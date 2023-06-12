Free Juneteenth weekend announced in Detroit parks with poetry, ‘Black Panther’ screening, and live music

click to enlarge Courtesy of Downtown Detroit Partnership Movie Nights in the D will return with a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Juneteenth.

This Juneteenth, it’s going down in three Detroit parks.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership is kicking off its three-day Juneteenth celebration across Campus Martius, Cadillac Square, and Beacon Park on Wednesday, June 14.

It starts with “Detroit Forever” in Campus Martius with live African dance and drum performances featuring Efe Bes, founder and lead drummer of iBm and Bambuti music and movement group. Michigan’s newest poet laureate Nandi Comer, the state’s first since the 1950s, will also read some of her work.

Following the live entertainment is a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to mark the return of the Movie Nights in the D, a free outdoor movie series in Campus Martius every Wednesday through August.

On Friday, June 16, there will be a Black Business Showcase at Cadillac Square with music from neo-soul cellist, vocalist, and electric guitarist King Sophia. It wraps with the Beacon Park Night Market, also featuring small Black-owned businesses, food trucks, and live music by DJ Lovebam and the Aisha Ellis Quartet.

All events are free to attend. Make sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for the Wakanda Forever screening.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 commemorating the end of slavery on June 19, 1865. But really, Black folks have been celebrating the holiday from the jump. As Lizzo would say, it’s about damn time.

See the full schedule for Downtown Detroit Partnership’s Juneteenth celebrations below and check out our list of Juneteenth celebrations in metro Detroit for more options.

Wednesday, June 14, Campus Martius

• 5:30-6:20 p.m: Detroit Forever presented by Downtown Detroit Partnership and N’Namdi Center with live music and poetry by Nandi Comer



• 7 p.m.: Movie Nights in the D, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Friday, June 16, Cadillac Square

• 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Market Fridays Black Business Showcase with vendors, food trucks, and live music from King Sophia

Saturday, June 17, Beacon Park

• 6-10 p.m.: Beacon Park Night Market Black Business Showcase with vendors, DJ Lovebeam, the Aisha Ellis Quartet, and Smoke Ring, and Unity Catering food trucks

