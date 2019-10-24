Lizzo responds to accusations that she plagiarized 'Truth Hurts,' files lawsuit

Since landing her 2017 sleeper hit “Truth Hurts” on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for a record-breaking seven-weeks — which is on pace to become the longest-charting No. 1 by a female rapper — Detroit-born superstar Lizzo has found herself embroiled in controversy regarding the song's opening line and the year's most viral lyric. As of this week, Lizzo has finally broken the silence. She's also filed a lawsuit against her accusers.



In a post made to her social media accounts Wednesday, Lizzo addressed multiple claims that she had plagiarized a line from “Truth Hurts.” Since 2017, three people, two of whom are a songwriting team, have come forward to claim that they came up with, “I just took a DNA test/ Turns out I'm 100% that bitch” — which Lizzo reportedly filed a trademark for in August.









Truth Hurts was written in June fyi— someone made a meme on IG that said “I’m 100% that bitch” and we were inspired, I give that meme credit when I talk about making the song. I’ve never seen ur viral tweet but I’m glad it exists.