MJR Southgate is opening a ‘gaming lounge’

The RP1 Lounge will include video gaming consoles that can be booked for private parties

By
Mar 24, 2025 at 11:25 am
click to enlarge A rendering of the upcoming RP1: Gaming and Entertainment Lounge at MJR Southgate. - Courtesy of MJR Theatres
Courtesy of MJR Theatres
A rendering of the upcoming RP1: Gaming and Entertainment Lounge at MJR Southgate.

MJR Theatres is trying something new at its Southgate location.

The movie theater chain announced Monday that it plans to open a gaming lounge in May.

“MJR Theatres is thrilled to introduce RP1: Gaming and Entertainment Lounge as a new way to bring people together,” MJR Theatres Vice President of Operations Joel Kincaid said in a statement. “We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the entertainment experience, and RP1 delivers just that by blending high-quality gaming with the social energy of the big screen.”

The RP1 Lounge will feature 11-foot screens with video game consoles along with food and beverage options. The lounge will be divided into “semi-private zones” that can accommodate groups of up to four, and it is able to be booked for private parties of up to 30 people, the company says.

MJR also plans to host watch parties for live sporting events in the space. 

The changes come as the movie theater industry has faced declining attendance in recent years as many viewers choose to stream films at home instead. Hollywood also saw a steep decline in releases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was followed by labor disputes involving writers’ and actors’ strikes.

In 2023, MJR Southgate opened Michigan’s first IMAX theater with reclining seats.

Location Details

MJR Southgate Digital Cinema 20

15651 Trenton Road, Southgate Detroit

734-284-3456

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

