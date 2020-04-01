Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

City Slang

Sorry, metro Detroit ticket holders, Stubhub will no longer offer refunds for cancelled or postponed events

Posted By on Wed, Apr 1, 2020 at 1:47 PM

click to enlarge BEN HOUDIJK / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com
As the great Cat Stevens once wrote, “the first cut is the deepest.”

For many, the first cut suffered may have been the ongoing wave of concert and event postponements and cancellations across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing the event industry at large to press pause indefinitely. Last month, promoter giants Live Nation and AEG grounded all tours amid the crisis. Well, the second cut doesn't feel too good either, especially for those who may have purchased tickets through shady ticket exchange and resale site Stubhub.

As of last week, Stubhub, which cut its staff by two thirds, also reversed its refund policy. Normally, a canceled event equaled a full and automatic refund. As of two weeks ago, however, Stubhub began offering buyers the option of receiving a full refund for a canceled event or a voucher, which is valued at 120% of their order to be applied for a future purchase on the site. This is no longer the case unless buyers and/or canceled events are located in one of 14 states that enforce consumer/refund laws, in which case the buyer may be entitled to a refund. Michigan, unfortunately, is not one of those states.
“We have a situation right now where we had over 20,000 events canceled, basically at the same time. In addition to our buyers, we also have a million sellers on our platform, all of whom are trying to figure out how they're going to get recouped from the original seller — the venue, the team, the artist — and the timing delays are going to be significant,” StubHub president Sukhinder Singh Cassidy told Axios.



"In normal times, we would take the risk of giving refunds to buyers before recouping the same refund from the seller," Sukinder said. "At regular volume, we can afford to take that risk. But these are unprecedented times."

With most sporting events in the air as well, postponed games pose their own set of frustrations for ticket buyers, who under this new policy are unable to redeem the coupon option from Stubhub — meaning they have to either wait until the event is canceled, at which point the voucher kicks in, re-sell the ticket, or apply the ticket to the event's new date.

In February, Stubhub was acquired by ticketing rival Viagogo after leveraging a $4 million buyout. Gary Alder, executive director of the National Association of Ticket Brokers, told Billboard that he has garnered support to try and get Congress to include ticketing companies in the same bailout package for airlines and hotel hospitality, describing the services they provide as “valuable” and “essential.”

Naturally, people are upset by Stubhub's new policy, especially given the current climate in which a record 3.3 million American's have applied for unemployment due to COVID-19-related layoffs and job loss.



One Twitter user claimed to have disputed the refund directly with her credit card company, showing proof that they had purchased tickets before Stubhub enabled the new policy.



This user may have summed the whole mess up best:



We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Lizzo treats ER nurses and doctors to lunch across the country, including those at Henry Ford Hospital Read More

  2. Detroit rapper Curtis Roach took TikTok by storm with 'Bored in the House' — the coronavirus quarantine anthem we need Read More

  3. In the age of coronavirus, metro Detroit artists, businesses, and DJs are turning to livestreaming — and it's making us closer than ever Read More

  4. Madonna thinks COVID-19 is the 'great equalizer,' sings about fried fish, and is using a typewriter to pen her 'coronavirus diaries' Read More

  5. At last, the first coronavirus rap has emerged from Detroit — and it's infectious AF Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 1, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit