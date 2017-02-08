The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

The Scene

Detroit Historical Museum showcases Mobsteel-restored 1913 'motorcycle car'

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
The world's first "motorcycle car" hybrid is now on display at the Detroit Historical Museum.

Originally created by artist and designer James Scripps Booth, the 1913 Bi-Autogo was recently featured in the Feb. 4 episode of the History channel's Detroit Steel, the new reality TV show featuring Detroit-based car customization shop Mobsteel, where it got a total cosmetic restoration.

“We are so pleased with the work that Adam (Genei) and the crew at Mobsteel did on this important piece of Detroit’s history,” Tracy Irwin, director of collections and exhibitions at the Detroit Historical Society, says in a statement. “The public will be able to enjoy this beautiful vehicle for years to come.”

According the museum, the Bi-Autogo's V-8 engine is the first built in Detroit. It cost $25,000 at the time to build, and runs 45 horsepower. It is featured as part of the museum's rotating Automotive Showplace exhibit.

The Detroit Historical Museum is located at 5401 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-1805; detroithistorical.org.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

More by Lee DeVito

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. VIDEO: Betsy DeVos got the 'SNL' treatment this weekend and it was glorious Read More

  2. Dlectricity festival call for entries deadline is coming up Read More

  3. A cop comedy set in Detroit is coming to CBS Read More

  4. Retrospective celebrates the life and art of John Brown, a canonical Cass Corridor character Read More

  5. Why America needs to listen to the rage of its angry men Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation