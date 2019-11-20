City Slang

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Leader of the pack — Detroit-born Lizzo is the most Grammy-nominated artist of the year

Posted By on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge Lizzo during her Detroit performance on May 15. - JOSH JUSTICE
  • Josh Justice
  • Lizzo during her Detroit performance on May 15.

No amount of alleged plagiarism, Postmates snafus, emotional tweeting, or recent Soul Train Award drama can stop Lizzo from earning the title of “100 percent that bitch” of the year, and her potential 2020 Grammy Award haul is proof.

Nominations for the 62nd Grammy Awards rolled in on Wednesday morning and it appears as though members of the Recording Academy are drunk on Lizzo “Juice” because the 31-year-old Detroit-born superstar is leading the way with 8 nominations, including album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, and best new artist.

Lizzo is up against fellow record-breaking breakout stars of the past year in several major categories, including 17-year-old Billie Eilish — whom Elle has deemed the answer to a dying industry — and they guy that gave us the ear worm of the summer “Old Town Road” Lil Nas X, who made Grammy history Wednesday morning by being the first openly gay rapper to snag nods in top categories. Both follow the “Truth Hurts” singer with six nominations each.



Twerking-flautist Lizzo graced Metro Times’ cover earlier this year, just a month after releasing her debut record ‘Cuz I Love You, which earned nominations in both best album and best urban contemporary album categories. She also earned a spots in top R&B categories with her Gucci Mane collaboration, “Exactly How I Feel” and ‘Cuz I Love You's emotional centerpiece, “Jerome.”

Lizzo took to Twitter to TYPE IN ALL CAPS because she's so “thankful” to be a part of what she calls ”an incredible year for music.”


The 62nd Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 26, on CBS. For a full list of nominations, visit Grammy.com.

