Chris Rock slaps a third Detroit date on his upcoming comedy tour

According to a press release, the second Fox Theatre show was added “due to overwhelming demand”

By on Tue, Apr 5, 2022 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge Chris Rock. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Chris Rock.

Quite possibly one of the most asked questions after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards is what would happen to the two comedians after.

Well, it seems Chris Rock, his left cheek, and ego will be fine, as the comedian has added a third Detroit show to his "Ego Death World Tour."

According to a press release sent Tuesday, the third date was added "due to overwhelming demand" and will take place Sunday, Sept. 18, at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

While some might think Rock is simply capitalizing on being at the other end of Smith's right hand, during his last tour five years ago, Rock added additional dates in Detroit as well.

Tickets start at $49.50 and are available on Ticketmaster.com.

