Entertainment Inc, Lansing
Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor
Midland Center for the Arts, Midland
Midtown Music Venture, Detroit
MiEntertainment Group, Grand Rapids
Murray & Peter Present, Southfield
National Rock Review // Dearborn
Necto, Ann Arbor
Obscurrus Diem Productions, Kalkaska
Ore Dock Brewing Company, Marquette
Otus Supply, Ferndale
Overdrive, Lansing
Park Theatre Foundation, Holland
PJ's Lager House, Detroit
Seven Steps Up Live Music + Events, Spring Lake
St. Cecilia Music Center, Grand Rapids
Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill, Grand Rapids
The Acorn, Three Oaks
The Ark, Ann Arbor
The Blind Pig, Ann Arbor
The Block, Muskegon
The Crofoot Presents, Pontiac
The Franke Center for the Arts, Marshall
The Grassshopper Underground, Ferndale
The Intersection, Grand Rapids
The Loft, Lansing
The Machine Shop Concert Lounge, Flint
The Majestic Theatre Center, Detroit
The Marble Bar, Detroit
The Mint, Grand Rapids
The Pyramid Scheme, Grand Rapids
The Robin Theatre, Lansing
The Sanctuary, Detroit
The Showroom at Younger's Tavern, Romeo
The Stache, Grand Rapids
The Token Lounge, Westland
The Vault, Saginaw
The Ypsi, Ypsilanti
Trinity Horse Theatre, Livonia
Trinosophes, Detroit
TV Lounge, Detroit
Wayside Central, Mount Pleasant
Wealthy Theatre, Grand Rapids
Ziggy's, Ypsilanti

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More City Slang »

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. New doc looks at the life of the late Detroit rapper Dex Osama Read More

  2. Detroit Historical Museum to celebrate 20 years of electronic music festivals with new photography exhibit Read More

  3. Ann Arbor has decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms and plants Read More

  4. Otus Supply ramps up music performances with outdoor tent, livestream sessions Read More

  5. Live Nation looks to convert empty venues into polling places, could include Detroit spots Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit