Second Annual Ike Blessitt Hamtramck Baseball Classic celebrates former Detroit Tiger’s 73rd birthday

Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt stands in his backyard next to a batting cage.

Former Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt was born and raised in Hamtramck, and was discovered by major-league scouts in the 1960s while playing at the Hamtramck Stadium, the historic home of the Negro League Detroit Stars. That’s also where he’ll be celebrating his 73rd birthday this Sunday.

The event will feature a daytime doubleheader featuring four teams composed of Ike’s Detroit Tigers Fantasy Camp alumni and players from the Detroit Men’s Senior Baseball League, with special guests expected to attend including 1984 World Series champs and former Tigers Juan Berenguer and Barbaro Garbey, as well as Detroit techno DJ Kevin Saunderson.

The event is also an opportunity to experience the field’s newly restored grandstand, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Hamtramck Parks Conservancy and the Ike Blessitt Athletic Academy.

While Blessitt has fallen on hard times in recent years, he has been keeping the spirit of baseball alive by teaching youths on Detroit’s Eastside how to play baseball.

The event is from 1-7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Historic Hamtramck Stadium, 3201 Dan Street, Hamtramck; hamtramckparks.com. Tickets are $12 to attend, or $26.50 to play (registration required).

