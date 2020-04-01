Sorry, metro Detroit ticket holders, Stubhub will no longer offer refunds for cancelled or postponed events

How is this legal? When we bought the tickets we had money back guarantee. How do fight this?

I can’t wait until the lawyers sue you into oblivion in a class action lawsuit for your unethical and dishonest behavior. Refund people’s money. They bought tickets with promise of money back if the event does not occur.

i will NEVER order from @StubHub again, selfish fucks. People need the money you’re holding onto. Also, if the @NBA could just say the season is “cancelled” you’d make a lot of lives much better. Losing fans by the second, smh.

ATTN: @stubhub and @Mets - I purchased 5 tickets for the March 28th game that obviously did not take place due to COVID-19. I do not want a120% credit for the canceled purchase. I want a full refund. If you ever want me to use #StubHub again, give me my full refund NOW! Thanks!

Nothing makes me happier than knowing that TicketMaster, LiveNation, StubHub and Vivid Seats are losing copious amounts of money due to the quarantine. Possibly the only good thing to come out of this situation.

StubHub updated their policy today. Instead of full refunds for canceled events, they changed it to a COUPON worth 20% more than the value of the ticket. As pointed out by @don_shano , this is not only absurd (fans deserve their $ back), it’s unethical and likely illegal. pic.twitter.com/onFRrGVh6S

