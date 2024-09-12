Metro Detroit’s Eloise Asylum haunted attraction opens for its fourth season of horror

The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland was brought back to life in 2021, becoming one of Michigan’s largest and spookiest haunted attractions.

Now, Eloise Asylum is getting ready to open doors on Sept. 28 for its fourth season of serious scares.

With 48,000 square feet, two stories, and over 120 professional scare actors, guests can expect their hearts to race for over 45 minutes. One floor offers a high-tech horror experience typically seen in theme parks and immersive art exhibits, while the other is based on the original psychiatric history of the building.

New this year, Eloise Asylum is hosting “Fandom Fridays,” where guests can meet Hollywood horror actors and paranormal YouTube stars, plus get exclusive autographs and photo opportunities. The lineup includes actors such as Douglas Tait of Freddy vs. Jason, Marty Klebba of Pirates and the Caribbean, and Lew Temple of The Walking Dead, among others.

From Oct. 18-20, a special “Haunt or Hunt Weekend” is happening, featuring a one-hour ghost hunting tour across two rarely seen floors of the former asylum, led by paranormal investigators.

To close out the season on Nov. 2, there will be a “High-Intensity Night,” where guests can “experience Eloise Asylum like never before.” The show will be more interactive, with guests being able to take part in the action, plus opt for higher intensity extras.

Since opening, the attraction has faced criticism from some for making light of the real-world horrors that occurred when the building was a psychiatric hospital. Reverend B. Dangerous, a traveling performer, acknowledged such criticisms during an interview with Metro Times in 2022.

“I’ve read different posts that are people talking about the suffering that happened here, and there was suffering,” he said. “I can’t take that away. But it was also a hospital to help some people. There was also good.”

According to its website, a portion of the proceeds from the attraction benefit an on-site homeless shelter that was opened in another one of the former hospital buildings on the campus, “making your visit even more meaningful.”

This season, Eloise Asylum is open from 7-10:30 p.m. every Friday through Sunday in October, as well as Sept. 28 and Nov. 2. The experience is open to those ages 12 and up.

All special events require tickets separate from general admission.

For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit eloiseasylum.com.