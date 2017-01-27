Mobsteel heads to the History channel in 'Detroit Steel'

The Motor City, once the Mecca of American auto manufacturing, is making a comeback and classic car builder Adam Genei’s leading the charge. Born and bred in Detroit, Adam and his team at Mobsteel turn worn out, rundown rides into full throttle, high-end masterpieces. From ’50s and ’60s classic restorations to monster-sized, vintage trucks and decked out, ’70s lowriding dream machines, each episode of Detroit Steel is a bigger challenge than the last. Luckily, Adam knows all the best places to find long forgotten pieces and parts, giving each and every car build a unique piece of Detroit car history. Restoring these forgotten treasures–and the city they love–will take hard work, long hours and few sick burnouts, but Mobsteel won’t stop until the job’s done.
