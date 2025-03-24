MJR Southgate is opening a ‘gaming lounge’

click to enlarge Courtesy of MJR Theatres A rendering of the upcoming RP1: Gaming and Entertainment Lounge at MJR Southgate.

MJR Theatres is trying something new at its Southgate location.

The movie theater chain announced Monday that it plans to open a gaming lounge in May.

“MJR Theatres is thrilled to introduce RP1: Gaming and Entertainment Lounge as a new way to bring people together,” MJR Theatres Vice President of Operations Joel Kincaid said in a statement. “We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance the entertainment experience, and RP1 delivers just that by blending high-quality gaming with the social energy of the big screen.”

The RP1 Lounge will feature 11-foot screens with video game consoles along with food and beverage options. The lounge will be divided into “semi-private zones” that can accommodate groups of up to four, and it is able to be booked for private parties of up to 30 people, the company says.

MJR also plans to host watch parties for live sporting events in the space.

The changes come as the movie theater industry has faced declining attendance in recent years as many viewers choose to stream films at home instead. Hollywood also saw a steep decline in releases amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was followed by labor disputes involving writers’ and actors’ strikes.

In 2023, MJR Southgate opened Michigan’s first IMAX theater with reclining seats.