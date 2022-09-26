Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Second Annual Ike Blessitt Hamtramck Baseball Classic celebrates former Detroit Tiger’s 73rd birthday

Special guests expected to attend include 1984 World Series champs and former Tigers Juan Berenguer and Barbaro Garbey, as well as Detroit techno DJ Kevin Saunderson

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 1:46 pm

click to enlarge Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage.

Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt was born and raised in Hamtramck, and was discovered by major-league scouts in the 1960s while playing at the Hamtramck Stadium, the historic home of the Negro League Detroit Stars. That’s also where he’ll be celebrating his 73rd birthday this Sunday.

The event will feature a daytime doubleheader featuring four teams composed of Ike’s Detroit Tigers Fantasy Camp alumni and players from the Detroit Men’s Senior Baseball League, with special guests expected to attend including 1984 World Series champs and former Tigers Juan Berenguer and Barbaro Garbey, as well as Detroit techno DJ Kevin Saunderson.

The event is also an opportunity to experience the field’s newly restored grandstand, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Hamtramck Parks Conservancy and the Ike Blessitt Athletic Academy.

While Blessitt has fallen on hard times in recent years, he has been keeping the spirit of baseball alive by teaching youths on Detroit’s Eastside how to play baseball.

The event is from 1-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Historic Hamtramck Stadium, 3201 Dan Street, Hamtramck; hamtramckparks.com. Tickets are $12 to attend, or $26.50 to play (registration required).

Event Details
Ike Blessitt Hamtramck Baseball Classic

Ike Blessitt Hamtramck Baseball Classic

Sun., Oct. 2, 1-7 p.m.

Hamtramck Stadium 3201 Dan St., Hamtramck Hamtramck

Buy Tickets

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret

All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret
Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022

Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022
“Coney dogs. You can’t get them where I live.” —Triposer

Things Detroit does better than other cities, according to Reddit
A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world

A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret

All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret
Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022

Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022
“Coney dogs. You can’t get them where I live.” —Triposer

Things Detroit does better than other cities, according to Reddit
A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world

A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world

Arts & Culture Slideshows

All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret

All the sultry people we saw at the Corktown Cabaret
Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022

Everything we saw at the Michigan Renaissance Festival 2022
“Coney dogs. You can’t get them where I live.” —Triposer

Things Detroit does better than other cities, according to Reddit
A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world

A tour inside Detroit’s Masonic Temple, the largest in the world

Trending

Detroit sneaker shop launches app with a portion of the proceeds going to DPSCD

By Alex Washington

Frederick Paul II, the owner of Fahrenheit 313.

Detroit fashion designer competes on Season 2 of HBO’s streetwear competition ‘The Hype’

By Kahn Santori Davison

Fashion designer (A)lex(Z)ander.

Try not to get offended if you attend Tony Rave’s ‘Michael Jesus Crisis’ exhibit in Ferndale

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit artist Tony Rave.

Stranded while war in Ukraine drags on, Kyiv City Ballet raises funds with performance at Detroit’s Music Hall

By Jim McFarlin

Stranded while war in Ukraine drags on, Kyiv City Ballet raises funds with performance at Detroit’s Music Hall (2)

Also in Arts & Culture

Detroit sneaker shop launches app with a portion of the proceeds going to DPSCD

By Alex Washington

Frederick Paul II, the owner of Fahrenheit 313.

Third annual Detroit Black Film Festival kicks off at Charles H. Wright Museum with ‘Lady Sings the Blues’ screening

By Randiah Camille Green

Screenings for the 2022 Detroit Black Film Festival will take place between the Wright Museum and the Marlene Boll Theater.

Try not to get offended if you attend Tony Rave’s ‘Michael Jesus Crisis’ exhibit in Ferndale

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit artist Tony Rave.

Stranded while war in Ukraine drags on, Kyiv City Ballet raises funds with performance at Detroit’s Music Hall

By Jim McFarlin

Stranded while war in Ukraine drags on, Kyiv City Ballet raises funds with performance at Detroit’s Music Hall (2)
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us