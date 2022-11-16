You can take a guided tour of spots where ‘8 Mile’ was filmed in Detroit

The experience is being offered by City Tour Detroit and wraps up with a stop at Eminem’s cheeky restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 2:40 pm

click to enlarge Eminem in 8 Mile. - Screenshot via YouTube
Screenshot via YouTube
Eminem in 8 Mile.

You don’t have to lose yourself to see all the Detroit spots that were filmed in Eminem’s 8 Mile. You can just go on a guided tour with City Tour Detroit.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the film, loosely based on the rapper’s life, which has inspired a new offering from the Detroit sightseeing company called “8 Mile: The Movie Sites Tour.”

The four-hour bus tour takes participants to several sites frequented by the movie’s main character B-Rabbit (played by Eminem) like the iconic cow head at Ira Wilson and Sons Dairy, the Michigan Theatre parking structure, and locations used for the 8 Mile Mobile Court, Detroit New Stamping, and the Shelter. It also features 8 Mile trivia.

“I’ve wanted to offer this tour for a long time,” said City Tour Detroit owner Karin Risko, who includes 8 Mile as one of her favorite movies. “Visitors on our other Detroit tours often ask about things related to the movie such as Eight Mile Road, various filming locations, and if I personally know Eminem (I don’t).”

Though not featured in the film, the location of the former Hip Hop Shop where Eminem got his start is also a tour stop. The once-popular clothing store and music venue hosted legendary open mic nights back in the day that served as inspiration for the movie’s rap battles. The space is now a recording studio called Bank Rose Productions and a hip-hop media talent agency called CrowdFreak, which are collaborating with City Tour Detroit for the experience.

The tour wraps with a stop at Eminem’s cheeky restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti (named as a nod to lyrics from his song “Lose Yourself”).

The experience costs $65 per person and includes a S’ghetti Sandwich from Mom’s Spaghetti — sans any vomit on your sweater.

City Tour Detroit offers several other experiences including an Underground Railroad tour and a downtown Detroit walking tour. For now, “8 Mile: The Movie Sites Tour” is scheduled for Nov. 20, Nov. 27, and Dec. 17, with additional dates expected for 2023.

More information and tickets are at citytourdetroit.com.
Slideshow

See ‘8 Mile’ people and places 20 years later [PHOTOS]

In the film: The Shelter431 E. Congress St., DetroitThis one is tricky — technically, the Shelter is a very real music venue where Slim Shady actually did get his start rapping early in his career. However, all the scenes for the movie were actually shot in a set built at the Rivertown Warehouse District.
21 slides
In real life: The Shelter431 E. Congress St., DetroitThe real-life Shelter is still rocking in the basement of the popular Saint Andrew’s Hall venue in Detroit. Both venues made the news earlier this year when the floor of Saint Andrew’s Hall started bending under the weight of fans during a Baby Keem concert, causing the show to be cut short and the city to order the venues to close for months for renovations. They are now back in action. In the film: 8 Mile Mobile Court20785 Schultes Ave., WarrenThe trailer park Rabbit’s mom lived in was probably the most important location outside of the Shelter in this movie. It’s where Rabbit got into a heated argument with his mom’s boyfriend Greg, and where he was jumped by rival rap group Free World. In real life: A&L Mobile Home Park20785 Schultes Ave., WarrenToday, the mobile home community is still open on Eight Mile and Ryan. Fun fact: If you look it up on Google Maps, it’s also tagged as “Eminem's Trailer Park.” In the film: Lil’ TicOne of the film’s plotlines is Rabbit’s road to redemption after choking in the opening battle scene at the Shelter. Rabbit loses to L.T., who in real life was one of Eminem’s close friends, Proof (who the character Future, played by Mekhi Phifer, was based on). In real life: ProofBesides being one of Slim Shady’s good friends and hype man, he was also a member of the group D12. In 2006, Proof was gunned down after an altercation over a game of pool. Fun fact: In his battle, Lil’ Tic says “L.T., that’s right, cock the heat and shoot ya, I’ll punish Rabbit or obsolete Future.” If you look at the first letter of each word in the last bar, it spells “Proof.” In the film: New Detroit Stamping950 E. Milwaukee Ave., DetroitIn the movie Rabbit gets a job at fictional New Detroit Stamping. While that company might’ve been created for the movie, it was filmed at the very real New Center Stamping.
Click to View 21 slides

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Read More about Randiah Camille Green
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Podcaster Rocki Harris brings Detroit artists together for a good cause

By Kahn Santori Davison

Podcaster Rocki Harris brings Detroit artists together for a good cause

‘12 Days of GRiZMAS’ returns with a zombie disco party, ice skating, and karaoke

By Randiah Camille Green

All we want for GRiZMAS is GRiZ.

Detroit’s ice skating rink returns to Campus Martius for its 19th season

By Alex Washington

Detroit’s ice skating rink returns to Campus Martius for its 19th season

Jemele Hill is coming home to Detroit to promote her memoir

By Randiah Camille Green

Like most Detroit women, Hill is is the epitome of unbothered.

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (Nov. 16-22)

By Rob Brezsny

The director of ‘Nashville’ and ‘M*A*S*H’ gets an informal retrospective in Detroit this week

By George Elkind

With the camera frequently capturing him through windows, The Long Goodbye makes private eye Philip Marlowe as much a doer as a watcher.

Local nonprofit provides free internet to Detroit residents

By Randiah Camille Green

Local nonprofit provides free internet to Detroit residents

A Michigan woman wrote X-rated ABC books to promote literacy

By Lee DeVito

A A’int Always for Apple: An Erotic Alphabet Book pairs ABCs with sex acts.
More

Digital Issue

November 16, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us