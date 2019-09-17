City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

City Slang

Lizzo issues an apology after accusing Postmates driver of stealing her order

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 6:20 PM

click to enlarge Lizzo during her Detroit performance on May 15. - JOSH JUSTICE
  • Josh Justice
  • Lizzo during her Detroit performance on May 15.

After a viral tweet about a Postmates order gone wrong, turns out Lizzo might be 100 percent that snitch.

Booty-positive twerk queen Lizzo, who by all accounts is having a hallmark year thanks to her blowout debut record Cuz I Love You, a serious run of sold-out shows, and gaining admirers in President Barack Obama and Beyoncé, turned her hot girl summer into plain ol' hot water by calling out a Postmates worker when she failed to receive a food order placed with the app-based delivery service.

In a now-deleted tweet, Lizzo wrote Monday night: “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more.” The accusation was accompanied by a screenshot from the app, revealing Tiffany's profile image.



Naturally, Twitter came with both pitchforks and memes.


It wasn't until Tuesday afternoon that Lizzo posted an apology, stating that she put Tiffany's safety at risk because of her legion of Lizzo stans, adding that she needs to be more responsible with her use of social media.


So, what actually happened? The world may never know. But a source revealed to Rolling Stone that Tiffany did in fact wait at the confirmed delivery location for five minutes but failed to reach Lizzo or the others who had been affiliated with the order.

This, of course, is not the first apology the “Good As Hell” singer has issued after being quick to pull her Twitter trigger. In April, Lizzo took aim at Pitchfork's contributing editor, Rawiya Kameir, who scored Cuz I Love You a 6.5.

"PEOPLE WHO 'REVIEW' ALBUMS AND DONT MAKE MUSIC THEMSELVES SHOULD BE UNEMPLOYED," Lizzo demanded in a now-deleted tweet, only to issue an apology hours later. Oh, she also invited all music journalists to experience her world. That tweet has also been deleted.

At the end of the day, maybe Lizzo should just log off and blame it on the dang juice.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Japan's Babymetal is the metal-pop girl group of our nightmares — and it's coming to the Fillmore Read More

  2. Dashboard Confessional will perform 2 records back to back in Detroit — and we are vindicated Read More

  3. One of the last legends standing, Bob Dylan, heads to Ann Arbor, East Lansing this fall Read More

  4. There is only one Patti Smith and she is performing back-to-back shows at Royal Oak Music Theatre Read More

  5. Jenny Lewis puts it on the line at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

FLAVOR
Made in Michigan
Marijuana for Dummies
Bands to Watch
Best of Detroit
City Guide
Drink
More...