Free Juneteenth weekend announced in Detroit parks with poetry, ‘Black Panther’ screening, and live music

The three-day celebration will take over Campus Martius, Cadillac Square, and Beacon Park

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 2:49 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Movie Nights in the D will return with a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Juneteenth. - Courtesy of Downtown Detroit Partnership
Courtesy of Downtown Detroit Partnership
Movie Nights in the D will return with a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Juneteenth.

This Juneteenth, it’s going down in three Detroit parks.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is kicking off its three-day Juneteenth celebration across Campus Martius, Cadillac Square, and Beacon Park on Wednesday, June 14.

It starts with “Detroit Forever” in Campus Martius with live African dance and drum performances featuring Efe Bes, founder and lead drummer of iBm and Bambuti music and movement group. Michigan’s newest poet laureate Nandi Comer, the state’s first since the 1950s, will also read some of her work.

Following the live entertainment is a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to mark the return of the Movie Nights in the D, a free outdoor movie series in Campus Martius every Wednesday through August.

On Friday, June 16, there will be a Black Business Showcase at Cadillac Square with music from neo-soul cellist, vocalist, and electric guitarist King Sophia. It wraps with the Beacon Park Night Market, also featuring small Black-owned businesses, food trucks, and live music by DJ Lovebam and the Aisha Ellis Quartet.

All events are free to attend. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the Wakanda Forever screening.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 commemorating the end of slavery on June 19, 1865. But really, Black folks have been celebrating the holiday from the jump. As Lizzo would say, it’s about damn time.

See the full schedule for Downtown Detroit Partnership’s Juneteenth celebrations below and check out our list of Juneteenth celebrations in metro Detroit for more options.

Wednesday, June 14, Campus Martius

• 5:30-6:20 p.m: Detroit Forever presented by Downtown Detroit Partnership and N’Namdi Center with live music and poetry by Nandi Comer

• 7 p.m.: Movie Nights in the D, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Friday, June 16, Cadillac Square

• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Market Fridays Black Business Showcase with vendors, food trucks, and live music from King Sophia

Saturday, June 17, Beacon Park

• 6-10 p.m.: Beacon Park Night Market Black Business Showcase with vendors, DJ Lovebeam, the Aisha Ellis Quartet, and Smoke Ring, and Unity Catering food trucks

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit’s first gallery for disabled artists launches crowdfunding campaign for new studio

By Randiah Camille Green

PASC Artist DeRon Hudson working at the PASC Studio.

Bre’Ann White highlights the tenderness of Black men

By Randiah Camille Green

Bre’Ann White highlights the tenderness of Black men

Free Will Astrology (June 7-13)

By Rob Brezsny

Michigan Theater to host summer Studio Ghibli film series

By Randiah Camille Green

We love No Face. He’s really not a bad guy in the end.

Also in Arts & Culture

Bre’Ann White highlights the tenderness of Black men

By Randiah Camille Green

Bre’Ann White highlights the tenderness of Black men

Detroit’s first gallery for disabled artists launches crowdfunding campaign for new studio

By Randiah Camille Green

PASC Artist DeRon Hudson working at the PASC Studio.

Free Will Astrology (June 7-13)

By Rob Brezsny

Allied Media Projects’ Detroit speaker series will be held in-person for the first time

By Lee DeVito

Members of Allied Media Projects conduct a site visit for the LOVE Building in 2020.
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us