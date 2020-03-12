Live Nation and AEG will suspend all tours through April due to coronavirus concerns

click to enlarge
-
Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com
Sorry to play the “Bad Guy”
but it appears COVID-19 coronavirus has forced another batch of scheduled events expected to draw large crowds to be postponed.
In an effort to curb exposure to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, concert promoting giants Live Nation and AEG will ground all of their scheduled tours until April, Rolling Stone
reports. The postponement includes all tours, both U.S. and international, but several events scheduled through the rest of this week will go as planned. Next week, however, will mark the beginning of the suspension, which is expected to last until April, at which point the organizations will reconvene and strategize.
Rolling Stone
revealed a joint statement released by Live Nation, AEG, in cooperation with major booking agencies:
“The world’s leading forces in live entertainment have come together to form a global task force to drive strategic support and unified direction ensuring precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in the best interest of artists, fans, staff, and the global community. At this time, we collectively recommend large scale events through the end of March be postponed. “We continue to support that small-scale events follow guidance set by their local government officials. We feel fortunate to have the flexibility to reschedule concerts, festivals, and live events as needed, and look forward to connecting fans with all their favorite artists and live entertainment soon.”
Tours, including those led by Jason Aldean, Cher, Kiss, Post Malone, Tool, Lynard Skynyrd, Chris Stapleton, Third Eye Blind, Nick Cannon, and Against Me! are among those expected to be affected. The announcement could also risk a Detroit appearance by teen titan and alt-pop superstar Billie Eilish, who was expected to perform at Little Caesars Arena on March 23 as part of her Where Do We Go? world tour. The Detroit performance, as with most of her tour, which kicked off in Miami on Monday night, is sold out.
During a press conference on Wednesday
, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged the cancellation of Michigan-based events that would involve crowds of 100 or more. Little Caesars Arena's capacity is close to 20,000.
Just before the decision made by Live Nation and AEG, Little Big Town's Fox Theatre performance scheduled for tonight has been moved to Oct. 1, Zac Brown Band's March 14th LCA date has been moved to a date yet to be determined, as did country star Blake Shelton who has rescheduled his remaining March tour dates, including a Detroit stop at LCA on March 21.
For updated information about postponed and/or canceled events at Fox Theatre, Little Caesars Arena, DTE Energy Music Theatre, and Comerica Park visit 313Presents.com
.
We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.